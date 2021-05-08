HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team placed second to Hibbing in the three-team Doc Savage Meet which was conducted earlier in the week at Hibbing.
The scoring was extremely close as the Bluejackets scored 76 points to tip the second place Grand Rapids team which had 74. Duluth Denfeld was third with 36.
Winning events for the Thunderhawks were Ainsley Olson in the 200-meter dash (28.55 seconds); Whitney Sylvester in the 3,200-meter run (14:11.12); the 4 x 100-meter relay (55.79 seconds); the 4 x 200-meter relay comprised of Kaitlyn Olson, Morgan Troumbly, Faith Zidarich and Ainsley Olson (1:56.22); and Justine Carsrud in the discus (81-feet, 3-inches).
Placing second for Grand Rapids were Ainsley Olson in the 100-meter dash (13.61 seconds); Lilly Watkins in the 100-meter hurdles (18.84 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (56.12 seconds); the 4 x 800-meter relay consisting of Kyra Giffen, Ella Karkela, Whitney Sylvester and
Sanny Gangi (11:25.47); Josie Hanttula in the pole vault (10-feet); and Rowan Krueger-Barth in the shot put (28-feet, 2-inches).
Doc Savage
Team Scores: 1. Hibbing 76;2. Grand Rapids 74; 3. Duluth Denfeld 36.
100 dash: 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 13.09; 2. Ainsley Olson, GR, 13.61; 3. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 13.73; 4. Alvine Njounang, GR, 13.96.
200 dash: 1. Ainsley Olson, GR, 28.55; 2. Emery Maki, H, 29.07; 3. Faith Zidarich, GR, 29.40.
400 dash: 1. Ayva Burkes, H, 1:02.85; 2. Emery Maki, H, 1:04.04; 3, Kate Jamtgaard, GR, 1:04.55; 4. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:10.57.
800 run: 1. Claire Barlass, DD, 2:38.16; 2. Ali Bretto, H, 2:51.52; 3. Kyra Giffen, GR, 2:51.85; 4, Emily Timm, GR, 2:52.81.
1,600 run: 1. Claire Barlass, DD, 5:57.89; 2. Gianna Figueroa, H, 6:00.77; 3, Jorie Anderson, H, 6:02.05; 4. Ella Karkela, GR, 6:02.31.
3,200 run: 1. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 14:11.12; 2. Lily Paul, DD, 14:51.41; 3. Katherine Eddy, GR, 14:55.76.
100 hurdles: 1. Haley Hawkinson, H, 17.96; 2. Lilly Watkins, GR, 18.84; 3. Ellee Nelson, GR, 19.06.
300 hurdles: 1. Geli Stenson, H, 54.88; 2. Lilly Watkins, GR, 56.12; 3. Alvine Njounang, GR, 57.13; 4. Ellee Nelson, GR, 57.84.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Grand Rapids C, 55.79; 2. Hibbing, 58.08; 3, Grand Rapids B, 58.77.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Kaitlyn Olson, Morgan Troumbly, Faith Zidarich, Ainsley Olson), 1:56.22; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 2:06.51; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 2:26.87.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Hibbing, 4:32.57; 2, Duluth Denfeld, 4:46.42; 3. Grand Rapids (Gabby Daydodge, Whitney Sylvester, Emily Timm, Jada Morgan), 4:50.19.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Hibbing, 11:24.42; 2. Grand Rapids (Kyra Giffen, Ella Karkela, Whitney Sylvester, Sanny Gangi), 11:25.47.
High jump: 1. Eliana Jouppi, DD, 4-8; 2. Haley Hawkinson, H, 4-8; 3. Emily Timm, GR, 4-8; 4. McKayla Cagle, GR, 4-2.
Pole vault: 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 10-6; 2. Josie Hanttula, GR, 10-0; 3. Claire Kloster, DD, 6-6.
Triple jump: 1. Eliana Jouppi, DD, 33-3; 2. Haley Hawkinson, H, 31-6; 3. Kyra Giffen, GR, 28-1
Long jump: 1. Haley Hawkinson, H, 14-11.75; 2. Eliana Jouppi,, DD, 14-4.75; 3. Ainsley Olson, GR, 13-8.75.
Shot put: 1. Emma Carlson, H, 30-7.25; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 28-2; 3, Justine Carsrud, GR, 28-1; 4. Emma Thomsen, GR, 24-8.
Discus: 1. Justine Carsrud, GR, 81-3; 2. Emma Carlson, H, 73-1; 3. Emma Thomsen, GR, 58-2.
