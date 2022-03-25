Ed. note; This story was published in the March 17, 2002 edition of the Herald-Review.
DULUTH — After losing the Section 7AAA championship game to Duluth Denfeld in 2001, the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team set a goal immediately after that game: to win the 2002 section championship.
The Thunderhawks out themselves in a position to achieve that goal Friday night in the 2002 section championship game against Princeton, and they did not let the opportunity slip through their fingers as they ran past Princeton 72-33 to earn a berth in the state Class AAA tournament.
After about March 16 of last year, that was the goal they set in the locker room,” said Grand Rapids head coach Rod Eidelbes, talking about the Thunderhawk locker room after losing the section championship game last season. “They wanted to be at this point one year from then. They did whatever they had to do. They played summer ball, they got in the gym, they shot together, then went to tournaments.
“They have just a tremendous attitude with them, a great ca,camaraderie/ You couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. They deserve to be champions.”
Senior Kyle Schmidt, who dominated inside for the Thunderhawks and who was the game’s leading scorer with a career-high 22 points, said hard work by team members has paid off with the state trip.
“It is a great feeling,” said Schmidt. “It is great to get there. It just feels real nice right now. We just wanted it so hard.
Guard Nate Lloyd, who also stepped up for Grand Rapids with four 3-pointers and 14 points, said, “It feels great to be going to state. We have been working hard all year and we just put it all in the game tonight and did whatever we had to do.”
While junior Eric Webb and senior Dom Flood have been the leading scorers for Grand Rapids this season, Schmidt and Lloyd provided the brunt of the scoring for the Thunderhawks Friday night in Duluth. Princeton double-teamed Webb whenever he was on the court, and Flood, who missed Wednesday’s semifinal win over Duluth East with an injured ankle, ran into early foul trouble and then did not see much action later when Grand Rapids powered to its large lead.
Grand Rapids struggled in the first quarter and could not really get anything going against a Princeton team that was minus two starters who were injured. Although the Tigers entered the game with an 8-19 record, they played the once-beaten Thunderhawks even in the first quarter as the game was tied at 8-8 at quarter’s end.
But that would be the highlight of the game for Princeton. With the game tied at 10-10, Grand Rapids ran off the next 13 points and never looked back in streaking to the win. Schmidt was unstoppable in the first half for the Thunderhawks as he poured in 19 points. Meanwhile, Lloyd rained a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers and Grand Rapids took a 36-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Thunderhawks cruised in the third quarter and had a 55-22 advantage entering the final quarter.
Eidelbes said his team made one adjustment after the lethargic first quarter, and it made a huge difference in the play of his team.
“We made just one slight adjustment,” Eidelbes said. “We had a little special play that we run. I am not going to tell you what it is, but we just made a little adjustment with our post and it made a big difference in what happened from that point on.”
Eidelbes said his team has plenty of weapons if opposing teams decide to double-team Webb or Flood.
“Teams have been trying to that to us all year,” Eidelbes said. “We feel very confident with the weapons that we have out here. They left a lot of things available to us and we took advantage of it. Kyle Schmidt just played awesome down underneath and got a lot of nice looks at the basket.
“Nate Lloyd came out and drained a few threes which as very important. It gave him a lot of confidence and the team a lot of confidence.”
Added Schmidt, “They were really concentrating on our guards so we knew we had the post game tonight. So we just took advantage of that and the guards just got me the ball.”
Princeton head coach Thomas Henke said that with two starters out, his team did a fine job.
“We had two starters out and the ship moves on,” Henke said. “The kids did a heck of a job in the second half. I am not too pleased with the first half but we took away the weapon (Webb) we had to and we just failed to watch out for the other guys. We have nothing to hang our heads about. We are sitting with eight wins and I thought we did a decent job.”
While Schmidt had 22 points and Lloyd 14 for Grand Rapids, Flood and Casey Larson both scored seven points. Corey Rondeau scored six points while Webb added five.
Jon Schoen led Princeton wit eight points. Tyler Gronli scored seven points while Mark Patnode added six.
Lloyd said defense was the key to the Rapids win, as it always is.
“After the first quarter, I think our defense really stepped it up,” Lloyd said. “They couldn’t do much on offense. We didn’t let them penetrate and that was what we really needed to stop, their penetration. That is their game plan. We stepped up, stopped their penetration and they couldn’t get good looks.”
Eidelbes agreed that defense is what fuels the Thunderhawks.
“We played some outstanding defense tonight,” Eidelbes said. “We held a team to 33 points and that is one of our trademarks. I hope we can continue to do that as we move down the tournament trail.”
That trail leads to Cambridge Tuesday, March 19, when the Thunderhawks, now 27-1 for the season, will meet Fridley at 7 p.m. in Cambridge. It will be the Grand Rapids boys basketball team’s fourth appearance in state tournament action. Previous appearances by Grand Rapids occurred in 1913, 1925, and 1997.
GR 72, Princeton 33
Princeton: Joe Schoen 8, Tyler Gronli 7, Mark Patnode 6, Paul Burroughs 4, Chad DeHart 3, Ryan Rarick 3, Mike Patnode 2.
Grand Rapids: Kyle Schmidt 22, Nate Lloyd 14, Dom Flood 7, Casey Larson 7, Corey Rondeau 6, Eric Webb 5, Clint Cornell 4, Jordan Noles 4, Matt Trevena 2, Nick Pariseau 1.
3-pt. goals: Lloyd 4, Flood.
