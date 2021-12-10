GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 65
Big Lake 22
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team put on a defensive show as it defeated Big Lake 65-22 in action Dec. 3, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led big at 27-8 at the half and outscored Big Lake 38-14 in the second half to win handily.
Jessika Lofstrom exploded for 23 points to pace Grand Rapids in scoring. Taryn Hamling scored 14, Amanda Scerping, nine, and Kyra Giffen added six.
Grand Rapids is 3-1 on the season while Big Lake falls to 0-4.
BL 8 14 — 22
GR 27 38 — 65
Big Lake: Kadyn Dilger 4, Rylie Sternquist 5, Emily Steen 13.
Grand Rapids: Sydney Burggraf 3, Kyra Giffen 6, Hannah Hostetter 4, Jessika Lofstrom 23, Taryn Hamling 14, Samantha Brink 2, Amanda Scerping 9, Reiley Leppanen 2, Addie Linder 2.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 52
Bemidji 39
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team ran past Bemidji 52-39 in play Dec. 7, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led by just one point at 21-20 at the half but then outscored the Lumberjacks 31-19 in the second half to take the victory.
Taryn Hamling and Jessika Lofstrom combined for 45 of the Thunderhawks’ 52 points with Hamling finishing with a game-high 27 while Lofstrom had 18.
Grand Rapids improves to 4-1 for the season while Bemidji is 0-2.
B 20 19 — 39
GR 21 31 — 52
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 2, Kyra Giffen 2, Jessika Lofstrom 18, Taryn Hamling 27, Braya LaPlant 2, Amanda Scerping 1.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids
Cloquet
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team won its fifth game in a row on Dec. 9, as it took a 60-42 road victory over Cloquet.
Cloquet led by four at the half but the Thunderhawks came out ready to play in the second half as it quickly erased that deficit and eventually outscored the Lumberjacks 37-15 in the half to win going away.
Jessika Lofstrom led a balanced Grand Rapids scoring attack with 19 points. Taryn Hamling scored 16, Kate Jamtgaard, 10, and Kyra Giffen added seven.
Maddie Young had 15 points to pace Cloquet. Alexa Snesrud scored seven points while Caley Kruse added five.
Grand Rapids is 5-1 on the season and will be on the road at Superior, Wis., for a 12:45 p.m. game against Duluth Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 11. It remains on the road for a contest versus Virginia on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, Cloquet falls to 2-1 on the season.
GR 23 37 — 60
C 27 15 — 42
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 10, Kyra Giffen 7, Hannah Hostetter 4, Jessika Lofstrom 19, Taryn Hamling 16, Braya LaPlant 2, Amanda Scerping 2.
Cloquet: Maddie Young 15, Alexa Snesrud 7, Caley Kruse 5, Kiley Issendorf 2, Quinn Danielson 3, Ava Carlson 2.
Girls Basketball
Ely 39
Greenway 38
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team was tipped by Ely 39-38 in action Dec. 7, in Coleraine.
“The game came right down to the wire,” said Greenway coach Sara Schafhauser-Wright.
Grace Latourell scored 18 points to pace Ely. Madeline Kallberg added five points.
Jadin Saville scored 16 points to lead Greenway while Chloe Hansen scored 15. Alyizzia Roy added five points.
With the loss, Greenway is now 0-3 on the season. Ely improves to 2-1 with the victory.
E-39
G-38
Ely: Lilly Tedrick 2, Madeline Kallberg 5, Sarah Visser 2, Grace Latourell 18, Madison Rohr 2, Madeline Perry 2, Ande Visser 2.
Greenway: Klara Finke 2, Alyizzia Roy 5, Chloe Hansen 15, Jadin Saville 16.
Three pointers: E, Latourell 2; G, Roy, Hansen, Saville 2; Free throws: E, 7-of-11; G, 2-of-4; Total fouls: E 11; G 12; Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Virginia 52
Deer River 34
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team fell to Virginia 52-34 in action in Deer River on Dec. 7.
Virginia led 33-11 at the half. The Warriors outscored Virginia 23-19 in the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils took the win.
Rian Aune led a balanced Virginia scoring attack with 10 points. Emma Lamppa had nine, Chance Colbert, eight, Anna Fink, six, and Maija Lamppa added five.
Grace Bergland led Deer River with 10 points. Katie Storlie scored eight, Jess Reigel, seven, and Hannah Edwards added six.
With the loss, Deer River is 2-1 on the season. It played Greenway Thursday and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Cromwell on Monday, Dec. 13.
Virginia improves to 2-1 on the season.
VHS 33 19 — 52
DR 11 23 — 34
Virginia: Anna Fink 6, Rian Aune 10, Chance Colbert 8, Maija Lamppa 5, Emma Lamppa 9, Lexi Lamppa 2, Paige Maki 4, Macy Westby 2, Erin Haerer 2, Janie Potts 4; Three pointers: Aune 2, Colbert 2, E. Lamppa 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 6, Ella Storlie 3, Katie Storlie 8, Jess Reigel 7, Grace Bergland 10; Three pointers: K. Storlie 1, Reigel 1, Bergland 1; Free throws: 3-11; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 102
Mesabi East 72
AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team got their season started Tuesday night and opened things up with a tall task in the form of Deer River.
In the end, the Giants put 72 points on the board, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Warriors, 102-72.
Cody Fallstrom led the way for Mesabi East with 22 points and 20 rebounds. Freshman Hayden Sampson added 19 points and nine boards. Kaid Kuter chipped in with 11 points.
Deer River was paced by Ethan Williams’ 26 points. Samuel Rahier added 24. Ty Morrison finished with 15, Cale Jackson tallied 12 and Colton Hemphill chipped in with 10.
With the win, Deer River is 1-1 on the season. It played Nashwauk-Keewatin on the road Friday and will next be in action Friday, Dec. 17, for a 7:15 p.m. Northern Lakes Conference home contest against Hill City.
DR 47 55 — 102
ME 30 42 — 72
Deer River: Cale Jackson 12, Caiden Schjenken 7, Ethan Williams 26, Mason Olson 2, Rhett Mundt 4, Samuel Rahier 24, Colton Hemphill 10, Ty Morrison 15, Thomas White 2; Three pointers: Jackson 2, Rahier 4, Hemphill 1, Morrison 1; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Jordan Latola 5, Kaid Kuter 11, Brody Heiner 4, Sulvoris Wallace 7, Tyshawn Cow 4, Cody Fallstrom 22, Hayden Sampson 19; Three pointers: Fallstrom 1, Sampson 3; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
North Woods 105,
Bigfork 30
BIGFORK — The North Woods boys’ basketball team looked dominant on the road Tuesday night, picking up a 105-30 win over hosting Bigfork.
The varied offensive attack was paced by five players in double figures with Brenden Chiabotti leading the way with 17. TJ Chiabotti finished with 16. Jonah Burnett added 13, Sean Morrison tallied 13 and Jared Chiabotti chipped in with 10.
Bigfork was led by nine points apiece from Jackson Lovdahl and Jhace Pearson.
Bigfork is now 1-2 on the season and will play Silver Bay on Saturday, Dec. 11, in a 1 p.m. game at Bigfork.
North Woods improves to 2-0.
NW 74 31 — 105
BHS 13 17 — 30
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 17, Jared Chiabotti 10, TJ Chiabotti 16, Davis Kleppe 6, Bryce Chosa 2, Jonah Burnett 14, Jake Panichi 8, Alex Hartway 6, Ty Fabish 5, Sean Morrison 13, Ethan Byram 8; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 1, J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 2, Kleppe 2, Burnett 2, Fabish 1; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 9, Brad Haley 4, Jhace Pearson 9, Matt Vosika 3, Chase Jacobson 5; Three pointers: Lovdahl 1, Pearson 1; Free throws: 10-23; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Pine City 73
Greenway 45
PINE CITY — Kameron Jusczak had 24 points, including two 3-pointers as the Dragons beat the Raiders Saturday at home.
Also hitting double figures for Pine City were Dylan Peterson with 21 and Luke Wilson 17.
Greenway was led by Grant Hansen with 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Grant Rychart had 10 points.
GHS 23 22 — 45
PC 33 40 — 73
Greenway: Westin Smith 9, Grant Hansen 15, Tyler Swedeen 4, Riley Haugen 2, Mathias Macknight 2, Alex Plackner 3, Grant Rychart 10.
Pine City: Dylan Peterson 21, Charlie Ausmus 4, Ashton Seals 4, Kameron Jusczak 24, Coltin Blaisdell 3, Luke Wilson 17.
Total Fouls: Greenway NA; Pine City NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Greenway 1-8; Pine City 8-16; 3-pointers: Smith 3, Hansen 4, Plackner, Rychart 2, Ausmus, Jusczak 2, Wilson 3.
Girls Basketball
North Woods 55,
Bigfork 38
COOK — The North Woods girls’ basketball team got 15 points from Helen Koch as they cruised past visiting Bigfork 55-38 on Monday night.
Koch’s 15 was only out-done by the Huskies’ Memphys Tendrup who finished with 19. Talise Goodsky added nine for the Grizzlies.
With the loss, Bigfork is 1-3 on the season. It is next in action on Monday, Dec. 13,for a road game against Northome-Kelliher at 7:15 p.m. The Huskies remain in action Tuesday, Dec. 14, with a 7:15 contest versus International Falls at Bigfork.
North Woods improves to 3-1 for the season.
BHS 22 16 — 38
NW 30 25 — 55
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 6, Memphys Tendrup 19, Kambry Pearson 3, Josie Kinn 1, Eleanor Prato 3, EmmaLee Wiskow 6; Three pointers: Me. Tendrup 3; Free throws: 7-17; Total fouls:11; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Lauren Burnett 5, Helen Koch 15, Hanna Kinsey 8, Kiana LaRoque 5, Hanna Cheney 7, Talise Goodsky 9; Three pointers: Burnett 1, Koch 3, LaRoque 1; Free throws: 7-18; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Men’s Basketball
Itasca 61
Leech Lake 52
LEECH LAKE — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team got back on the winning track with a 61-52 victory over Leech Lake on the road Dec. 7.
Rycen Lagmay-Yamada led the Vikings with 15 points and he added five rebounds. Cody Lee scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds, Jerome Washington had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Deidrich Kemp had 10 points and eight rebounds while Jack Tong scored seven.
Itasca is 4-4 for the season. It was at home against Ridgewater Community College on Friday and will play host to Minnesota West on Saturday, Dec. 11, in a 3 p.m. contest.
I — 61
LL — 52
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 15, Jack Tong 7, Treyvion Williams 3, Deidrich Kemp 10, Jerome Washington 10, Nick Grant 4, Cody Lee 12.
Leech Lake: N/A.
Total Fouls: I 20; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: I 16-of-20; 3-pointers: I, Lagmay-Yamada, Tong, Kemp, Lee 2.
Girls Basketball
Greenway
Deer River
DEER RIVER — The Greenway High School girls basketball team earned its first victory of the season on the road as it tipped Deer River 48-47 in exciting Northern Lakes Conference action.
The Raiders led 26-21 at the half, but the Warriors outscored Greenway 26-22 in the second half to come up just short.
Jadin Saville had a big night for Greenway as she hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. Chloe Hansen scored 10 points and Emmalee Oviatt added nine.
CoCo Bowstring scored 15 points to pace Deer River. Hannah Edwards and Katie Storlie both scored nine points and Jess Reigel added eight.
With the win, Greenway is now 1-3 on the season. It will be on the road against Staples-Motley on Monday, Dec. 13, for a 7:15 p.m. contest and will be home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Nevis.
Deer River falls to 2-2 for the season. It will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Cromwell on Monday, Dec. 13.
GWY 26 22 — 48
DR 21 26 — 47
Greenway: Klara Finke 2, Emmalee Oviatt 9, Alyizzia Roy 4, Chloe Hansen 10, Jadin Saville 23.
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 9, Ella Storlie 3, Katie Storlie 9, Jess Reigel 8, CoCo Bowstring 15, Grace Bergland 3.
Total Fouls: G 19; DR 19; Fouled Out: Bowstring, Hansen; Free Throws: G 10-of-19; DR 9-of-20; 3-pointers: G, Oviatt, Roy, Saville 4; DR, Edwards 2, K. Storlie, Reigel.
