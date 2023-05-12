GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Baseball
Grand Rapids 3
Cloquet 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team tipped Cloquet 3-2 in home action on May 9.
Cloquet led 1-0 early with the Thunderhawks tying score with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cloquet added another run in the fifth inning, and took a 2-1 advantage into the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning for Grand Rapids, David Wohlers led off with a single, Easton Sjostrand reached on an error and Kyler Miller walked to load the bases with no outs. After Caleb Gunderson grounded into a fielder’s choice with the runner on third being forced at home, Nolan Svatos hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2.
The Cloquet pitcher hit his maximum pitch count at this point which forced the Lumberjacks to bring in a new pitcher with two outs and runners on first and second. The new Cloquet pitcher promptly walked Myles Gunderson to load the bases, and then the winning run scored an another walk, this one to Klous Jones.
Nolan Svatos pitched the distance for the Thunderhawks to pick up the victory. In his seven innings of work, he allowed two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out four.
Jake Garski had a hit and a run scored for Grand Rapids while David Wohlers and Caleb Gunderson collected the other two hits.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are 5-4 on the season while Cloquet falls to 4-6.
C 100 010 0 — 2 5 2
GR 000 100 2 — 3 3 0
Grand Rapids: Nolan Svatos (W).
Baseball
Grand Rapids 7
Duluth Denfeld 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team downed Duluth Denfeld 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at home on May 10.
Grand Rapids scored one run in the first inning and added five more in the second to lead 6-0. Cloquet cut the lead to 6-1 but the Thunderhawks scored their last run in the bottom of the inning.
Caleb Gunderson picked up the win on the mound for the Thunderhawks as he pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out four.
Nolan Svatos had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two more for the Thunderhawks while Myles Gunderson had two hits with a run scored. Kyle Henke had two hits and three RBIs while David Wohlers added a hit and a RBI.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 6-4 for the season.
DD 000 100 0 — 1 2 1
GR 150 100 x — 7 8 3
Grand Rapids: Caleb Gunderson (W).
Baseball
Grand Rapids 5
Duluth Denfeld 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team won the second game of a doubleheader against Duluth Denfeld by a 5-4 margin to complete a sweep of the doubleheader.
The Thunderhawks led 2-1 after one inning and 4-1 after two. Duluth Denfeld tied the game at 4-4 with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Grand Rapids scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom half of the inning.
With the victory, Grand Rapids improves to 7-4 on the season while Duluth Denfeld falls to 4-8.
Kyler Miller picked up the victory on the mound in a relief role for Grand Rapids. He pitched the final four innings and yielded no runs on one hit while fanning five, walking one and hitting a batter.
Gavin Moen started on the mound for the Thunderhawks and pitched three innings, giving up four runs – two of which were earned – while giving up four hits with six strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.
Nolan Svatos had two hits with a run scored for Grand Rapids and David Wohlers had two hits with a double and drove in two runs. Kyle Henke had two hits with a double, Klous Jones had a double and a run scored, and Miller also hit a double.
DD 100 300 0 — 4 5 1
GR 220 100 0 — 5 10 3
Grand Rapids: Gavin Moen, Kyler Miller (4th) (W); 2B-David Wohlers, Kyle Henke, Klous Jones.
Baseball
Bemidji 6
Grand Rapids 1
GRAND RAPIDS — In a doubleheader at home on May 11, the Thunderhawks dropped the first game of a doubleheader by a 6-1 score against Bemidji.
Bemidji scored two runs in the top of the first inning and that was all the runs it needed in taking the win. It added three in the third and another run in the fifth.
Bemidji winning pitcher Dan Clusiau is a former area resident.
Myles Gunderson took the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids, pitching the first 4 1/3 innings and giving up six runs – only one of which was earned – on seven hits with three walks, one hit batter and a strikeout.
Klous Jones pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and gave up no runs on one hit while walking two and striking out four.
Easton Sjostrand had two hits for the Thunderhawks while Nolan Svatos, David Wohlers and Kyle Henke all had one hit.
The loss drops the Thunderhawk record to 7-5 on the season.
B 203 010 0 — 6 8 1
GR 100 000 0 — 1 5 2
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (L), .
Baseball
Grand Rapids 5
Bemidji 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team rebounded to defeat Bemidji 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on May 11.
Grand Rapids trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the fourth when it tallied its four runs. Bemidji cut the lead to 4-2 with a run in the sixth inning and then it scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 4-4.
The Thunderhawks were able to win the game in walkoff fashion. The run came when Klous Jones walked with two outs and David Wohlers followed with a shot off the left-center field wall for a double to bring in Jones with the winning run.
Dominic Broberg was the winning pitcher for Grand Rapids as he pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed two runs on four hits while fanning two.
Easton Sjostrand started on the mound for the Thunderhawks and pitched 5 2/3 innings and giving up two runs while allowing five hits, walking four and striking out one.
Wohlers had a double, a run scored and a RBI for Grand Rapids while Kyler Miller had a hit, a run scored and a RBI. Caleb Gunderson and Nolan Svatos each had a hit and a RBI while Kyle Henke had a hit.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 8-5 for the season. The Thunderhawks will play Hibbing at home in a 3:30 p.m. game on Monday, May 15.
With the split, Bemidji is now 9-2 for the season.
“We grinded it out; it was a rough week with nine games in six or seven days with Prom mixed in there so it was a little chaotic and uncomfortable,” said manager Bill Kinnunen. “But we are trying to make them comfortable while being uncomfortable.
“We won seven out of nine games in that stretch so we played well enough to win some, and we could have been 9-0. But you live and learn.”
B 001 001 2 — 4 8 1
GR 000 400 1 — 5 6 2
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand, Dominic Broberg (6th) (W).
Baseball
GNK 5
Intl. Falls 3
NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team downed International Falls 5-3 in play at Nashwauk on May 11.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, GNK is now 4-4 on the season. It played Deer River on May 12, and will be at Pequot Lakes for a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 16.
International Falls falls to 3-4 with the loss.
Baseball
HCN 12
LFBF 0
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland baseball team downed Littlefork-Big Falls 12-0 in action at Hill City on May 11.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN is 2-2 for the season. It is slated to travel to play Mt. Iron-Buhl in a 4:30 p.m. contest on Monday, May 15. It will be at Chisholm for a 4:40 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 16.
Littlefork-Big Falls falls to 0-3 with the loss.
Baseball
Duluth Denfeld 6
GNK 1
DULUTH — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team fell to Duluth Denfeld by a 6-1 score in road action on May 8.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK falls to 3-4 on the season while Duluth Denfeld improves to 4-8.
Baseball
Nevis 13
Deer River 7
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School baseball team lost at home to Nevis on May 9, by the score of 13-7.
With the loss, Deer River is now 2-3 on the season while Nevis improves to 4-1.
Softball
Hibbing 3
Grand Rapids 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team lost a close 3-1 decision to Hibbing on May 9.
Hibbing took a 1-0 lead with a run in the fourth inning, and then scored another run in the bottom of the fifth to take a 2-0 advantage. The Thunderhawks cut the lead in half with their run in the top of the sixth inning, but the Bluejackets added with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
Addie Linder took the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids.
The loss puts Grand Rapids at 4-4 for the season while Hibbing improves to 5-4.
Softball
GNK 14
South Ridge 4
BOVEY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team downed South Ridge 14-4 in action in Bovey on May 10.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, GNK is now 4-7 on the season while South Ridge falls to 6-6.
Softball
HCN 6
Blackduck 5
BLACKDUCK — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team defeated Blackduck 6-5 in a road contest on May 9.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN improves to 7-4 for the season while Blackduck falls to 5-4.
Golf
LSC All-Conference
GRAND RAPIDS — Three members of the Grand Rapids High School boys golf team and three from the Thunderhawk girls golf team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference teams.
Freshman Will Shermoen of the Thunderhawks was named to the Boys First Team. Also named to the team were junior Holdyn Evjen of Hermantown, senior Karson Patten of Cloquet, sophomore Lance Sayler of Cloquet, junior Peyton Menzel of Hermantown, and sophomore Andrew Slatten of Hibbing.
Grand Rapids boys named to the Second Team are freshman Nate Garski and sophomore Zach Roy. Others on the team are senior Mason Sundbom of Hermantown, sophomore Collin Young of Cloquet, junior Andres Gunelson of Cloquet, and senior Connor O’Hara of Hermantown.
Named to Girls First Team are senior Haley Jorgenson of Grand Rapids. Other members of the team are junior Abigail Steinert of Cloquet, junior Izy Fairchild of Hermantown, senior Avery Carlson of Cloquet, senior Karin Hill of Duluth Denfeld, and junior Jayla Jones of Proctor/Esko.
Thunderhawk girls named to the Second Team include senior Kaelyn Kraskey and junior Sydney Burggraf. Also named to the team are junior Olivia Martalock, Hermantown, freshman Cadence Godmare, Hermantown, junior JuliAnne Steinert, Cloquet, and junior Chelsea Holt, Hermantown.
Softball
Cloquet 8
Grand Rapids 2
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team lost to Cloquet in a road game on May 11, by the score of 8-2.
Lindsey Tulla ripped a two-run home run in the first inning to give Grand Rapids the early lead, but those runs proved to be the lone runs in the game for the Thunderhawks. Cloquet tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the first, added two in the second, one in the fourth and fifth innings, and two in the sixth.
Addie Linder was losing pitcher for Grand Rapids as she hurled six innings and yielded eight runs on seven hits while walking four, hitting two batters and striking out 10.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is 4-5 on the season. It played host to Superior, Wis., on May 12, and will play host to a doubleheader versus Bemidji on Saturday, May 13, with games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Thunderhawks travel to Hermantown for a 4:30 p.m. game on Monday, May 15, and when will play two games at Grand Rapids on Tuesday, May 16. Grand Rapids will play Duluth Marshall at 4:30 p.m. and then will take on Cherry at 6 p.m.
With the win, Cloquet is now 8-4 for the season.
