GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
Columbia Heights 75
Grand Rapids 47
HIBBING — Mujahiid Berton had 20 points as the Hylanders beat the Thunderhawks in the North Star State Hardwood Showcase quarterfinal game Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Columbia Heights were Terrence Brown with 18 and Jency Davis with 10.
Grand Rapids was led by Ian Salmela with 17 points. Austin Hanson had 15.
CH 41 34 — 75
GR 25 22 — 47
Columbia Heights: Terrence Brown 18, Jency Davis 10, Mujahiid Berton 21, Donnavin Hinsz 7, Andrew Scroggins 4, Morke 8, Quaylan Hardrict 4, Leavale Hicks 3.
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 17, Kaydin Metzgar 4, Austin Hanson 15, Luke Roy 2, Aidan Tinquist 3, Danny Markovich 6.
Total Fouls: Columbia Heights 11; Grand Rapids 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Columbia Heights 8-11; Grand Rapids 6-11; 3-pointers: Berton 2, Hicks, Salmela 3, Hanson, Tinquist.
Boys Basketball
Warroad 51
Grand Rapids 50
HIBBING — Dylan Fix scored with 15 seconds to play, then the Thunderhawks missed two free throws with just over a second to play as the Warriors beat Grand Rapids in a consolation semifinal contest Wednesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Fix finished with 16 points, including his 1000th-career point for Warroad. Grover had 15.
The Thunderhawks were led by Austin Hanson with 16 points, followed by Ian Salmela with 14.
WHS 23 28 — 51
GR 26 24 — 50
Warroad: Grover 15, Fix 16, Spenst 16, Davis 2, Thompson 2.
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 14, Kaydin Metzgar 5, Austin Hanson 16, Ethan Florek 7, Luke Roy 6.
Total Fouls: Warroad 8; Grand Rapids 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Warroad 4-7; Grand Rapids 2-7; 3-pointers: Grover, Fix 3, Spenst 3, Salmela, Metzger, Hanson 2, Florek, Roy.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 56
MLWR 20
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team got back on the winning track as it defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 56-20 in play on Dec. 28.
The Raiders led 31-14 at the half and outscored the Rebels 25-6 in the second half to win going away.
Chloe Hansen scored 20 points to lead Greenway in scoring. Klara Finke scored 10, Jadin Saville, nine, and Frankie Cuellar added six.
Hannah Roach led MLWR with six points.
“It was a great team effort on both ends of the floor,” said Raider coach Sara Schafhauser-Wright.
With the win, Greenway is now 2-5 for the season. It is next in action Saturday, Jan. 1, for a 12:30 p.m. game at Hinckley-Finlayson.
With the loss, MLWR falls to 3-4 on the season.
MLWR 14 6 — 20
GWY 31 25 — 56
Moose Lake-Willow River: Lilly Petty 2, Hannah Roach 6, Sarah Christy 2, Maci Kukuk 2, Alivia Mallory 4, Izzy Witz 4.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 4, Klara Finke 10, Frankie Cuellar 6, Alyizzia Roy 4, Chloe Hansen 20, Talia Saville 4, Lydia Johannsen 1, Jadin Saville 9.
Total Fouls: MLWR 10; G 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: MLWR 0-of-1; G 8-of-13; 3-pointers: MLWR, none; G, Hansen, J. Saville.
All Area Football
Additions
HILL CITY — Two members of the Hill City-Northland football team were inadvertently left off the All-Area Football Team compiled by the Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
The two players are senior running back/linebacker Carter Ammerman and tight end Thor Dunham. Both players were important players in the success of their team this season.
Boys Swimming
Up North Invite
GRAND RAPIDS — The Wayzata High School boys swimming and diving team placed first in the Up North Invitational which was conducted in Grand Rapids on Dec. 28.
Wayzata easily won the meet with 719 points followed by Chanhassen-Chaska with 430 and Duluth East with 381. Grand Rapids was fifth with 162.
Recording top 10 finishes for Grand Rapids were Will Silvis, fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.09); Isaac Palecek, seventh in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.18); Derek Bolin, 10th in the 50-yard freestyle (24.46 seconds); Sam Reiten, 10th in the 100-yard freestyle (53.25 seconds); and Grant Ewen, 10th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:35.65).
Up North Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Wayzata 719; 2. Chanhassen-Chaska 430; 3. Duluth East 381; 4. Prior Lake 352; 5. Grand Rapids 162; 6. Rock Ridge 143; 7. Hibbing 130
200 medley relay — 1. Wayzata A, 1:42.63; 2,Wayzata B, 1:44.98; 3. CC, 1:45.79; 6, Grand Rapids A (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, William Skaudis, Grant Ewen), 1:48.73; 16. Grand Rapids B (Max Connelly, Joe Loney, Aaron McMullen, Christian Varin,2:06.39.
200 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodny, DE, 1:45.25; Nathan Carr, Way,1:50.22; 3. William Kirven, PL; 12. Grant Ewen, GR, 2:00.84; 21. Nik Casper, GR, 2:15.38; 224. Perrin Lasky, GR,2:24.61.
200 individual medley — 1. Matt Gendreau, Way, 1:58.57; 2. Lucas Becker, CC, 2:05.80; 3. Arthur Wei, Way, 2:06.54; 18. William Skaudis, GR, 2:32.11; 20. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:36.02; 25. Micah Lane, GR, 2:42.67; 28. Seth Barton, GR, 2:46.52.
50-yard freestyle: 1. John Kirchner, Way, 22.94; 2. Cooper Emerson, Hib, 23.05; 3. Beau Giddings, DE, 23.60; 10. Derek Bolin, GR, 24.46; 11. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.59; 21. Joe Loney, GR, 26.43; 24. Nathan Ewen, GR, 28.68.
Diving: 1. Henry Ross, Way, 401.35; 2. Nicholas Haseman, Way, 374.95; 3. Blake Wallen, PL, 357.45; 4. Ayden Aultman, GR, 324.70.
100 butterfly — 1. Grant Wodny, DE, 52.73 (meet record); 2. Matt Gendreau, Way, 54.37; 3. Nathan Carr, Way, 54.80; 14. William Skaudis, GR, 1:02.79; 24. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:17.47; 25. Sam Barton, GR, 1:19.34; 27. Christian Varin, GR, 1:21.95.
100 freestyle — 1. Cooper Emerson, Hib, 49.74; 2. Kaiden Cheung, PL, 50.74; 3. Ethan Kosin, PL, 51.01; 10. Sam Reiten, GR, 53.25; 16. Derek Bolin, GR, 55.46; 17. Will Silvis, GR, 56.61; 23. Perrin Lasky, GR, 1:03.33.
500 freestyle — 1. Casey Bretz, CC, 5:02.44; 2. William Kirven, Way, 5:05.67; 3. Alex Meyer, CC, 5:12.87; 10. Grant Ewen, GR, 5:35.65; 18. Joe Loney, GR, 6:11.42; 19. Nik Casper, GR, 6:18.58; 23. Leif Wyland, GR, 6:32.72.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Wayzata, 1:31.99; 2. Chanhassen, 1:32.65; 3. Prior Lake, 1:35.10; 8. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Sam Reiten, Derek Bolin), 1:38.22; 15. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, William Skaudis, Aaron McMullen, Nik Casper), 1:48.05; 19, Grand Rapids (Nathan Ewen, Perrin Lasky, Isaac Greniger, Seth Barton), 1:54.44.
100 backstroke — 1. Arthur Wei, Way, 56.21; 2. Gray Sisco, Way, 57.93; 3. Jeffrey Lan, Way, 58.56; 7. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:02.18; 25. Max Connelly, GR, 1:15.50; 28. Cooper Gilbert, GR, 1:27.58.
100 breaststroke — 1. Ethan Li, Way, 1:02.19; 2. Max Gjevre, Way, 1:03.42; 3. Kai Braaten, DE, 1:07.34; 4. Will Silvis, GR, 1:09.09; 11. Sam Reiten, GR, 1:13.64; 21. Seth Barton, GR, 1:21.58; 22. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:21.85.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Wayzata, 3:20.45; 2. Chanhassen, 3:24.25; 3. Prior Lake, 3:26.44; 7. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Nik Casper, Derek Bolin, Grant Ewen), 3:40.67; 17. Grand Rapids (Joe Loney, Perrin Lasky, Christian Varin, Seth Barton), 4:16.65; 20. Grand Rapids (Nathan Ewen, Cooper Gilbert, Leif Wyland, Aaron McMullen), 4:36.82.
Girls Basketball
Duluth Denfeld 52
N-K 51
CHISHOLM — The Nashwauk-Keewatin girls basketball team was tipped by Duluth Denfeld 52-51 in recent action in the Chisholm Holiday Tournament.
The Hunters led 26-23 at the half. The Spartans outscored Denfeld 28-26 in the second half but came up just short.
Kyra Robinson scored 13 points to lead Duluth. Selah Reinertson scored 10, Thais Vicens DeLaFlor, nine, and Faith Grammer and Alyssa Grammer both scored eight.
Claire Clusiau had 25 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. Jazlynn Svaleson added 19.
NK 23 28 — 51
DD 26 26 — 52
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazlynn Svaleson 19, Katie Kinkel 4, Jaci Rebrovich 2, Claire Clusiau 25, Kaitlin Olson 1.
Duluth Denfeld: Williams 1, Alyssa Peterson 3, Faith Grammer 8, Kyra Robinson 13, Alyssa Grammer 8, Selah Reinertson 10, Thais Vicens DeLaFlor 9.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 17; Duluth Denfeld 24; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 19-35; Duluth Denfeld 10-19; 3-pointers: Kinkel, Clusiau, Faith Grammer 2.
IRC Stats
Dec. 29
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Morgan Marks, E-G, 71.05
2. Ashlee Tennison, Mesabi East, 66.67
3. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 58.21
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 58.14
5. Johanna Westby, E-G, 56.25
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Ashlee Tennison, Mesabi East, 40
2. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 39.66
3. Maggie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 37.50
3. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 37.50
5. Maija Lamppa, Virginia, 36.84
Free Throw Percentage
1. Steve Hakala, Mesabi East, 88.89
2. Morgan Marks, E-G, 88.24
3. Anna Fink, Virginia, 87.50
4. Rian Aune, Virginia, 83.33
5. Maija Lamppa, Virginia, 77.78
Points per Game
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 19.75
2. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 19.43
3. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls,19.00
4. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 18.83
5. Morgan Marks, E-G, 16.71
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 18.13
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm,13.38
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 11.00
4. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 10.25
5. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 9.88
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 7.17
2. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.75
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.67
4. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 3.33
5. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 2.50
5. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.50
5. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 2.50
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 6.50
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 4.83
3. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 4.50
4. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 4.00
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 3.38
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 1.88
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.50
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 1.17
4. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.75
5. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 0.67
Boys Basketball
Dec. 29
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 87.50
2. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 78.05
3. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 77.78
4. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 75.00
5. Jaden Lang, E-G, 72.22
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Sam Carlson, Virginia, 60
2. Griffin Krmpotich, E-G, 50
3. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 46.67
4. Sampson, Mesabi East, 42.86
5. Charlie Greenlee, Intl. Falls, 41.67
Free Throw Percentage
1. Carter Mavec, E-G, 87.50
2. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 80.00
2. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 80.00
4. Westin Smith, Greenway, 78.57
5. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East. 71.43
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 26.67
2. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East,23.00
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 20.80
4. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 20.60
5. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 19.67
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 17.00
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 14.20
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 13.20
4. Sampson, Mesabi East,9.75
5. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 9.67
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 8.20
2. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 5.00
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 5.00
4. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.20
5. Knute Boerger, Intl. Falls, 3.17
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 5.20
2. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.20
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 3.80
4. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East,2.75
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.60
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm,2.60
Blocks
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.00
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.40
3. Sampson, Mesabi East,1.25
4. Lamin Barrow, Intl. Falls, 1.00
4. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 1.00
4. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 1.00
4. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 1.00
Boys Hockey
Dec. 29
Scoring
1. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 4-7-11
2. Cam Schulz, Intl. Falls, 6-4-10
3. Nate Bilben, North Shore, 4-4-8
3. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 0-8-8
6. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 0-7-7
7. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 2-4-6
7. Ben Glowack, Intl. Falls, 1-5-6
9. Jake Stadler, North Shore, 3-3-5
9. Carter Cline, Greenway, 2-3-5
9. Cadyn Zahn, Intl. Falls, 1-4-5
9. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 0-5-5
Save Percentage
1. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 90.60
2. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 88.30
3. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.50
4. Carter McBride, Intl. Falls, 86.84
5. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 85.00
Goals Against Average
1. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 2.75
2. Carter McBride, Intl. Falls, 3.33
2. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 3.33
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 3.67
5. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 4.34
Girls Hockey
Waiser Invite
Minnetonka 6
GRG 0
EDINA — The Lightning lost their first game of the Waiser Invitational by a 6-0 score to Minnetonka on Dec. 27.
Minnetonka scored two goals in the first period and never looked back. Lindzi Avar and Molly Ryan found the back of the net in the initial period.
Kendra Distad and Olivia LaRoche turned on the red light for Minnetonka in the middle period as it took a 4-0 advantage into the final period.
Minnetonka scored two more goals in the final period as Distad and Elly Klepinger found the back of the net.
Sophia Johnson kicked out 12 shots in recording the shutout in the nets for Minnetonka. Makenzie Cole had 40 saves in goal for GRG.
M 2 2 2– 6
GRG 0 0 0 – 0
First period: 1. M, Lindzi Avar (Lauren Karl, Ava Lindsay), 4:14; 2. M, Molly Ryan (Kendra Distad), 11:07.
Second period: 3. M, Distad (Ryan), 4:15; 4.M, Olivia LaRoche (Ryan, Josie Hemp), 13:06.
Third period: 5. M, Distad (Avar), 1:39; 6. M, Elly Klepinger (Lindsay, Grace Sadura), 10:57 (pp)
Goalie saves: Sophia Johnson, M, 5-3-4-12; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 16-12-12-40; Total penalties: M 3-for-6 minutes; GRG 6-for-12 minutes.
Girls Hockey
Waiser Invite
Moorhead 4
GRG 3
EDINA — In its second game of the Waiser Invitational, GRG lost a close 4-3 contest to Moorhead.
Moorhead scored single goals in both the first and second periods as it took a 2-0 lead into the third period. Olivia Dronen and Olivia Kortan scored the Spud goals.
In a wild third period, the Lighting scored the first three goals to take the lead. Mercury Bischoff. Cali Madsen and Molly Pierce all turned on the red light for GRG as the Lightning led 3-2.
But Moorhead fought back as Kortan scored her second goal to tie the game with 2:24 left and Maddie Spaeth then tallied with 1:04 remaining for the eventual game-winning goal.
Taylor Kressin had 25 saves in the nets for Moorhead while Makenzie Cole finished with 17 saves for GRG.
GRG 0 0 3– 3
M 1 1 2 – 4
First period: 1. M, Olivia Dronen (Bria Holm, Olivia Kortan), 11:11 (pp).
Second period: 2. M, Kortan, 13:08.
Third period: 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff, 0:32; 4. GRG, Cali Madsen (Kyle DeBay), 5:09 (pp); 5. GRG, Molly Pierce (Allie LeClaire, Jazzy Bischoff), 13:39; 6. M, Kortan (Holm, Julia Gramer), 14:36; 7. M, Maddie Spaeth (Elle Lebahn), 15:56
Goalie saves: Makenzie Cole, GRG, 4-6-7-17; Taylor Kressin, 12-6-7-12-25; Total penalties: GRG 4-for-8 minutes; M 7-for-14 minutes.
Girls Hockey
Waiser Invite
Alexandria 3
GRG 1
EDINA — The Lightning dropped their third game of the Waiser Invitational on Dec. 29, by the score of 3-1 to Alexandria.
There was no scoring in the first period. Each team scored in the second period as Kaci Trosvig tallied for Alexandria and Mercury Bischoff for GRG.
Alexandria scored two unanswered goals in the third period to take the win. Kennedy Ellingson scored both goals for Alexandria.
HaileeAnn Bailey had 23 saves in the nets for Alexandria while Makenzie Cole finished with 15 stops for GRG.
GRG is now 9-6 on the season. It is next in action on Friday, Jan. 7, when it travels to Isanti for a game against Northern Tier at 7 p.m. It will be home on Saturday, Jan. 8, for a contest versus Andover at 3 p.m. It remains home for a 7 p.m. contest versus Duluth Marshall on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
A 0 1 2– 3
GRG 0 1 0 – 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. A, Kaci Trosvig, 0:28; 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Jade Rohloff), 10:02.
Third period: 3.A, Kennedy Ellingson (MaKenna Aure, Ella Westlund), 6:56; 4. A, Ellingson (Westlund), 11:57
Goalie saves: HaileeAnn Bailey, A, 3-8-12-23; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 5-5-5-15; Total penalties: A 3-for-6 minutes; GRG 1-for-2 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 3
Minnetonka 0
MINNETONKA — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team defeated Minnetonka 3-0 in action at Minnetonka on Dec. 29.
The Thunderhawks scored twice in the first period to take the early lead. Kaden Nelson scored the first goal while Will Stauffer found the back of the net for the second goal.
The final Thunderhawk goal came in the second period by Justin Kerr. There was no scoring in the final period.
Myles Gunderson recorded his fifth shutout of the season as he had 18 saves. Jack McKenzie and Beau Motzko combined for 14 stops for Minnetonka.
With its fourth straight win, Grand Rapids is 9-3 for the season. It is off until Thursday, Jan. 6, when it plays host to Duluth East in a 7 p.m. game.
With the loss, Minnetonka is 6-4-1 on the season.
GR 2 1 0– 3
M 0 0 0 – 0
First period: 1. GR, Kaden Nelson (Garett Drotts, Joey DelGreco), 3:01; 2. GR, Will Stauffer (Hayden DeMars, Blayne Mortenson), 15:04.
Second period: 3. GR, Justin Kerr (Easton Young), 1:16.
Third period: No scoring.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 5-3-4-18; Jack McKenzie, M, 0-5-2-7; Beau Motzko, M, 5-2-0-7; Total penalties: GR 5-for-10 minutes; M 4-for-8 minutes.
Boys Hockey
C-I 4
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Cambridge-Isanti by a 4-1 score in play on Dec. 29.
There was no scoring in the first period. CI took a 1-0 advantage in the second period when Finn Overby scored. Greenway’s Bodie Jorgenson tied the game a little less than five minutes later, but CI’s Jake Brown turned on the red light with just seven seconds left in the period in what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
CI scored the only two goals of the final period, by Will O’Donovan and Seth Terhell.
Jaxon Sibell finished with 32 saves in the nets for CI while Nathan Jurganson of Greenway kicked out 33 shots.
With the loss, Greenway is now 3-2 on the season. It played Mound Westonka on Thursday and then will be off until Tuesday, Jan. 4, when it travels to North Shore for a 7 p.m. game.
With the win, Cambridge-Isanti improves to 6-2 on the season.
CI 0 2 2– 4
GWY 0 1 0 – 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. CI, Finn Overby (Andrew Aljets, Will O’Donovan), 5:23; 2. G, Bodie Jorgenson (Ezra Carlson, Aden Springer), 10:16; 3. CI, Jake Brown (Seth Terhell), 16:53.
Third period: 4. CI, O’Donvoan, 13:22; 5. CI, Terhell (Overby, O’Donovan), 14:39
Goalie saves: Jaxon Sibell, CI, 7-12-13-32; Nathan Jurganson, G, 8-19-6-33; Total penalties: CI 2-for-4 minutes; G 2-for-4 minutes.
