Softball
Greenway 7
Grand Rapids 2
BOVEY — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team defeated Grand Rapids 7-2 in action May 3, in Bovey.
Addie Linder started on the mound for the Thunderhawks and allowed four runs on two hits while walking three and striking out two in her 1 1/3 innings on the mound. Hannah Kinnunen pitched well in relief as she allowed three runs on just two hits while striking out six and not issuing a walk.
With the win, Greenway is 3-0 for the season while Grand Rapids falls to 3-2 with the loss.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 5
Hibbing 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team topped Hibbing 5-2 in play at home on May 3.
Andy Linder was the winning pitcher for the Thunderhawks, pitching the first four innings and allowing two runs – both of which were unearned – and he struck out four and walked two. Dave Wohlers, Kyler Miller and Ren Morque all pitched an inning of scoreless relief to close out the game.
Kyle Henke had two hits with a double and a RBI for Grand Rapids.
H 002 000 0 — 2 3 1
GR 201 101 x — 5 6 3
Grand Rapids: Andy Linder (W), Dave Wohlers (5th), Kyler Miller (6), and Ren Morque (S); Hibbing: Keeghan Fink (L); 2B-Kyle Henke.
Baseball
DM 9
Grand Rapids 4
DULUTH — Duluth Marshall defeated the Grand Rapids High School baseball team 9-4 in play on May 5.
Garett Drotts pitched 3 1/3 innings to take the loss, allowing two earned runs on two hits while walking one and striking out five.
Max Berrisford, a freshman, pitched a complete game for Duluth Marshall to take the win, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and struck out four. He did not issue a walk.
Myles Gunderson had two hits and a RBI for the Thunderhawks while David Wohlers had two hits and a run scored. Ren Morque had a triple and scored a run. Ben Keske added a single and a RBI.
Berrisford helped his own cause with a double and a triple with three RBIs. Owen Marsolek added three hits.
“We didn’t play defense and it always comes back to bite you,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “It was a good game for four-and-a-half innings, then we kind of fell asleep mentally and that turned into physical errors which gave them runs. If you are not awake every pitch of the game, that’s what happens and it’s a good learning experience for us. Hopefully we learned something and we get better.”
The Thunderhawks are now 3-2 on the season and traveled south to play Anoka on Friday, and Minnetonka and Totino-Grace on Saturday.
GR 001 110 1 — 4 8 4
DM 002 034 0 — 9 9 2
Grand Rapids: Klous Jones, Ren Morque (2nd), Garett Drotts (4th) (L), Walker Ritter (6th); Duluth Marshall: Max Berrisford (W); 2B-Berrisford; 3B-Ren Morque, Berrisford.
Softball
HCN 10
Deer River 3
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team defeated Deer River 10-3 in recent play.
Kaija Neary hurled a complete game to pick up the win on the mound for HCN. She pitched seven innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out seven.
Kenzie Casper had four hits, scored two runs and stole two bases for HCN while Neary had three hits, an RBI and two stolen bases. Ally Zapzalka had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.
With the win, HCN is 1-0 for the season.
Softball
Grand Rapids 10
Duluth East 7
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team got back on the winning track as it defeated Duluth East 10-7 in action on the road May 4.
Hanna Kinnunen hurled a complete game to get the win on the mound for the Thunderhawks. In her seven innings of work, she allowed seven runs on 10 hits while walking three and fanning seven.
Lindsey Tulla had a big game at the plate for Grand Rapids as she was 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 4-2 for the season.
Early Bird set at MCC
HIBBING — Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing will be hosting one of the area’s first golf tournaments of the season, the Early Bird, on May 21 & 22nd. Mesaba CC is also happy to report that the golf course came through the winter in fantastic condition!
The format for the Early Bird will be a two-person scramble. The event will be flighted based on the Saturday scores. There will be a giant cash Skins game both days and on-course games.
The cash entry fee is $90 for non-members. The entry fee includes prizes, on-course games and a free practice round on Friday.
The defending champs are Ario DeGrio and Clint Cornell.
Call the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826 to register your team.
College Softball
Itasca 16
Northland 9
THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team won the first game of a doubleheader against Northland 16-9 in action May 2, at Thief River Falls.
Abby Gustason had a double and a home run, drove in five runs and scored twice while Emma Hurd had a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored. Lydia Rawson had a hit and two RBIs, Izzy Clark walked four times and scored three runs while stealing two bases, Riley Gilge had a hit and two runs scored and Hannah Reiplinger was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.
Izzy Clark pitched the distance on the mound for the Vikings to get the win. She allowed six earned runs on 12 hits while walking two and striking out 12.
Kasey Stegman had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for Northland while Justin Pratschler, Grace Minten and Desiree Lawrence all homered in the losing cause.
Hailee Harris took the loss on the mound for Northland.
College Softball
Itasca 10
Northland 0
THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team completed a sweep of Northland with a 10-0 five-inning victory on May 2, on the road.
Megan VanBuskirk had a big game for ICC at the plate as she was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple and six RBIs. Haley Murray had three hits, Maddy Shepard had two hits, Izzy Clark finished with two hits and three runs scored,Riley Gilge had two hits with a double and Hannah Reiplinger had three hits and scored twice.
Clark pitched the distance to get the win for ICC, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk.
Desiree Lawrence took the loss on the mound for Northland.
College Softball
Itasca 8
Northland 0
GRAND RAPIDS — Facing Northland for the second time in three days, the Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team took an 8-0 win in the five-inning first game of a doubleheader May 4, in Grand Rapids.
Abby Gustason had a home run and two RBIs for ICC while Emma Hurd had a hit, stolen base and two runs scored. Haley Murray had two hits with a double and scored two runs, Maddy Shepard had a double and two RBIs, and Maddi Taylor had two hits and scored two runs.
Izzy Clark hurled the shutout on the mound for the Vikings. In her five innings of work, she allowed no runs on three hits while not walking a batter and fanning nine.
Hailee Harris was the losing pitcher for Northland.
College Softball
Itasca 9
Northland 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team completed a sweep of Northland with a 9-1 win on May 4, at home.
Emma Hurd had two home runs, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Vikings while Haley Murray had two hits with a home run, scored two runs and drove in two more. Lydia Rawson had a hit, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Maddy Shepard and Riley Gilge each had two hits and a RBI.
Clark again pitched the distance for ICC allowing one run on four hits while not issuing a walk and fanning five.
Desiree Lawrence was the losing pitcher for Northland.
Itasca is now 20-11 overall on the season and a perfect 15-0 in North Conference play. It is next in action on Saturday, May 7, with a 2 p.m. game versus Central Lakes at home. The Vikings then conclude the regular season with a doubleheader on the road at International Falls against Rainy River starting at noon.
College Baseball
Itasca 16
Rainy River 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College baseball team downed Rainy River 16-4 in the first game of home doubleheader on May 3.
Kalib Colon had a big game for Itasca as he had two hits with a home run, six RBIs and two runs cored while Daniel Wensloff had two hits and scored a pair of runs. Jackson Bonneville had a hit, a stolen base and two RBIs, Kodi Miller had a hit, a RBI and scored twice, Spencer Oxton had a hit and two runs scored, Jake Eltiste had two runs scored and two RBIs and Dezmon LeTexier had three runs scored and a stolen base.
Alex McBride pitched the distance to get the win on the mound for the Vikings. In his five innings of work, he allowed three earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out six.
Kenyata Diamond had two hits with a double and a home run and four RBIs for Rainy River.
Diego Ramos took the loss on the mound for Rainy River.
College Baseball
Itasca 11
Rainy River 8
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College baseball team completed a sweep of Rainy River with an 11-8 victory on May 3.
Grand Rapids product Kodi Miller was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs while Jake Eltiste had two hits, a stolen base and two runs cored. Daniel Wensloff had four hits, three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases, Cade Marquardt finished with a hit, a stolen base and two runs cored, and Avery Liestman had two hits.
Jack Dommeyer started on the mound for the Vikings and pitched the first three innings. Wensloff came on in relief and pitched the final four innings to get the win.
John Michael Gonzalez Jr. hit a home run for Rainy River. Raul Moreno was the losing pitcher.
College Baseball
Itasca 15
Mesabi Range 9
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College baseball team defeated Mesabi Range 15-9in home action on May 4.
Kodi Miller had three hits with a double and a home run and drove in five runs for the Vikings while Dawson Stevens had two hits with a home run, three runs scored and five RBIs. Cade Marquardt had two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, Daniel Wensloff had three hits with a double, a stolen base and three runs scored, Jackson Bonneville had a stolen base and three runs scored, and Spencer Oxton contributed three hits with a double.
Dezmon LeTexier pitched the first 2 2/3 innings before being relieved by Sam Peterson who picked up the win for Itasca.
College Baseball
Mesabi Range 12
Itasca 6
GRAND RAPIDS — Mesabi Range defeated the Itasca Community College baseball team by a 12-6 score in the second game of a doubleheader on May 4.
Riley Resnick and Avery Liestman both drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings. Casey Schaub, David Morales and Liestman all had two hits.
Logan Jackson took the loss on the mound for the Vikings. Schaub and Kalib Colon also pitched.
ICC finishes the regular season with a 16-20 record overall but the Vikings finished atop the North Conference standings with a 7-3 mark. They will play at Aurora versus Rainy River on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. in MCAC Northern Division Tournament action.
Softball
E-G 5
Greenway 2
EVELETH — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team lost to Eveleth-Gilbert 5-2in action May 6, at Eveleth.
Lydia Delich took the win on the mound for the Golden Bears while Miranda Gernander of the Raiders was saddled with the loss.
Alex Flannigan had a two-run triple for Eveleth-Gilbert and Taylor Morley, Brooke Thyen and Lauren Lautigar all drove in one.
Hannah Anderson hit an inside-the-park home run and Jocelyn Mikulich had a RBI single for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-1 on the season.
Softball
Greenway 11
Virginia 3
VIRGINIA — A young Virginia softball team struggled Thursday against the defending Section 7AA champion Greenway, falling to the Raiders 11-3 at Olcott Park.
After Greenway scored two runs in the top of the second inning, the Blue Devils responded with one in the bottom of the first to keep things close. The Raiders, however, never missed a beat, outscoring Virginia, adding one run in the second, four in the fourth and three in the sixth before the Blue Devils would score again.
Greenway put their first run on the board early with Miranda Gernander hitting an RBI single up the left side to score Lexi Hammer. Gernander then made her way home two batters later with Jocelyn Mikulich singling to center.
The Devils put one run across home plate in the bottom of the first and were led off by Ayla Lokken’s double to center field. An infield single from Mattelyn Seppi put runners in the corner. Kylie Marolt then came up big for Virginia, knocking a single to center to bring home Lokken.
Greenway picked up their third run of the game in the bottom of the second with Karley Sokoloski etching an RBI double that brought home Cecelia Vekich.
Virginia pitcher Ayla Lokken held off the Raiders in the third inning, but Greenway chased her out in the fourth. Sokoloski hit a liner to left with one out before Lokken walked Talia Saville. Sokoloski stole third and then made her way home on a wild pitch, 4-1.
Hammer was walked and Gernander came through immediately after with a two-RBI double to center field, ending Lokken’s day in the circle. Allison Fink came on in relief with the seventh Greenway run crossing the plate after a pair of errors from the Virginia infield.
Raiders pitcher Ava Johnson kept her innings short, not giving Virginia a chance to get back in the game.
Greenway added three more to their total in the top of the sixth with Jadin Saville hitting an RBI double before she came home on an error. Mikulich came home later in the inning on a fielder’s choice, 10-1 Greenway.
The Blue Devils managed to string some hits together in the bottom of the sixth and plated one run. Marolt and Janie Potts led things off with back-to-back singles to start the inning. Johnson then walked Chance Colbert to load the bases up with no outs.
Chesney Bernard brought Marolt home, singling to right field for the score, 10-2.
The Raiders added their last run in the top of the seventh with Hammer driving Sokoloski home on an RBI single to left.
The Blue Devils added one more for themselves in the bottom of the seventh with Lokken scoring on an error after reaching in the leadoff spot with a double.
Softball
MIB 15
N-K 9
KEEWATIN — The Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team lost to Mt. Iron-Buhl 15-9 in home action May 3.
Alex Swanson picked up the win on the mound for MIB while Kaydince Thoennes took the loss for the Spartans.
Jocelyn Maki had a three-run home run for the Spartans. Sophie DeNucci and Addy Gangl added doubles.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is 0-3 for the season.
Softball
N-K 25
LFBF 5
LITTLEFORK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School fastpitch softball team picked up its first win of the season as it pounded Littlefork-Big Falls 25-5 on May 5.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 1-3 on the season. LFBF falls to 0-2.
Baseball
GNK 9
IF 3
NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team downed International Falls 9-3 in action May 3, in Nashwauk.
Results of the game were not available.
Baseball
GNK 3
PL 2
MARBLE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team tipped Pequot Lakes 3-2 in play at Marble on May 5.
Results of the game were not available.
MIB 240 513 0 — 15 12 4
NK 241 000 2 — 9 11 4
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Alix Swanson (W) and Elle Otto; Nashwauk-Keewatin: Kaydince Thoennes (L) and Rose Kuhlman; 2B — Isabelle Mattson, Sophie DeNucci, Addy Gangl; 3B — Kuhlman; HR — Jocelyn Maki.
