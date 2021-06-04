GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results or information regarding sporting events in this area:
Section 7AA Tennis
Elk River 5
GRG 2
ELK RIVER — The Grand Rapids/Greenway boys tennis team saw its team portion of the season end last week when it fell to Elk River 5-2 in Section 7AA quarterfinal action.
Elk River swept all four of the singles matches with GRG winning two of the three doubles matches.
In first singles, Cullen Brown of Elk River stopped Easton Young 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, and Keegan Nelson defeated Blayne Mortenson in the second singles match 6-2, 6-1. In third singles, Elk River’s Matthew Gegrou downed Blake Henrichsen 6-4, 6-4, while Henry Boese won the fourth singles match over Justin Kerr 6-1, 6-1.
Elk River won the first doubles match as Carson Haack and Nolan Blake teamed to defeat Hunter Bischoff and Luc Dulong 6-4,6-1.
In second doubles, GRG’s Wyatt Simonson and Zach Lagergren teamed to down Jack Firkus and Blake Boedigheim 6-0, 6-2. GRG’s Alex Framanslund and Caiden MacLean took the third doubles match as they beat Alex Kaelke and Myles Thompson 6-3, 6-0.
Boys Track
State True Team
Virtual
GRAND RAPIDS — In a virtual track and field meet, the Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team placed fifth at the virtual Class AAA state meet with results released recently.
Taking first for Grand Rapids was senior Sam Stertz in the 1,600-meter run (4:34.94).
Finishing second for the Thunderhawks were junior Austin Hanson in the 400-meter dash (50.78 seconds); the 4 x 800-meter relay consisting of senior Sam Stertz, senior Josh Timm, senior Derek Erdman and Hanson (8:29.12); and sophomore Kaydin Metzgar in the pole vault (12-feet).
Placing fourth for the Thunderhawks were senior Wade Brouse in the 100-meter dash (11.35 seconds); the 4 x 100-meter relay comprised of senior Caden Hofstad, senior John Bonner, senior Wade Brouse and junior Maxwell Bergman (45.04 seconds); and junior Jackson Weston in the shot put (47-feet, 6-inches) and the discus (132-5).
Class AA Boys State True Team Meet
Team Scores: 1. Willmar 598.5; 2. Cloquet 595; 3. Dassel-Cokato 477; 4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 462.5; 5. Grand Rapids 457.5; 6. Annandale 442.5; 7. Waseca 431; 8. Byron 423; 9. Jordan 413; 10. Pequot Lakes 399.5; 11. Totino-Grace 327.5; 12. Minneapolis Roosevelt 25.
100 dash: 1. Eli Gillman, DC, 11.15; 2. Tave Ball, Was, 11.22; 3. Dylan Heehn, Cl, 11.34; 4. Wade Brouse, GR, 11.35; 9. John Bonner, GR, 11.69.
200 dash: 1. Joel Selseth, DC, 22.88; 2. Kyler Bade, PE, 22.92; 3. Michael Price, Will, 23.30; 12. Wade Brouse, GR, 23.93; 15. Austin Hanson, GR, 24.15.
400 dash: 1. Kyler Bade PE, 49.90; 2. Austin Hanson, GR, 50.78; 3. Maxwell Schimelpfenig, Ann, 52.08; 21. Nic Langlois, GR, 57.35.
800 run: 1. Marshall Loveland, TG, 2:03.28; 2. Logan Dushkin, Clo, 2:05.67; 3. Kory Behm, Will, 2:08.78; 6. Derek Erdman, GR, 2:11.24; 20. Adam Hampton, GR, 2:27.62.
1,600 run: 1. Sam Stertz, GR, 4:34.94; 2. Miles Fisher, Clo, 4:40.92; 3. Colin O’Farell, Will, 4:44.38; 18. Mason Sovada, GR, 5:07.98.
3,200 run: 1. Ethan Johnson, PL, 9:59.35; 2. Eli Hall, PL, 10:09.43; 3. Jacob Mertz, Clo, 10:24.50; 15. Josh Timm, GR, 11:22.40; 17. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:23.94.
110 hurdles: 1. Sam May, Will, 15.42; 2. Aaron Watland, Will, 16.42; 3. Bryson Metzger, Jor, 16.43; 7. Wesley Carlson, GR, 17.10; 12. Dane Kennedy, GR, 17.57.
300 hurdles: 1. Nathan Genereau, C, 40.33; 2. Sam May, Will, 40.82; 3. Collin Asplin, DC, 43.38; 12. Dane Kennedy, GR, 46.22; 16. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 47.51.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Dassel-Cokato, 43.31; 2. Totino-Grace, 43.73; 3. Cloquet, 44.84; 4. Grand Rapids (Caden Hofstad, John Bonner, Wade Brouse, Maxwell Bergman), 45.04.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Annandale, 1:32.44; 2. Willmar, 1:33.59; 3. Byron, 1:34.15; .
4 x 400 relay: 1. Cloquet, 3:34.88; 2. Annandale, 3:35.07; 3. Jordan, 3:37.43; 10. Grand Rapids (Ethan Florek, Aiden Chandler, Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, Adam Hampton), 4:07.88.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Cloquet, 8:24.34; 2. Grand Rapids (Sam Stertz, Josh Timm, Derek Erdman, Austin Hanson), 8:29.12; 3. Pequot Lakes, 8:31.94.
High jump: 1. Joshua Abedi-Bentsi, TG, 6-4; 2. Sam May, Will, 6-2; 2. Alex Braun, Ann, 6-2; 9. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 5-6; 9. Isaiah Edel, GR, 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Eric Spaeth, TG, 12-6; 2. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12-0; 3. Hunter Stier, Jor, 11-6; 14. Aiden Chandler, GR, 9-0
Triple jump: 1. Eli Gillman, DC, 43-3; 2. Matt Seberson, Was, 41-11.75; 3. Aaron Watland, Will, 41-5; 12. Isaiah Edel, GR, 38-6.5; 22. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 34-2.5.
Long jump: 1. Michael Price, Will, 21-4.5; 2. Aaron Watland, Will, 20-8.5; 3. Peter Schaar, TG, 20-5; 11. Wade Brouse, GR, 19-6; 17. Isaiah Edel, GR, 18-7.
Shot put: 1. Marcus Hansen, Was, 56-9.25; 2. Leo Silha, PE, 51-7.25; 3. Will Turnbull, Clo, 47-7.5; 4. Jackson Weston, GR, 47-6; 6. Hunter Hillman, GR, 45-7.5.
Discus: 1. Leo Silha, PE, 165-6; 2. Jacob Rosendahl, Will, 136-3; 3. Marcus Hansen, Was, 134-2; 4. Jackson Weston, GR, 132-5; 8. Hunter Hillman, GR, 124-10.
Softball
Section 7AAA Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team – the No. 6 seed – will open playoff action on Wednesday, June 2, at 4 p.m. when it faces No. 3 seed Cloquet.
Other first-round games will have No. 1 seed Chisago Lakes taking on No. 8 seed Princeton, No. 2 seed North Branch facing No. 7 seed Duluth Denfeld, and No. 4 seed Hermantown will play No. 5 seed Hibbing.
Semifinal action is Saturday at Braun Park, with the championship game slated for June 8, at 3:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
Section 7AA Tournament
Greenway 11
Intl. Falls
BOVEY — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team, undefeated and 21-0 for the season, downed International Falls 11-1 in first-round action on May 31 in the Section 7AA Softball Tournament.
Ava Johnson was the winning pitcher, striking out seven. Miranda Gernander had four hits for the Raiders while Abby Cline had three and Kennedy Hanson added two. Cline scored three runs while Claire Vekich scored twice.
The win propelled Greenway into the next round where it will face Rush City at 3:30 p.m., in Grand Rapids on Thursday, June 3.
In other games, Proctor faces Mora while Moose Lake-Willow River will take on Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia will face Esko.
