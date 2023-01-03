GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Swimming and
Diving
Up North Invite
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team hosted the 10-team Up North Invite on Dec. 27.
Minnetonka won the invite with 580 points, followed by Wayzata with 408 and Prior Lake with 325. Grand Rapids placed ninth with 78.
Thunderhawk senior Aydin Aultman turned in the top placing for his team as he was fourth in diving with a score of 332.35. Senior Henry Ross of Wayzata won the competition with a score of 417.20.
The Thunderhawk 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Nik Casper, Christian Varin, Joe Loney and Isaac Palecek was10th in a time of 1:39.55. Chanhassen won the relay in a time of 1:30.79.
Up North Invite
Team scores: 1. Minnetonka 580; 2. Wayzata 408; 3. Prior Lake 325; 4. Chanhassen-Chaska 292; 5. Duluth East 260; 6. Hibbing 138; 7. Rock Ridge 106; 8. Mesabi East 101; 9. Grand Rapids 78; 10. Burnsville 37.
200 medley relay — 1. Wayz, 1:40.15; 2. Minn, 1:40.17; 3. Chann 1:46.47; 13. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Seth Barton, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:53.81; 16. Grand Rapids (Cooper Gilbert, Kasey Cowan, Jake Brunn, Christian Varin), 2:02.36; 19. Grand Rapids (Aaron McMullen, Zak Vidmar, Sam Barton, Gabe Hoffman), 2:07.78; 25. Grand Rapids (Jackson Lenoch, Jack Kellin, Sam Hoffman, Flynn Schlicht), 2:16.42.
200-yard freestyle: 1. William Kirven, Wayz, 1:48.34; 2. Ethan Kosin, Plak, 1:49.78; 3. Gray Sisco, Wayz, 1:50.58; 15. Joe Loney, GR, 2:06.46; 23. Graham Verke, GR, 2:11.29; 24. Nathan Ewen, GR, 2:11.80; 29. Max Connelly, GR, 2:16.16.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Ben Jabs, Minn, 2:04.59; 2. Alex Meyer, Chan, 2:08.51; 3. Isaac McFall, Minn, 2:08.52; 20. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:29.15; 21. Jake Brunn, GR, 2:29.32; 24. Seth Barton, GR, 2:32.74; 25. Aaron McMullen, GR, 2:36.59.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Casey Bretz, Chan, 22.40; 2. Grant Wodny, DE, 22.42; 3. Daniel Shelstad, Minn, 22.55; 12. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.45; 20. Nik Casper, GR, 25.06; 24. Christian Varin, GR, 25.83; 26. Sam Barton, GR, 26.71.
1-meter diving: 1. Henry Ross, Wayz, 417.20; 2. Blake Wallen, Plak, 384.55; 3. Trey Maroney, Minn, 365.70; 4. Ayden Aultman, GR, 332.35; 16. David Aultman, GR, 188.35.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Max Louie, Minn, 53.13; 2. Nathan Carr, Wayz, 53.20; 3. Gunnar George, RR, 53.93; 17. William Skaudis, GR, 1:03.08; 18. Jake Brunn, GR, 1:05.40; 25. Sam Barton, GR, 1:10.74; 26. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:11.81.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Ethan Kosin, Plak, 49.39; 2. Gray Sisco, Wayz, 49.89; 3. Brix Dewitt, Minn, 50.41; 16. Isaac Palecek, GR, 55.61; 19. Nik Casper, GR, 56.28; 22. Christian Varin, GR, 58.34.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Grant Wodny, DE, 4:49.50; 2. William Kirven, Wayz, 5:03.32; 3. Bennett Molitor-Kirsch, Minn, 5:13.99; 18. Joe Loney, GR, 5:55.65; 20. Graham Verke, GR, 6:04.00; 22. Max Connelly, GR, 6:12.36.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Chanhassen, 1:30.79; 2. Prior Lake, 1:31.80; 3. Minnetonka, 1:31.92; 10. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, Christian Varin, Joe Loney, Isaac Palecek), 1:39.55; 19. Grand Rapids (Kasey Cowan, Seth Barton, Nathan Ewen, Graham Verke), 1:47.74; 23. Grand Rapids (Dayton Landey, Fynn Schlicht, Gunnar Larson, Gabe Hoffman), 1:54.57; 24. Grand Rapids (Zak Vidmar, Sam Barton, Max Connelly, Leif Gilman), 1:54.95.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Nathan Carr, Wayz, 54.16; 2. Ben Jabs, Minn, 54.57; 3. Max Carter, Wayz, 56.40; 23. William Skaudis, GR, 1:10.49; 25. Cooper Gilbert, GR, 1:14.38; 27. Sam Hoffman, GR, 1:19.43; 29. Jackson Lenoch, GR, 1:25.49.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Daniel Shelstad, Minn, 1:01.80; 2. Soonhong Chua, Minn, 1:03.68; 3. Adam Liu, Wayz, 1:04.38; 15. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:13.38; 18. Kasey Cowan, GR, 1:15.50; 19. Seth Barton, GR, 1:15.67.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Wayzata, 3:16.98; 2. Prior Lake, 3:19.94; 3. Minnetonka, 3:23.32; 13. Grand Rapids (Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Graham Verke, Nathan Ewen), 3:55.51; 18. Grand Rapids (Aaron McMullen, Max Connelly, Jake Brunn, Kasey Cowan), 4:07.35; 22. Grand Rapids (Jack Kellin, Gunnar Larson, Dayton Landey, Sam Hoffman), 4:18.57; 25. Grand Rapids (Jackson Lenoch, Leif Gilman, Andrew Kottke, Fynn Schlicht), 4:33.49.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 59
Monticello 56
MONTICELLO — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team tipped a tough Monticello team 59-56 in action in the Monticello Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
The Thunderhawks trailed by six points at halftime but then put in a stellar defensive effort in the second half as they outscored Monticello 30-21 to take the win.
Taryn Hamling connected on three 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Grand Rapids in scoring. Jessika Lofstrom scored 16, Braya LaPlant, 10, and Kate Jamtgaard added seven.
Samantha Voll led Monticello with 25 points. Lily Manning scored nine and Olivia Hanson added seven.
With the win, the Thunderhawks improve to 8-2 while Monticello falls to 7-2.
GR 29 30—59
M 35 21—56
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 7, Kyra Giffen 2, Jessika Lofstrom 16, Taryn Hamling 22, Braya LaPlant 10, Amanda Scherping 2.
Monticello: Ava Nebben 2, Sophia Haase 3, Sammi May 2, Samantha Voll 25, Olivia Hanson 7, Lily Manning 9, Sonja Olson 4, Graycee Roubinek 4.
Three pointers: GR, Lofstrom, Hamling 3, LaPlant.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 68
Rocori 46
MONTICELLO — In its second game in the Monticello Holiday Tournament, the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team won its ninth game in a row with a 68-46 victory over Rocori on Dec. 29.
The Thunderhawks clung to a six-point lead at halftime but then came up big once again in the second half in outscoring Rocori 32-16 to win going away.
Taryn Hamling was on fire from the outside for Grand Rapids as she drained eight 3-pointers and finished with 36 points. Jessika Lofstrom tallied 14 and Braya LaPlant added nine.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 9-2 for the season. It is off until Friday, Jan. 6, when it plays host to Duluth Marshall in a 7:15 p.m. game. It remains home for a 1 p.m. contest against Duluth Marshall on Saturday, Jan. 7, and will travel to Hibbing for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Rocori falls to 3-5 on the season.
GR 36 32—68
R 30 16—46
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 3, Kyra Giffen 2, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 14, Taryn Hamling 36, Braya LaPlant 9, Amanda Scherping 2.
Three pointers: GR, Lofstrom, Hamling 8, LaPlant.
Girls Hockey
GRG 3
Wayzata 2
EDINA — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team defeated Wayzata 3-2 in the Edina tournament on Dec. 27.
Wayzata scored just 1:35 into the game when Shyla Sanders found the back of the net, and it added another goal before period’s end when Courtney Jacobs turned on the red light.
But the GRG defense stiffened up and that proved to be the final goal of the night for Wayzata. Mercury Bischoff scored twice in the second period as the Lightning and Wayzata were tied at 2-2 entering the final period.
The winning goal came with 9:26 remaining in the game when Kalle Reed scored on a feed from Bischoff. That proved to be the final scoring as Lightning goaltender Riley Toivonen was tough in the nets.
Toivonen finished with 25 saves for GRG while Ella Podiak was credited with 19 stops for Wayzata.
With the win, GRG improves to 8-5 on the season while Wayzata falls to 2-11.
W 2 0 0 — 2
GRG 0 2 1 — 3
First Period: 1. W, Shyla Sanders (Jane Leach), 1:35; 2. W, Courtney Jacobs (Sanders, Kieran Fults), 12:52.
Second period: 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kyle DeBay, Molly Pierce), 6:42; 4. GRG, Bischoff (Mira Rajala), 13:11.
Third Period: 5. GRG, Kalle Reed (Bischoff), 7:34.
Penalties-Minutes: W 3-for-6 minutes; GRG 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Ella Podiak, W, 10-3-6—19; Riley Toivonen, GRG, 5-12-8—25.
Girls Hockey
Maple Grove 4
Grand Rapids 2
EDINA — In its final game of the Edina tournament, the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team lost to Maple Grove 4-2.
Both teams scored in the first period as Emily Oakland scored for Maple Grove and Mira Rajala turned on the red light for the Lightning.
Maple Grove scored both goals of the middle period and led 3-1 entering the final period. Scoring the goals were Ella Olson and Bella Shipley.
GRG pulled to within 3-2 with 12:26 remaining in the game when Rajala scored her second goal. However, Stella Retrum scored with 4:08 remaining in the game for Maple Grove to give it a two-goal cushion, one GRG could not overcome.
Dani Strom played two periods for Maple Grove and kicked out 17 shots. Elie Hancock played one period and had eight saves. Riley Toivonen had 25 saves for GRG.
With the loss, GRG is 8-6 on the season. It will be on the road to Brainerd for a 7:15 p.m. game against Brainerd/Little Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and it will play host to Northern Tier on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.
With the win, Maple Grove improves to 11-2 on the season.
MG 1 2 1 — 4
GRG 1 0 1 — 2
First Period: 1. MG, Emily Oakland (Pim Wilhelmy, Izzy Lindberg), 8:20; 2. GRG, Mira Rajala (Mercury Bischoff), 14:09.
Second period: 3. MG, Ella Olson (Grace Erickson, Audrey Miekoday), 5:22; 4. MG, Bella Shipley (Olson, Stella Retrum), 7:50 (pp).
Third Period: 5. GRG, Rajala (Allie LeClaire), 4:34; 6. MG, Retrum (Shipley), 12:52
Penalties-Minutes: MG 5-for-10 minutes; GRG 5-for-10 minutes.
Goalie saves: Dani Strom, MG, 6-11-0—17, Elie Hancock, MG, 0-0-8—8; Riley Toivonen, GRG, 6-6-13—25.
Boys Hockey
Minnetonka 4
Grand Rapids 1
GRAND RAPIDS —The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team fell to Minnetonka at home on Dec. 28, by a 4-1 score.
Minnetonka scored two goals within 22 seconds of each other in the first period to lead 2-0. Scoring the goals were Liam Hupka and Alex Lunski.
The Thunderhawks tallied the lone goal of the second period as Minnetonka led 2-1 after two periods. Scoring the goal for Grand Rapids on a power play was Will Stauffer with assists going to Luka Rohloff and Hayden Davis.
Danny Pasqua scored with 6:30 remaining in the game for Minnetonka to give it a 3-1 advantage. Ashton Schultz scored an empty-net goal with 57 seconds left to clinch the win for Maple Grove.
Kaizer Nelson was forced to make just 11 stops in the net for Minnetonka while Myles Gunderson turned in an outstanding performance for Grand Rapids with 42 saves.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 8-4 for the season. It will be on the road for a 7:30 p.m. game against Duluth East on Friday, Jan. 6, and then will play host to Superior, Wis., in a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
With the win, Minnetonka improves to 8-1 on the season.
M 2 0 2 — 4
GR 0 1 0 — 1
First Period: 1. M, Liam Hupka (Hagen Burrows, Gavin Garry), 9:17; 2. M, Alex Lunski (Max Krebsbach, Jack Sand), 9:39.
Second period: 3. GR, Will Stauffer (Luka Rohloff, Hayden Davis), 1:02 (pp).
Third period: 4. M, Danny Pasqua, 10:30; 5. M, Ashton Schultz (John Stout), 16:29 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: M 3-for-6 minutes; GR 2-for-4 minutes.
Goalie saves: Kaizer Nelson, M, 3-3-5—11; Myles Gunderson, GR, 19-11-12—42.
Boys Hockey
Cambridge 8
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Cambridge-Isanti 8-1 on action at home on Dec. 28.
CI scored twice in the first period with both Luke Pierson and Kaden Schibilla scoring.
Greenway cut the lead to 2-1 when Aden Springer scored early in the second period, but it was all CI after that. Wyatt Nutt, Josh Sauro and Will O’Donovan scored for CI later in the second period as CI led 5-1 entering the final period.
CI scored three unanswered goals in the final period to win handily. Scoring were Pierson, O’Donovan and Seth Terhell.
Jason Hosch finished with 19 saves in the nets for CI while Ethan Ambuehl had 22 stops for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 2-5 on the season while CI improves to 4-4.
CI 2 3 3 — 8
G 0 1 0— 1
First Period: 1. CI, Luke Pierson (Seth Terhell), 10:55; 2. CI, Kaden Schibilla (J.D. Foster, Nate Hanson), 13:57.
Second period: 3. G, Aden Springer (Dylan Villenueve, Jace Kammeier), 3:34; 4. CI, Wyatt Nutt (Mason Lundberg, Sean Brown), 5:54 5. CI, Josh Sauro, 8:28; 6. CI, Will O’Donovan (Mason Lundberg, Finn Overby), 9:19.
Third Period: 7. CI, Pierson (Hanson), 4:24; 8. CI, O’Donovan (Seth Splittstoser), 5:04; 9. CI, Terhell (Overby, Nutt), 14:55.
Penalties-Minutes: CI 3-for-6 minutes; G 1-for-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Jason Hosch, CI, 5-9-5—19; Ethan Ambuehl, G, 8-4-10—22.
Boys Hockey
Delano 3
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team was tipped by Delano by a 3-1 margin in action at home on Dec. 29.
Delano scored the lone goal of the first period, by Aaron Lewis, to lead 1-0 after one period.
Greenway tied the game just 1:16 into the middle period on a goal from Max Gangl with Matthew Hannah and Noah Anick getting assists. However, Mason Hargarten scored the eventual game-winner later in the period as Delano took a one-goal lead into the third period.
Cole Schmidt scored into an empty net with 1:07 remaining in the game for the final goal as Delano held on for the win.
Greenway falls to 2-6 on the season and is next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home for a 7 p.m. game against North Shore. It will be on the road to Hibbing for a game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
With the win, Delano is now 4-4 on the season.
D 1 1 1 — 3
G 0 1 0— 1
First Period: 1. D, Aaron Lewis (Jake Oja), 4:07.
Second period: 2. G, Max Gangl (Matthew Hannah, Noah Anick), 1:16; 3. D, Mason Hargarten (Cole Schmidt), 8:09 (pp).
Third Period: 4. D, Schmidt, 15:53 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: D 3-for-17 minutes; G 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Ethan Engelmann, D, 6-10-4—20; Derek Gibeau, G, 10-10-5—25.
Girls Basketball
N-K 60
Denfeld 59
DULUTH — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team took a thrilling 60-59 victory over Duluth Denfeld on Dec. 27, at the Duluth Denfeld Holiday Tournament.
Claire Clusiau again was the big gun for the Spartans as she scored 28 points. Katie Kinkel scored 11, Katrinna Evans, nine, Jaci Rebrovich, six, Alainna Evans, four, and Macarena Lopez, two.
Selah Reinertsen scored the nets for 34 points in a losing effort for the Hunters. Kyra Robinson scored 10 points and Ellie Davis added five.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 2-4 for the season. It was slated to play Chisholm on Dec. 28, and it will be on the road on Monday, Jan. 2, for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Northeast Range.
With the loss, Duluth Denfeld is now 1-6 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Pierz 79
Greenway 36
AITKIN — The Greenway High School boys basketball team fell to Pierz by a 79-36 score in action in the Aitkin Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
Pierz held a big 54-20 lead at the half and cruised to the win.
Noah Oberfeld scored 18 points to pace Pierz in scoring. Gene Skiba scored 12, Jon Cheney, nine, Joey Stuckmayer and Kyle Winscher, eight each, Ben Barclay, six, and Kirby Fischer and Sean Holmes both had five.
Stephen McGee led Greenway with 14 points. Gage Olson scored nine and Tyler Swedeen added eight.
Greenway is now 0-5 for the season. With the win, Pierz improves to 4-1.
G 20 16—36
P 54 25—79
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 8, Gage Olson 9, Stephen McGee 14, Lennie Oberg 3, Ethan Eiden 2.
Pierz: Jack Prokott 4, Joey Stuckmayer 8, Kyle Winscher 8, Kirby Fischer 5, Austin Pawlu 2, Jon Cheney 9, Nathan Solinger 2, Noah Oberfeld 18, Gene Skiba 12, Ben Barclay 6, Sean Holmes 5.
Three pointers: G, Swedeen, Olson, Oberg; P, Stuckmayer, Fischer, Oberfeld 2, Holmes; Free throws: G 5-of-8; P 10-of-13.
Girls Basketball
Ely 91
Deer River 35
ELY — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost to Ely 91-35 in the Ely tournament on Dec. 27.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 4-4 on the season. Ely improves to 6-1 with the win.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 56
Wrenshall 31
ELY — The Deer River High School girls basketball team got back on the winning track with a 56-31 victory over Wrenshall in the Ely tournament on Dec. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Warriors improve to 5-4 for the season. It is off until Tuesday, Jan. 3, when it plays host to Bigfork in a 7:15 p.m. game. It will travel to Cherry for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Wrenshall falls to 0-6 with the loss.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 58
Wrenshall 28
ELY — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team defeated Wrenshall 58-28 at the Ely tournament on Dec. 27.
Results were not available for the Huskies’ game on Dec. 28, against Cook County. The Huskies are 7-1 on the season and will play host to Greenway on Monday, Jan. 2, at 7:15 p.m. The Huskies travel to Deer River for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 3.
With the loss, Wrenshall is 0-5 for the season.
Boys Basketball
Lester Prairie 78
N-K 47
ANDOVER — The Nashwauk-Keewatin boys basketball team lost to Lester Prairie 78-47 in the Legacy Christian Academy Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.
Lester Prairie led 44-24 at the half and then outscored the Spartans by 11 points in the second half to take the win.
Trever Schauer scored 24 points to pace Lester Prairie in scoring. Tanner Scheevel scored 12, Alek Hodny and Kaden Otto both scored 10, and Connor Radtke added nine.
Nikolas Groshong had 17 points to lead the Spartans in scoring. Marcus Moore had 11, Shi Oswald, six, LaDainian Evans, five, London Roe, four, and Conner Perryman and Carter Haithcock both added two.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 0-7 on the season. Lester Prairie improves to 7-2 with the win.
Boys Basketball
Park Christian 85
N-K 53
ANDOVER — The Nashwauk-Keewatin boys basketball team lost to Park Christian 85-53 in its second game in the Legacy Christian Academy Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
The Spartans are now 0-8 for the season and are next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Northland in Remer. They are back home on Thursday, Jan. 5, for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Northeast Range.
Park Christian is now 4-3 on the season with the win.
Boys Basketball
C-I 67
Deer River 60
CROSBY — The Deer River High School boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Dec. 27, as it fell to Crosby-Ironton 67-60 in the Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament.
With the loss, the Warriors are now 5-1 on the season. Crosby-Ironton improves to 5-2 with the win.
Crosby-Ironton led 35-31 at the half and then outscored the Warriors by three in the second half to take the win.
Noah Larson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Rangers while Will Meyers also scored 16. James Stokman had 15 points and Jordan Mount added 14.
Ethan Williams led the Warriors with 19 points. Caiden Schjenken hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 while Rhett Mundt and Sam Rahier both added eight points.
Deer River falls to 5-1 for the season while Crosby-Ironton is 6-2.
DR 31 29—60
CI 35 32—67
Deer River: Cale Jackson 3, Caiden Schjenken 16, Ethan Williams 19, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Kayden Gotchie 3, Rhett Mundt 8, Sam Rahier 8, Thomas White 1.
Crosby-Ironton: Jordan Mount 14, James Stokman 15, Joey Ringhard 2, Jacob Millsop 4, Noah Larson 16, Will Meyers 16.
Fouls: DR 12; CI 8; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: DR, Jackson, Schjenken 3, Williams, Gotchie, Rahier 2; CI, Mount, Stokman 2, Larson 3; Free throws: DR 2-of-5; CI 7-of-9.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 92
FDL 56
CROSBY — The Deer River High School boys basketball team got back on the winning trail with a 92-56 win over Fond du Lac in its second game of the Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament.
With the win, Deer River is now 6-1 on the season while Fond du Lac falls to 2-4 with the loss.
The Warriors led by just six at halftime but turned it on in the second half to outscore Fond du Lac 59-29 to win going away.
Caiden Schjenken nailed four 3-pointers and led Deer River in scoring with 24 points. Ethan Williams scored 22, Sam Rahier connected on three 3-pointers and scored nine and Lawrence Bowstring also added nine points. Damian Cash scored eight, Rhett Mundt, seven, and Cale Jackson added six.
Jondell Brown hit three 3-pointers and led Fond du Lac with 17 points. Dannin Savage scored 16 and Mukwa Bellanger added 10.
With the win, Deer River improves to 6-1 while Fond du Lac falls to 2-5 for the season.
DR 33 59—92
FDL 27 29—56
Deer River: Cale Jackson 6, Caiden Schjenken 24, Ethan Williams 22, Damian Cash 8, Kayden Gotchie 3, Rhett Mundt 7, Sam Rahier 9, Lawrence Bowstring 9, Kyle Gotchie 4.
Fond du Lac: Jondell Brown 17, Anthony Reynolds 4, Mukwa Bellanger 10, Jordan Brown 2, Richard Hearle 3, Chazz Martineau 2, Dannin Savage 16, Kaedin Jaynes 2.
Fouls: DR 16; FDL 14; Fouled out: Jackson; Three pointers: DR, Jackson 2, Schjenken 4, Cash 2, Rahier 3, Bowstring; FDL, Jondell Brown 3, Bellanger, Jordan Brown; Free throws: DR 8-of-15; FDL 11-of-19.
