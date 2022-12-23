GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Swimming
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team, under new coach Nick Hansen, opened the season against Rock Ridge.
Finishing first for the Thunderhawks were Aydin Aultman in diving (212.75 points) and Joe Loney in the 500-yard freestyle (5:47.37).
GR vs. Rock Ridge
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 1:51.23; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Seth Barton, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:54.05; 3. Rock Ridge, 1:57.02.
1-meter diving: 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 212.75; 2. David Aultman, GR, 172.40; 3. Gabe Aagnes, RR, 168.95.
200-yard freestyle: 1. A.J. Hultman, RR, 2:09.71; 2. Nathan Ewen, GR, 2:13.10; 3. Graham Verke, GR, 2:13.28.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Bodi George, RR, 2:23.49; 2. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:30.48; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 2:32.67.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Gunnar George, RR, 23.24; 2. Nate Spiering, RR, 23.82; 3, Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.30.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Gunnar George,RR, 55.49; 2. William Skaudis, GR, 1:03.89; 3. Jake Brunn, GR, 1:07.24
100-yard freestyle: 1. Nate Spiering, RR, 52.72; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 55.47; 3. John Kendall, RR, 56.43.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Joe Loney, GR, 5:47.37; 2. A.J. Hultman, RR, 6:05.17; 3. Leif Wyland, GR, 6:12.71.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 1:38.03; 2. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, Nik Casper, Joe Loney, Isaac Palecek), 1:38.91; 3. Rock Ridge, 1:47.13.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Bodi George, RR, 1:04.03; 2. Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:07.47; 3. Cooper Gilbert, GR, 1:11.76.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Gabe Aagnes, RR, 1:10.45; 2. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:13.06; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 1:15.55.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 3:52.62; 2. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Leif Wyland, William Skaudis, Nathan Ewen), 3:56.13; 3. Grand Rapids (Sam Hoffman, Aaron McMullen, Jake Brunn, Max Connelly), 4:13.97.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 4
CEC 1
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team got back on the winning track as it defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4-1 in road action on Dec. 20.
The Thunderhawks led 1-0 after the first period on the strength of an unassisted goal from Bauer Murphy.
Grand Rapids broke the game open in the second period by scoring three unanswered goals to take a commanding 4-0 advantage into the third period. Scoring the goals for the Thunderhawks were Kyler Miller, Will Stauffer and Blayne Mortenson.
CEC tallied the lone goal of the third period as Jace Stewart broke Grand Rapids goaltender Myles Gunderson’s shutout bid with a goal with under seven minutes to play.
Gunderson finished the game with 18 saves for Grand Rapids. Caden Kubis played the first two periods for CEC and recorded 15 saves. Logan Sickmann played the last period and kicked out nine shots.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 7-3 as the win breaks a three-game losing streak.
With the loss, CEC drops to 3-2 on the season.
GR 1 3 0 — 4
CEC 0 0 1 — 1
First Period: 1. GR, Bauer Murphy, 13:16.
Second period: 2. GR, Kyler Miller (Luka Rohloff, Jacob Garski), 1:18; 3. GR, Will Stauffer, 3:20; 4. GR, Blayne Mortenson, 14:51.
Third Period: 5. CEC, Jace Stewart (Cole Painovich, Luke Keating), 10:37
Penalties-Minutes: GR 3-for-9 minutes; CEC 5-for-10 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 5-4-9—18; Caden Kubis, CEC, 7-8-0—15, Logan Sickmann, CEC, 0-0-9—9.
Girls Hockey
GRG 2
Duluth 1
COLERAINE — Mercury Bischoff scored at the 3:24 mark in overtime to lead the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Duluth in action Dec. 20, in Coleraine.
After a scoreless first period, the Lightning scored the only goal of the second period to take a one-goal lead into the third period. Scoring the goal for GRG was Bischoff on assists from Kalle Reed and Molly Pierce.
Mae McCall tied the game at the 4:23 mark of the third period for CEC, and there was no more scoring as the game went into overtime.
That paved the way for Bischoff’s winning goal.
Riley Toivonen kicked out 16 of the 17 shots she faced for the Lightning while Ella Brisbois was credited with 22 stops for the Lumberjacks.
The win puts GRG at 7-4 for the season. It is next in action on Monday, Dec. 26, for a 7:15 p.m. game on the road versus Edina.
With the loss, Duluth falls to 5-3-2 on the season.
D 0 0 1-0 — 1
GRG 0 1 0 1 — 2
First Period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Molly Pierce), 4:20.
Third Period: 2. D, Mae McCall (Alana Moline, Gracyn Schipper), 4:23.
Overtime: 3. GRG, Bischoff (Reed, Allie LeClaire), 3:24 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: D 5-for-10 minutes; GRG 2-for-4 minutes.
Goalie saves: Ella Brisbois, D, 6-4-10-2—22; Riley Toivonen, GRG, 5-7-3-1—16.
Boys Basketball
Duluth East 71
Grand Rapids 33
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to Duluth East on the road on Dec. 20, by a 71-33 score.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are now 0-3 for the season.
Duluth East improves to 4-0 with the win.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 74
Greenway 37
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Greenway 74-37 on Dec. 20, on the road.
Ethan Williams led the Warriors with 16 points while also pulling down nine rebounds and recording three steals. Cale Jackson nailed four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, Rhett Mundt had eight points and seven rebounds, Damian Cash scored eight points and pulled down six rebounds, Caiden Schjenken tallied seven points and had seven rebounds, Sam Rahier had six points, and Colton Hemphill finished with five points.
Gage Olson had 17 points to pace Greenway in scoring. Stephen McGee scored 13, Tyler Swedeen, four, and Lennie Oberg added three.
With the win, the Warriors are now 5-0 on the season.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 0-4 on the season. It is next in action in the Aitkin Holiday Tournament and it is slated to play Pierz at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Aitkin.
Boys Basketball
McGregor 66
N-K 60
MCGREGOR — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team lost to McGregor 66-60 9 in road action on Dec. 20.
McGregor led 33-30 at the half and then outscored the Spartans by three in the second half to take the win.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 0-6 for the season. It is slated to play in a holiday tournament at Legacy Christian Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 27, when it faces Lester Prairie in a noon contest.
With the win, McGregor is now 2-3 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 80
Intl. Falls 31
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team ripped International Falls 80-31 in home action on Dec. 20.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 2-3 on the season. It is next in action at the Ely Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 4:30 p.m. when it faces Cook County. It will play on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. against Ely.
With the loss, International Falls is 0-5 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Blackduck 92
Hill City 30
BLACKDUCK — The Hill City High School boys basketball team was dumped by Blackduck in road action on Dec. 20, by a 92-30 margin.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 0-4 for the season. It is slated to play in a holiday tournament at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and will play Win-E-Mac on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Intl. Falls 53
Deer River 52
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost a tough 53-52 decision to International Falls on the road on Dec. 20.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River is now 4-3 on the season. It is next in action in a tournament at Ely on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. versus Ely. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, it will take on Wrenshall in a 2:45 p.m. contest.
With the win, International Falls is now 2-3 on the season.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Dec. 18
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 73.91
2. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 73.33
3. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 72.73
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 69.70
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 65.22
9. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 59.26
3-pt. FG Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Cameron Jones, Mesabi East, 80.00
2. Jalen Miskowitz, Rock Ridge, 60.00
3. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 54.55
4. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 50.00
4. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 50.00
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 50.00
Free Throw Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 100.00
1. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 100.00
3. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 88.89
4. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 83.33
5. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 80.00
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 62.50
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River,17.75
2. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 15.80
3. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 14.33
4. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 12.25
4. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 12.25
9. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 10.00
10. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 9.00
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 11.50
2. Thomas White, Deer River, 8.33
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 7.33
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 6.80
5. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 6.25
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 5.75
9. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River,5.00
9. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 5.00
Assists
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 6.20
2. Cooper Sickel, Mesabi East,4.00
3. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.67
4. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.33
5. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 3.20
Steals
1. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 5.00
2. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 4.33
3. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 4.00
4. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 3.00
4. Dakota Jerde, Mesabi East,3.00
4. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.00
Blocks
2 or More Games
1. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 2.50
2. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 1.20
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 1.00
3. Nick Bakkendahl, Deer River, 1.00
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 1.00
Girls Basketball
Through Dec. 18
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or more attempts
1. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 80.00
2. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 67.86
3. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 65.71
4. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 64.71
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 62.86
6. Hannah Edward, Deer River, 59.09
3-pt. FG Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 61.11
2. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 44.44
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 40.00
4. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 35.71
5. Paige Nason, Deer River, 33.33
7. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 32.14
10. Hannah Gullickson, Deer River, 28.57
Free Throw Percentage
5 or More Attempts
1. Mia Doerr, Deer River, 83.33
2. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 81.82
3. Lola Valenzuela, Intl. Falls, 77.78
4. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 72.73
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 65.63
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 23.50
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 18.00
3. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 16.60
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 14.75
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 14.00
7. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 11.20
8. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 11.00
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 16.33
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 12.00
3. Paige Nason, Deer River, 10.00
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 9.60
5. Maija Hill, Mesabi East, 9.50
10. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 5.00
10. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 5.00
10. Paula Jones, Deer River, 5.00
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 5.00
2. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 4.00
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.80
3. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.80
5. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 3.00
Steals
1. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 4.20
2. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 4.00
3. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.60
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.25
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 3.17
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.33
2. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.40
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 1.25
4. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 1.20
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 0.67
Boys Hockey
As of Dec. 18
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 4-8-12
2. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 3-8-11
3. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 6-3-9
3. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 6-3-9
3. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 2-7-9
6. Thomas Vekich, Greenway, 5-3-8
7. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 3-4-7
7. Sam Troutwine, Rock Ridge, 0-7-7
9. Ryan Manninen, Rock Ridge, 5-1-6
10. Jake Stadler, North Shore, 3-2-5
10. Jacques Villeneuve, Greenway, 2-3-5
10. Carter Cline, Greenway, 1-4-5
Save Percentage
1. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 90.91
2. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 90.74
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 88.89
4. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 87.95
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 84.44
Goals Against Average
1. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 2.30
2. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 2.32
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 3.00
4. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 3.95
5. Ward Harsila, Rock Ridge, 4.05
Girls Basketball
Mesabi East 54,
Greenway 15
COLERAINE—The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team had little issue on the road Dec. 20, downing Greenway 54-15.
Freshman Marta Forsline led the way for the Giants with a game-high 17 points. Maija Hill and Alyssa Prophet added 11 points apiece in the win.
Frankie Cuellar paced the Raiders with five points.
With the loss, Greenway is 0-7 for the season. Mesabi East is now 4-1 on the season.
ME 31 23—54
GHS 7 8—15
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 11, Gianna Lay 6, Alyssa Prophet 11, Marta Forsline 17, Eleanor Larson 2, Katherine Larson 2, Allie Lamppa 3; Three pointers: Lamppa 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Greenway: Klara Finke 1, Frankie Cuellar 5, Alyizzia Roy 4, Chloe Hansen 2, Lydia Johannsen 1, Hannah Fawcett 2; Three pointers: Cuellar 1; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
HCN 64
Greenway 35
COLERAINE — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team downed Greenway 64-35 in action on Dec. 22.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN is now
Greenway is now 0-8 on the season. It is next in action on Monday, Jan. 2, when it travels to Bigfork for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
HCN improves to 2-5 on the season. It is next in action on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in a 2 p.m. game against Ogilvie in the Aitkin Holiday Tournament.
Girls Basketball
N-K 75
FDL 28
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team defeated Fond du Lac 75-28 in action Dec. 22, at Nashwauk.
Claire Clusiau scored 29 points to lead the Spartans. Jaci Rebrovich scored 19, Katie Kinkel, 14, and Katrinna Evans added seven.
Natalea Reynolds scored 13 points for Fond du Lac while Neveah Defoe added nine.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin improves to 2-4 on the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. versus Duluth Denfeld in the Chisholm Holiday Tournament.
With the loss, Fond du Lac falls to 0-3 for the season.
FDL 28
N-K 75
Fond du Lac: Natalea Reynolds 13, Neveah Defoe 9, Kiara Cloud 2, Patience Thompson 2, Amelia Aubid 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 29, Jaci Rebrovich 19, Katie Kinkel 14, Katrinna Evans 7, Taylor Covier 4, Alainna Evans 2.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: Sadie Buckanaga.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 52
IF 43
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team defeated International Falls 52-43 in road action on Dec. 22.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 6-1 on the season. It will play Wrenshall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the Ely tournament, and then will play Cook County at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Ely.
With the loss, International Falls is now 2-4 for the season.
Boys Basketball
Bemidji 74
Grand Rapids 54
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Bemidji by a 74-54 score on Dec. 22.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks drop to 0-4 for the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 3:45 p.m. when it plays Hiawatha in a tournament at Hibbing.
With the win, Bemidji is now 3-3 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 6
Duluth Denfeld 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team blanked Duluth Denfeld 6-0 in action Dec. 22, at Grand Rapids.
Senior goaltender Myles Gunderson kicked out 15 shots in recording the shutout in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Kyler Miller and Blayne Mortenson both scored a pair of goals.
Grand led 1-0 after one period on the strength of a goal from Miller.
The Thunderhawks scored four unanswered goals in the middle period to take a big 5-0 lead entering the third period. Miller scored his second goal in the period while Gavin Forrest, Xander Sheiman and Mortenson each scored once.
Mortenson scored the lone goal of the third period as Rapids cruised to the victory.
Connor Doyle had 32 saves in the nets for Duluth Denfeld.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 8-3 for the season. It will play host to Minnetonka in a 2 p.m. game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the IRA Civic Center.
With the loss, Duluth Denfeld is 4-4-1 for the season.
DD 0 0 0 — 0
GR 1 4 1 — 6
First Period: 1. GR, Kyler Miller (Gus Drennen, Jacob Garski), 9:53.
Second period: 2. GR, Gavin Forrest (Hayden Davis, Luka Rohloff). 3:29; 3. GR, Miller (Rohloff, Garski), 10:38; 4. GR, Blayne Mortenson (Davis, Bauer Murphy), 11:56; 5. GR, Xander Sheiman (Kyle Henke), 14:33.
Third Period: 6. GR, Mortenson (Davis), 14:40.
Penalties-Minutes: DD 4-for-10 minutes; GR 3-for-9 minutes.
Goalie saves: Connor Doyle, DD, 14-9-9—32; Myles Gunderson, GR, 3-8-4—15.
