GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and information of sporting events from around the area:
Softball
GR 6
DE 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team ended a two-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over Duluth East in action Wednesday in Grand Rapids.
Duluth East scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to lead 3-0. However, the Thunderhawks exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead 5-3.
Grand Rapids gave itself some breathing room with another run in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-3 advantage.
Adriene Venditto had two hits, stole three bases and scored two runs for Grand Rapids. Addie Linder had an RBI while Tanner Eck, Hannah Kinnunen, Alex Klous, Summer Seelye and Lindsey Tulla all had hits. Lindsey Racine scored a run and swiped a pair of bases.
Grand Rapids is now 7-6 on the season. It played at North Branch on Friday and will be at Hibbing on Tuesday, May 11, for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
Baseball
GR 4
Hermantown 1
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team downed Hermantown 4-1 in action Thursday.
Garret Drotts picked up the win on the mound for Grand Rapids as he pitched the first five innings and allowed one unearned run and five hits while walking two and striking out five.
Dan Wohlers pitched a third of an inning before Myles Gunderson came on to finish it off for the save. In his 1 2/3 innings, Gunderson he allowed no runs and no hits while walking one and fanning two.
Hermantown left 11 runners on base in the game and Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen said the Thunderhawk pitchers threw well with runners on base.
“We pitched very well with runners in scoring position, I’ll tell you that,” Kinnunen said. “One time they had the bases loaded and no outs and Drotts got out of it. Garett threw very well and he pitched out of some big jams and got us back in the dugout. He didn’t get ahead of hitters like he usually does but he battled all day long and got outs.”
Andrew Sundberg had a double, an RBI and a run scored for Grand Rapids while Andy Linder had a double and scored a run. Kodi Miller had a hit and a RBI.
“We got hits when we needed to in the second inning, bunching all our hits there,” Kinnunen said.
Cruz Runyan was the losing pitcher for Duluth East.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 3-5 for the season. The Thunderhawks play host to North Branch on Saturday at noon at Bob Streetar Field, and on Monday they travel to Bemidji for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. against the Lumberjacks, the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Minnesota in its class. It will be at home against Cloquet on Tuesday.
GR 040 000 0 — 4 7 4
H 100 000 0 — 1 6 0
Grand Rapids: Garett Drotts (W), Dan Wohlers (5th), Garett Drotts (5th) (S); Duluth East: Cruz Runyan (L); 2B-Andrew Sundberg, Andy Linder.
Baseball
Chisholm 12
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — Two Bluestreak pitchers combined for a no-hitter as Chisholm beat the Deer River Warriors on the road Tuesday by a 12-0 score.
Jude Sundquist tossed two innings, striking out five and walking one. Dillon Splinter worked three innings, striking out five and walking one.
Sundquist helped himself out at the plate with two hits, including a double, and Zach Quirk had one hit and two RBIs. Getting one hit and one RBI each were Sean Fleming, Blake Warner and Trent Forsline.
Garrett Thompson started for Deer River. He pitched two innings, allowing six hits, striking out three and walking three. Joseph Herfindahl worked two innings, allowing one hit. He struck out one and walked one. Blake Fox tossed one inning, walking one.
CHS 551 01 — 12 7 0
DR 000 00 — 0 0 6
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist (W), Dillon Splinter (3rd) and Bryce Warner; Deer River: Thompson (L), J. Herfindahl (3rd), Fox (5th) and Schjenken; 2B — Jude Sundquist.
Softball
MI-B 17,
N-K 2, F/4
MT. IRON — The Rangers capped off their doubleheader with another four inning win, dispatching Nashwauk-Keewatin 17-2.
Schneider earned the win giving up two runs on one hit over four innings while striking out two.
Pontinen finished 1-3 with a triple and two runs scored.
Maleah Milton finished 1-1 with two walks and three runs scored. Sam Hoff ended her day going 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Softball
North Woods 20,
Deer River 5, F/4
COOK — The Grizzlies got some solid pitching from Ivy Chaulklin Tuesday on their way to a 20-5 win over Deer River in four innings.
Chaulklin went all four innings and fanned four Warrior batters.
Hannah Cheney led North Woods with a double.
