Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 80
Hermantown 59
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team had its way with Hermantown on Jan. 22, as it defeated the Hawks 80-59 in play at Hermantown.
The Thunderhawks had a big 50-27 advantage at the half and even though Hermantown had a two-point scoring advantage in the second half, Grand Rapids cruised to the victory.
Taryn Hamling was hot from outside as she connected on seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points for Grand Rapids while adding six rebounds. Jessika Lofstrom had 17 points while Braya LaPlant had 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Kate Jamtgaard had six points, nine rebounds and five assists and Amanda Scherping also had six points. Kyra Giffen finished with five points.
Liv Berkeland had 13 points for Hermantown.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 14-2 on the season while Hermantown falls to 5-11.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 69
Duluth East 53
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team won its fifth straight game as it defeated Duluth East on the road 69-53 on Jan. 24.
The Thunderhawks had just a two-point lead at the half but then outscored the Greyhounds by 14 points in the second half to take the win.
Taryn Hamling continued her hot shooting for Grand Rapids as she hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Jessika Lofstrom had 18 points while Braya LaPlant connected on three 3-pointers and scored 15. Hannah Hostetter added six points.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 15-2 on the season. It will be at home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Proctor on Thursday, Jan. 27, and will play Chisago Lakes on the road on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m.
With the loss, Duluth East falls to 7-10 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Northland 82
Greenway 46
COLERAINE — The Northland-Remer boys basketball team ran past Greenway 82-46 in play Jan. 21, in Coleraine.
The Eagles led 39-26 at the half and then outscored the Raiders 43-20 in the second half to coast to the victory.
Nolan Carlson drained three 3-pointers and scored 28 points for Northland-Remer. Alec Wake connected on five 3-pointers and scored 21, Aiden Carlson had 15, Nathan Johnson, 11, and Liam Wake added five.
Grant Hansen led Greenway with 16 points. Mathias MacKnight scored 15, and Westin Smith added five.
With the loss, Greenway is now 6-8 on the season. Northland-Remer improves to 9-4.
NR 39 43 — 82
GWY 26 20 — 46
Northland-Remer: Nolan Carlson 28, Aiden Carlson 15, Alec Wake 21, Liam Wake 5, Jace Jackson 2, Nathan Johnson 11.
Greenway: Westin Smith 5, Grant Hansen 16, Mathias MacKnight 15, Grant Rychart 4, Tyler Swedeen 3, Israel Hartman 3.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: NR 11-of-14; G 1-of-5; 3-pointers: NR, N. Carlson 3, A. Carlson 2, A. Wake 5, L. Wake; G, Smith, Hansen, MacKnight, Swedeen, Hartman.
Boys Basketball
South Ridge 70
Greenway 62
SOUTH RIDGE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost to South Ridge on the road on Jan. 24, by the score of 70-62.
South Ridge led 33-28 at the half and outscored the Raiders by three points in the second half to take the victory.
Austin Josephson scored 26 points to pace South Ridge in scoring. Aaron Bennett had three 3-pointers and 18 points while Ashton Neudahl scored 14 and Slayton Stroschein added eight.
Mathias MacKnight had 22 points to lead Greenway in scoring. Grant Hansen scored 18 while Westin Smith nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
With the loss, Greenway is 6-9 on the season. It is next in action Thursday, Jan. 27, at International Falls in a 7:15 p.m. contest. It will play host to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Friday, Jan. 28, at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, South Ridge is 7-4 on the season.
GWY 28 34 — 62
SR 33 37 — 70
Greenway: Westin Smith 17, Grant Hansen 18, Kolin Waterhouse 2, Mathias MacKnight 22, Grant Rychart 3.
South Ridge: Ashton Neudahl 14, Ethan Nelson 2, Zach Morse 2, Aaron Bennett 18, Slayton Stroschein 8, Austin Josephson 26.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 1-of-2; SR 6-of-9; 3-pointers: G, Smith 5, Hansen, MacKnight 4, Rychart; SR, Bennett 3, Stroschein.
Boys Basketball
Cloquet 89
Grand Rapids 56
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team traveled to Cloquet on Jan. 24, and lost by the score of 89-56.
Cloquet led 48-28 at the half and then it outscored the Thunderhawks 41-28 in the second half to win going away.
Connor Barney had 31 points to pace Cloquet in scoring. Caleb Hansen nailed three 3-pointers and scored 27 points while Kollin Bonneville scored 11.
Austin Hanson led Grand Rapids with 16 points. Ian Salmela scored nine, Luke Roy and Danny Markovich both scored eight, and Kaydin Metzgar added seven points.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are now 4-9 on the season. They played host to Moose Lake-Willow River on Tuesday, and will travel to Chisago Lakes for a 12:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 29. They will be at home versus Virginia on Monday, Jan. 31, for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the win, Cloquet improves to 9-5 on the season.
GR 28 28 — 56
C 48 41 — 89
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 9, Kaydin Metzgar 7, Caleb Rychart 2, Austin Hanson 16, Luke Roy 8, Aidan Tinquist 2, Christopher Roy 2, Lincoln Maasch 2, Danny Markovich 8.
Cloquet: Reese Sheldon 4, Connor Barney 31, Joseph Bailey 3, Kollin Bonneville 11, Seth Rothamel 2, Alec Turnbull 3, J. Aultman 4, Caleb Hansen 27, Orville Councillor 2, Owanyagwaste Defoe-Hayes 2.
Total Fouls: GR 13; C 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 6-of-9; C 7-of-11; 3-pointers: GR, Salmela, Metzgar Hanson 2; C, Barney, Bonneville, Turnbull, Hansen 3.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 81
N-K 41
NASHWAUK — The Cherry High School boys basketball team downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 81-41 in play Jan. 21, at Cherry.
Cherry led 41-30 at the half but then outscored the Spartans 40-11 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Isaac Asuma connected on three 3-pointers and scored 29 points to pace Cherry. Noah Asuma nailed three 3-pointers and scored 19 points while Nick Serna also had three 3-pointers and 11 points. Isaiah Asuma scored 10 and Sam Serna added six.
Gaige Waldvogel hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Marcus Moore scored 11, Brody Erickson, eight, and Justice Rebrovich added seven.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 6-7 for the season. It played Silver Bay on Jan. 25, and will be at Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 28. It will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Hill City on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
With the win, Cherry is now 9-3 for the season.
NK 30 11 — 41
CHS 41 40 — 81
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 13, Marcus Moore 11, Justice Rebrovich 7, Conner Perryman 2, Brody Erickson 8.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 29, Noah Asuma 19, Isaiah Asuma 10, Sam Serna 6, Zach Carpenter 3, Logan Ruotsalainen 1, Nick Serna 11, Kaleb Rinerson 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Cherry 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-5; Cherry 8-13; 3-pointers: Waldvogel 3, Moore 2, Isaac Asuma 3, Noah Asuma 3, Nick Serna 3.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 75
Deer River 54
CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard had 23 points to lead the Bluestreaks over the Warriors Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Jordan Temple finished with 17 points, and Katie Pearson had 14.
Jessica Reigel had 14 points for Deer River. Constance Bowstring chipped in with 13.
With the loss, Deer River is 6-9 for the season. It played South Ridge on Jan. 25, and will play host to Mt. Iron-Buhl in a5:45 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 27. It will be on the road against Cass Lake-Bena for a 4:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 29.
With the win, Chisholm is now 13-2 on the season.
DR 24 30 — 54
CHS 49 26 — 75
Deer River: Ella Storlie 5, Katie Storlie 5, Hannah Gullickson 3, Shaun Michand 3, Jessica Reigel 14, Constance Bowstring 13, Paula Jones 7, Paige Nash 4.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 14, Lola Huhta 6, Destiny Schmitz 2, Jordan Temple 17, Jade Wolfram 7, Tresa Baumgard 23.
Total Fouls: Deer River 24; Chisholm 10; Fouled Out: Reigel, Bowstring; Free Throws: Deer River 3-9; Chisholm 18-33; 3-pointers: Ella Storlie, Katie Storlie, Gullickson, Michand, Reigel 3, Bowstring 2, Pearson, Temple 2.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 91
Virginia 51
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ripped Virginia 91-51 in action in Deer River.
Sam Rahier led a balanced Deer River scoring attack as he nailed five 3-pointers and scored 23 points. Ty Morrison scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebonds while dishing out 11 assists and recording five steals. Cale Jackson had 14 points, Ethan Williams had 12 points and six rebounds, Caiden Schjenken scored 11 points and had seven rebounds, Tait Kongsjord had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Scoring was not available for Virginia.
With the win, Deer River is now 9-2 on the season while Virginia falls to 3-12.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 98
Northome 53
NORTHOME — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Northome-Kelliher 98-53 in action on Jan. 24, on the road.
Ty Morrison was on fire as he nailed nine 3-pointers and finished with 40 points for the Warriors. Sam Rahier connected on four 3-pointers and scored 22 pints while Cale Jackson scored 20. Tait Kongsjord added eight points.
With the win, Deer River is now 10-2 on the season. It will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Mt. Iron-Buhl on Thursday, Jan. 27, and it will remain home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Northland-Remer on Friday, Jan. 28.
With the loss, Northome-Kelliher is 5-6 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Hill City 82
LFBF 51
LITTLEFORK — The Hill City High School boys basketball team defeated Littlefork-Big Falls 82-51 in play on Jan. 21, on the road.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City is now 2-11 on the season. It played Floodwood on Jan. 24, with no results of that game available. It will play host to Ogilvie at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, and will be at home against Cherry on Friday, Jan. 28, at 7:15 p.m. It will be on the road against Nashwauk-Keewatin for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
With the loss, Littlefork-Big Falls is now 2-9 for the season.
Girls Basketball
South Ridge 61
Greenway 43
SOUTH RIDGE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team fell to South Ridge by a 61-43 score on Jan. 24.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 5-10 for the season. It will be home versus Two Harbors in a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 27.
With the win, South Ridge remains undefeated at 14-0.
Boys Hockey
Moorhead 5
Grand Rapids 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team lost at home to Moorhead by a 5-4 score in overtime on Jan. 21.
Moorhead scored midway through the first period for the first goal of the game as Carson Triggs turned on the red light. But the Thunderhawks struck back by scoring three unanswered goals to lead 3-1 after the first period. Easton Young, Joey DelGreco and Samuel Sterle all found the back of the net for Grand Rapids.
The Spuds scored the lone goal of the second period when Gavin Lindberg scored. The Thunderhawks had a 3-2 advantage entering the final period.
Moorhead’s Lindberg tied the game at 3-3 just 37 seconds into the third period, and Harper Bentz put the Spuds ahead for the first time with a goal at the 6:53 mark. But Grand Rapids was able to notch the equalizer when Garett Drotts scored on a power play with 3:01 left in the game.
There was no more scoring in regulation as the game went to overtime. Moorhead’s Lindberg achieved his hat trick when he scored at the 5:14 mark of overtime for the win.
Both team’s goalies – Kai Weigel of Moorhead and Myles Gunderson of Grand Rapids – finished with 32 saves in the game.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks saw an eight-game winning streak come to an end and they are now 13-4 on the season. Moorhead improves to 15-5.
M 1 1 2 1– 5
GR 3 0 1 0 – 4
First period: 1. M, Carson Triggs (Joe Gramer), 8:38; 2. GR, Easton Young, 11:32; 3. GR, Joey DelGreco (Blayne Mortenson, Ren Morque), 14:21; 4. GR, Samuel Sterle (DelGreco, Garett Drotts), 15:02.
Second period: 5. M, Gavin Lindberg (Andrew Searls, Triggs), 0:26
Third period: 6. M, Lindberg (Triggs, Gramer), 0:37; 7. M, Harper Bentz (Triggs, Lindberg), 6:53; 8. GR, Drotts (Morque, Henry Sterle), 13:59 (pp).
Overtime: 9. M, Lindberg (Bentz, Searls), 5:14
Goalie saves: Kai Weigel, M, 6-10-10-6-32; Myles Gunderson, GR, 6-14-12-0-32; Total penalties: M 4-for-8 minutes; GR 3-for-6 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 4
Hill-Murray 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team skated to a 4-4 tie against Hill-Murray in play in the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids on Jan. 22.
Grand Rapids was 4-for-4 on the power play in the game which kept the Thunderhawks in the game. Brendan Bonin scored for Hill-Murray just 1:23 into the game, but Grand Rapids responded with a pair of Easton Young power play goals to lead 2-1 after one period.
Grand Rapids took a 3-1 lead at 9:04 of the second period when Henry Sterle scored on a power play. But then disaster struck the Thunderhawks as Hill-Murray scored three goals within a span of 1:19 to take a one-goal lead into the final period.
It started when Leo Gruba scored on a power play with 2:01 left in the period, and Hill-Murray then tied the game 40 seconds later when Nate Hardy turned on the red light. Then, just 39 seconds later, the Pioneers took the lead on a goal by Logan Hensler.
Grand Rapids tied the game with another power play goal with 13 minutes remaining in the game when Joey DelGreco found the back of the net on assists from Kaden Nelson and Garett Drotts.
In overtime, both teams put two shots on net but neither could score as the game ended in the tie.
With the tie, Grand Rapids is 13-4-1 on the season. It played Brainerd on Jan.25, and will be at home against Maple Grove on Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. The Thunderhawks will play host to White Bear Lake on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m.
HM 1 3 0 0– 4
GR 2 1 1 0 – 4
First period: 1. HM, Brendan Bonin (Anthony Madigan, Logan Hensler), 1:23; 2. GR, Easton Young (Joey DelGreco, Garett Drotts), 2:51 (pp); 3. GR, Young (Ren Morque, Kaden Nelson), 15:14 (pp).
Second period: 4. GR, Henry Sterle (Young, Will Stauffer), 9:04 (pp); 5. HM, Leo Gruba (Dylan Godbout, Axel Begley), 14:59 (pp); 6. HM, Nate Hardy (Godbout, Ben Miller), 15:39; 7. HM, Hensler (Jack Senden, Marcus Kaufman), 16:18.
Third period: 8. GR, DelGreco (Nelson, Drotts), 4:00 (pp).
Overtime: No scoring.
Goalie saves: Jack Erickson, HM, 8-7-8-2-25; Myles Gunderson, GR, 7-10-6-2-25; Total penalties: HM 5-for-10 minutes; GR 3-for-6 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 11
Intl. Falls 3
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Greenway High School boys hockey team ripped International Falls 11-3 in play Jan. 20, in International Falls.
Greenway led 4-0 after the first period as Bodie Jorgenson, Jacques Villeneuve, Aden Springer and Matt Hannah all scored for the Raiders.
The Broncos’ Max Dremmel scored early in the second period to cut into the Raider lead, but Greenway responded with five unanswered goals in the period to lead 9-1 after two periods. Springer scored twice in the period to achieve his hat trick while Villeneuve, Ezra Carlson and Joe Herfindahl all added goals.
Springer scored his fourth goal for the Raiders in the third period while Connor Thoennes also found the back of the net. Matt Wherley and Jake Olson scored for International Falls.
Nathan Jurganson finished with 14 saves in the nets for Greenway while Diego Christianson and Carter McBride combined for 18 saves for the Broncos.
With the win, Greenway is now 7-5 on the season. It played Lake of the Woods on Jan. 25, and will be on the road at Thief River Falls for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 28. The Raiders remain on the road Saturday, Jan. 29, for a 2 p.m. contest against East Grand Forks, and then the will return home for a 7 p.m. tilt versus Duluth Denfeld on Monday, Jan. 31.
With the loss, International Falls is now 3-9 on the season.
GWY 4 5 2 – 11
IF 0 1 2 – 3
First period: 1. G, Bodie Jorgenson (Ezra Carlson, Aidan Rajala), 11:06 (pp); 2. G, Jacques Villeneuve, 13:50; 3. G, Aden Springer (Thomas Vekich, Coleman Groshong), 14:08; 4. G, Matt Hannah (Jorgenson), 15:26.
Second period: 5. IF, Max Dremmel (Matt Wherley, Colin Kostiuk), 4:50; 6. G, Springer (Carlson, Caden Carpenter), 5:10; 7 .G, Villeneuve (Carlson), 9:06 (pp); 8. G, Springer (Carlson, Groshong), 12:40; 9. G, Carlson (Springer), 12:53; 10. G, Joe Herfindahl (Villeneuve), 15:55.
Third period: 11. IF, Wherley (Kostiuk), 2:13; 12. G, Springer (Groshong, Carlson), 3:55; 13. G, Connor Thoennes (Wyatt Thorson), 7:55; 14. IF, Jake Olson (Kostiuk), 16:37.
Goalie saves: Nathan Jurganson, G, 5-2-7-14; Carter McBride, IF, 7-4-0-11; Diego Christianson, IF, 0-0-7-7; Total penalties: G 1-for-2 minutes; IF 3-for-6 minutes.
Men’s Basketball
Itasca 92
Hibbing 62
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team coasted to a 92-62 victory over Hibbing Community College in play Jan. 21,in Grand Rapids.
Jerome Washington nailed three 3-pointers and scored 23 points for ICC while pulling down 11 rebounds. Jimsley Sineus connected on four 3-pointers and scored 20 points while adding seven rebounds and three steals and Jack Tong hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points while adding five rebounds. Zion Brown had nine points and four steals, Tyler Pederson finished with eight points and six rebounds while Emmanuel Obikwelu had seven points and eight rebounds.
Ray Washington-Battle Jr. had 15 points to lead Hibbing and he added six rebounds. Moe Washington had 14 points six rebounds and four steals while Schuyler Pimentel had 13 points and three steals. Kionte Cole had seven points while Rasonte Smith had five assists. Connor Goggin had eight rebounds, Steven Buhl, six rebounds, and Edwin Ndika had five rebounds.
With the win, Itasca is 10-8 overall while Hibbing falls to 5-10.
H 62
I 92
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 4, Moe Washington 14, Schuyler Pimentel 13, Kionte Cole 7, Owen Smith 3, Connor Goggin 4, Steven Buhl 2, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 15.
Itasca: Zion Brown 9, Nick Grant 4, Jack Tong 15, Deidrich Kemp 4, Emmanuel Obikwelu 7, Jerome Washington 23, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 2, Tyler Pederson 8, Jimsley Sineus 20.
Total Fouls: H 13; I 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: H 8-of-18; I 13-of-19; 3-pointers: H, R. Smith, Washington 2, Cole, O. Smith, Goggin; I, Brown, Tong 3, Washington 3, Sineus 4.
Men’s Basketball
Central Lakes 95
Itasca 75
GRAND RAPIDS — Central Lakes Com
munity College defeated Itasca Community College 95-75 in men’s basketball action in Grand Rapids on Jan. 22.
Quamar Gresham hit four 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Central Lakes and he added six rebounds. Jalen Dearring had 21 points, Zaa Buffalo scored 19 points and he added 12 rebounds while Derek Aeilts had 13 points and five rebounds. Isaiah Williams scored seven points while Josh Lewis had six assists and three steals.
Jerome Washington led Itasca with 17 points while pulling down seven rebounds and recording five assists. Nick Grant had 14 points and five rebounds, Jimsley Sineus had 10 points, Zion Brown, nine points, Jack Tong, eight points and six rebounds, Cody Lee seven points, while Treyvion Williams had six rebounds.
Itasca is now 10-9 overall and 4-2 in conference play on the season and is next in action Wednesday, Jan. 26, for a 7:30 p.m. road game against Northland Community and Technical College. It will be at home for a 3 p.m. contest versus Vermilion on Saturday, Jan. 29.
With the win, Central Lakes is 8-10 overall and tied with the Vikings with a 4-2 conference mark.
CL 95
I 75
Central Lakes: Jalen Dearring 21, Josh Lewis 4, Quamar Gresham 25, C.J. Davenport 2, Isaiah Williams 7, Zaa Buffalo 19, Derek Aeilts 13, David Felix 4.
Itasca: Zion Brown 9, Nick Grant 14, Jack Tong 8, Treyvion Williams 2, Deidrich Kemp 2, Jerome Washington 17, Cody Lee 7, Tyler Pederson 4, Nathan Abuin 2, Jimsley Sineus 10.
Total Fouls: CL 19; I 22; Fouled Out: Aeilts, Felix, Grant, Williams; Free Throws: CL 13-of-25; I 13-of-19; 3-pointers: CL, Dearring, Gresham 4, Buffalo, Aeilts 2; I, Brown 2, Grant 2, Tong 2, Washington 2, Sineus.
Women’s Basketball
Itasca 67
Hibbing 60
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team defeated Hibbing Community College 67-60 in play on Jan. 21, in Grand Rapids.
Itasca had a big 29-19 lead at the half, and although Hibbing outscored the Vikings by three points in the second half, it didn’t matter as Itasca took the win.
Mya Roberts hit four 3-pointers and led Itasca with 28 points while pulling down six rebounds and recording five assists and five steals. Haley Murray had 16 points and eight rebounds while Lily Gidley had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals and Tiora Ferguson also scored nine points. Maddi Taylor added five points.
Athena Dunham had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Hibbing while Madi Owens nailed three 3-pointers and scored 15 points while having five rebounds. Sofie Anderson finished with 10 points while Olivia Baasi and Emily Howard both had five rebounds.
Itasca is 2-11 overall and 2-1 in conference play on the season and is next in action on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in a 5:30 p.m. road matchup against Northland Community and Technical College.
With the loss, Hibbing is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
H 19 41 — 60
I 29 38 — 67
Hibbing: Emma DuChamp 2, Olivia Baasi 4, Madi Owens 15, Sofie Anderson 10, Athena Dunham 25, Emily Howard 4.
Itasca: Lily Gidley 9, Maddi Taylor 5, Haley Murray 16, Tiora Ferguson 9, Mya Roberts 28.
Total Fouls: H 12; I 26; Fouled Out: Gidley, Taylor; Free Throws: H 23-of-30; I 8-of-14; 3-pointers: H, Owens 3; I, Murray 2, Ferguson, Roberts 4.
