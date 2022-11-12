ST. PAUL — You have to beat the best if you want to be the best and the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team knows that full well.

The coaching staff and players knew that No. 1 seed Marshall – a team that lost just six sets all season – was the favorite to win the tournament and rightly so. But the Thunderhawks gave Marshall a run for its money before falling in the semifinals of the Minnesota Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Friday morning.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments