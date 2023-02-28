GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 73
Duluth Denfeld 29
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team completed its regular season in impressive fashion at home on Feb. 24, with a convincing 73-29 victory over Duluth Denfeld.
The Thunderhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to the victory.
Taryn Hamling remained on fire for Grand Rapids as she drained six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points as the Thunderhawks finished with 13 3-pointers made. Jessika Lofstrom scored 15, Amanda Scherping, eight, and Sydney Burggraf added five.
With the win, the Thunderhawks’ 24th in succession, Grand Rapids completes its regular season with a 24-2 record while Duluth Denfeld falls to 4-21.
DD 16 13—29
GR 41 32—73
Grand Rapids: Sydney Burggraf 5, Kate Jamtgaard 2, Kyra Giffen 3, Hannah Hostetter 4, Jessika Lofstrom 15, Taryn Hamling 28, Braya LaPlant 3, Amanda Scherping 8, Reiley Leppanen 3, Ellee Nelson 2.
Three pointers: GR, Burggraf, Giffen, Lofstrom, Hamling 6, LaPlant, Scherping 2, Leppanen; Free throws: GR 4-of-8.
Boys Basketball
Cloquet 71
Grand Rapids 53
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell on the road to Cloquet by a 71-53 score in play on Feb. 24.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 8-17 on the season. It will complete its regular season with a 7 p.m. road game versus Duluth Denfeld on Thursday, March 2.
With the win, Cloquet improves to 12-13 on the season.
Girls Basketball
N-K 72
LFBF 46
LITTLEFORK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team defeated Littlefork-Big Falls on the road by the score of 72-46 on Feb. 24.
Claire Clusiau had a big game for Nashwauk-Keewatin as she scored 35 points. Katie Kinkel scored 14, Jaci Rebrovich, eight, and Macarena Lopez added six.
Kadence Schmidt led LFBF with 22 points. Kora Gustafson scored 15 and Megan Galusha added five.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin completes its regular season with a 5-19 record while LFBF falls to 2-19,
NK —72
LFBF—46
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 35, Katie Kinkel 14, Jaci Rebrovich 8, Macarena Lopez 6, Gracie Ranta 4, Taylor Covier 3, Katrinna Evans 2.
Littlefork-Big Falls: Kadence Schmidt 22, Kora Gustafson 15, Megan Galusha 5, Miley Davis 3, Lacey Eidman 2.
Fouled out: Rebrovich, Gustafson.
Boys Basketball
Two Harbors 83
Greenway 35
TWO HARBORS — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Two Harbors by the score of 83-35 in action on Feb. 24.
Trent Gomez drained three 3-pointers and led Two Harbors with 19 points. Kyler Pitkanen also hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points while Ethan Bopp scored 11 and Ryan Seguin and Jace Ruberg both score six.
Stephen McGee led Greenway with 15 points. Ethan Eiden scored seven.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-22 for the season. It completed its regular season against Mesabi East on Feb. 28.
With the win, Two Harbors is now 20-4 for the season.
G 19 16—35
TH 54 29—83
Greenway: Morgan Hess 3, Kolin Waterhouse 3, Gage Olson 4, Stephen McGee 15, Lennie Oberg 3, Ethan Eiden 7.
Two Harbors: Trenten Meeks 3, Ethan Bopp 11, Thor Tokvam 4, Trent Gomez 19, Josh Cruz 3, Kyler Pitkanen 14, Tate Nelson 2, Ryan Sequin 6, Sebastian Bark 4, Deacon Bark 3, Cash Williams 2, Cam Nelson 2, Isaiah Hietala 4, Jace Ruberg 6.
Total fouls: G 14; TH 11; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: G, Hess, Waterhouse, Oberg; TH, Bopp, Gomez 3, Pitkanen 3, Seguin 2, D. Bark; Free throws: G 4-of-11; TH 8-of-13.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 103
Intl. Falls 48
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team romped past International Falls 103-48 in home action on Feb. 24.
The Warriors played the entire bench as Nick Bakkedahl led the scoring with 17 points while also pulling down eight rebounds. Fred Jackson nailed four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, Caiden Schjenken had 13 points and three steals, Rhett Mundt scored 12 points and added seven rebounds, Sam Rahier had 10 points, Cale Jackson scored nine points, pulled down six rebounds and recorded four steals, and Lawrence Bowstring also scored nine.
Scoring was not available for International Falls.
With the win, Deer River’s ninth in a row, the Warriors are 19-5 on the season. It played Rock Ridge on Feb. 28, and it will complete its regular season with a 7:15 p.m. home game against North Woods on Friday, March 3.
International Falls falls to 1-20 on the season.
IF —48
DR—103
Deer River: Cale Jackson 9, Caiden Schjenken 13, Peter White 7, Nick Bakkedahl 17, Rhett Mundt 12, Fred Jackson 14, Sam Rahier 10, Lawrence Bowstring 9, Thomas White 4.
Total fouls: DR 11; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: DR, C. Jackson, Schjenken, P. White, Bakkedahl, F. Jackson 4, Rahier 2; Free throws: DR 3-of-7.
Boys Basketball
MIB 73
Bigfork 33
BIGFORK — Mt. Iron-Buhl ran past the Bigfork High School boys basketball team by the score of 73-33 in action at Bigfork on Feb. 24.
Asher Zubich nailed four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for MIB while Nik Jesch connected on three 3-pointers and also scored 18 points. Josh Holmes hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 while T.J. DuChamp and Chris King both added five.
Jhace Pearson led Bigfork with 13 points. Bradley Haley scored eight and Caden Rahier added five.
With the loss, Bigfork is now 11-12 on the season. It will complete its regular season on the road for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Chisholm on Friday, March 3.
MIB improves to 18-7 on the season with the win.
MI-B 37 36—73
Bigfork 20 13—33
MI-B: Braylen Keith 2, TJ DuChamp 5, Asher Zubich 18, Mason Clines 8, Riley Busch 2, Josh Holmes 11, Nik Jesch 18, Chris King 5, MiCaden Clines 2, Alex Schneider 2. 3-pointers: DuChamp 1, Zubich 4, Holmes 3, Jesch 3. Free throws: 4-8. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 4, Caden Rahier 5, Chase Jacobson 3, Bradley Haley 8, Jhace Pearson 13. 3-pointers: Haley 2, Pearson 1. Free throws: 8-14. Total fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.
Boys Basketball
Braham 60
Hill City 53
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team was tipped by Braham by the score of 60-53 on Feb. 24.
Results of the game were not available. With the loss, Hill City falls to 3-18 for the season while Braham improves to 7-17.
Section Girls
Basketball
Tournaments
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are scenarios for Section 7AA and Section 7A girls basketball tournaments. The scenario for Section 7AAA which includes Grand Rapids is located in the story about the Grand Rapids team in this edition of the Herald-Review.
Section 7AA
First-round action begins Thursday, March 2, with games at 6 p.m. No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes faces No. 16 seed Moose Lake-Willow River, No. 2 seed Proctor takes on No. 15 seed Greenway, No. 3 seed Crosby-Ironton plays No. 14 seed Staples-Motley, No. 4 seed Duluth Marshall meets No. 13 seed Aitkin, No. 5 seed Esko plays No. 12 seed Hinckley-Finlayson, No. 6 seed Rock Ridge meets No. 11 seed Two Harbors, No. 7 seed Mesabi East takes on No. 10 seed International Falls, and No. 8 seed Pierz plays No. 9 seed Pillager.
Quarterfinal games will be played in Hermantown on Saturday, March 4, with the semifinals salted for Wednesday, March 8, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The championship game is slated for Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at UMD.
Class A
Play began on Feb. 27, with No. 15 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin getting a forfeit victory over No. 19 seed Fond du Lac and No. 16 seed Littlefork-Big Falls defeated No. 17 seed Wrenshall 58-30.
In second round games on Wednesday, March 1, No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl plays Littlefork-Big Falls, No. 2 seed Cromwell-Wright takes on No. 15 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin, No. 3 seed Ely meets No. 14 seed Silver Bay, No. 4 seed South Ridge will play No. 13 seed Hill City/Northland, No. 5 seed Chisholm takes on No. 12 seed Carlton, No. 6 seed Bigfork plays No. 11 seed Cook County, No. 7 seed Floodwood meets No. 10 seed Deer River, and No. 8 seed North Woods takes on No. 9 seed Cherry.
Quarterfinal play is set for Friday, March 4, at the Hibbing Memorial Arena, with the semifinals slated for Monday, March 7, at the Hibbing Memorial Building Arena.
The championship game will be played on Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Building Arena.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.