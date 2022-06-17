Rapids Baseball places fourth at state

The 2022 MSHSL AAA Baseball State Tournament kicked off on Tuesday this week at Chaska Athletic Park. Grand Rapids went into the tournament unseeded with a 16-6 record on the season. In the quarterfinal matchup, the Thunderhawks faced Mahtomedi. Avenging their state championship loss in 2021, Grand Rapids defeated Mahtomedi 2-0. In the semifinals on Wednesday, Benilde St. Margaret’s offense proved to be too much for the Thunderhawks in a
10-8 loss. Immediately following the semifinal game, they played Alexandria in the third-place game. Grand Rapids ended the season with a 13-3 loss and a fourth-place finish at state. The quarterfinal game against Mahtomedi started with a strong hitting performance from the Thunderhawks. Nolan Svatos, Ren Morque, and Kyle Henke hit three singles in a row in the top of the first inning. David Wohlers then batted in the first run of the game on a short ground ball to the pitcher. In the bottom of the inning, pitcher Myles Gunderson faced three batters and put all three down with one strikeout. Following the first inning, the game was in a deadlock for five innings. In that time, Gunderson struck out seven more batters and Grand Rapids had three more singles coming from Morque, Gunderson, and Garett Drotts. Both teams left plenty of runners on base but failed to score, leaving the score at 1-0 until the top of the seventh inning. In the top of the seventh, with two outs, Svatos hit his second single of the game. Then, Morque hit a double to right field, scoring Svatos. This resulted in a 2-0 lead for the Thunderhawks going into the last half inning of the game. In the bottom of the seventh, Mahtomedi made things interesting. They got their first hit since the second inning and followed it up with two more to load the bases with nobody out. On an attempt to play the last hit, Gunderson appeared to twist his ankle leaving it uncertain whether he would continue to pitch.
Wanting to finish out the game, he pressed on. On the following at bat, Gunderson struck out the Mahtomedi player for the first out. Next, an infield fly to Gunderson got the second out. In a tense moment, the Thunderhawks came out on top as they found the third and final out of the inning with a fly out to center field. Grand Rapids outhit Mahtomedi 8-4 in their 2-0 victory. Each team had a single error in the field. Morque led the Thunderhawks in hits with two singles and an RBI double. Gunderson pitched a complete seven inning shutout giving up four hits, walking two batters, and striking out nine. After the game, when asked how it felt to defeat Mahtomedi after last year’s state championship, Gunderson said, “It feels good knowing that they got us last year, and I wasn’t able to pitch in that game because I was over my pitch count. This year felt really good to go all seven and not let in one run and take it to them.” When asked about the tense last inning, Gunderson said, “I just knew I needed to bear down and do what I do and just hope that I can get all three outs with guys at second and third.” The following day, Grand Rapids took the field in the semifinals against Benilde St. Margaret’s. This game had a much different pace than the quarterfinal. Grand Rapids was held scoreless for the first two innings of the game. On the other hand, Benilde St. Margaret’s scored two runs in each of the first two innings on three hits off Thunderhawks pitcher Easton Sjostrand. After two innings, the game was 4-0 in favor of Benilde. In the top of the third inning, Grand Rapids answered back on offense. The Thunderhawks scored six runs with the help of two walks, two errors, and hits coming from Morque, Andy Linder, and Klous Jones. With the bases loaded, Jones hit a double down the left field line to score all three runners. In the bottom of the inning, Grand Rapids brought in Drotts to pitch, and he shut down Benilde with two strikeouts and a groundout. The fourth inning saw no runs being scored, so going into the fifth inning, the Thunderhawks had the lead with the score at 6-4. In the fifth inning, Grand Rapids was held scoreless again. Benilde St. Margaret’s took back the lead with three more runs. Drotts walked three batters to start the inning, then Morque came in to pitch to try to alleviate things. He gave up two hits but managed to find three outs to leave the score at 7-6 with Benilde leading after five innings. The Thunderhawks were not out of the game yet in the sixth inning. Two walks set up a Henke two-RBI double which gave them an 8-7 lead going into the bottom of the sixth. Benilde St. Margaret’s continued their pressure on offense by adding three more runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning. After six innings, Benilde led 10-8. Grand Rapids needed two runs to keep the dream of a state championship alive, but they were shut down in the seventh inning. With one out, Gunderson hit a single, but a groundout to short led to a double play that sent Benilde to the AAA state championship game. Benilde outhit the Thunderhawks 10-5. Morque was walked twice and had two singles on the game. Jones led the team with three RBIs. Grand Rapids pitchers combined for six strikeouts and six walks. Shortly after the semifinal loss, Grand Rapids played Alexandria in the third-place game. Alexandria was leading 4-2 going into the fifth inning. Three runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth for Alexandria was enough to end the game. Dan Wohlers hit a solo homerun in the top of the sixth to get Grand Rapids’ last run of the season. Grand Rapids ended the season with a 17-8 record and a fourth-place finish in the state tournament. After the conclusion of the tournament, Grand Rapids Head Coach Bill Kinnunen said, “The tournament didn’t finish the way we wanted it to, but it’s tough to complain because every team but three in the state would take the finish we had.” On what to take away from this season, he said, “Hopefully the young guys saw what it takes to win at this level in our game against Mahtomedi: laser focus, mental toughness, and mostly guts.” Looking ahead, Kinnunen said, “We are losing three key starters in Keske, Morque, and Drotts and will miss them dearly, but with what we have returning next year we expect another high finish at the state tournament.”
