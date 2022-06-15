Rapids Baseball Moves on to State Semifinals

On Tuesday evening, the Grand Rapids High School baseball team kicked off play in the MN AAA State Baseball Tournament. In the quarterfinal matchup, they found themselves in a rematch against Mahtomedi, who had defeated them in the state championship game in 2021 by a score of 20-3. This year was a different story. Grand Rapids defeated Mahtomedi 2-0 with a terrific complete game pitching performance from Myles Gunderson.
The game started with a strong hitting performance from the Thunderhawks. Nolan Svatos, Ren Morque, and Kyle Henke hit three singles in a row in the top of the first inning. David Wohlers then hit in the first run of the game on a short ground ball to the pitcher. In the bottom of the inning, Gunderson faced three batters and put all three down with one strikeout.
Following the first inning, the game was in a deadlock for five innings. In that time, Gunderson struck out seven more batters and Grand Rapids had three more singles coming from Morque, Gunderson, and Garett Drotts. Both teams left plenty of runners on base but failed to score leaving the score at 1-0 until the top of the seventh inning.
In the top of the seventh, with two outs, Svatos hit his second single of the game. Then, Morque hit a double to right field scoring Svatos. This resulted in a 2-0 lead for the Thunderhawks going into the last half inning of the game.
In the bottom of the seventh, Mahtomedi made things interesting. They got their first hit since the second inning and followed it up with two more to load the bases with nobody out. On an attempt to play the last hit, Gunderson appeared to twist his ankle leaving it uncertain whether he would continue to pitch. Wanting to finish out the game, he pressed on. On the following at bat, Gunderson struck out the Mahtomedi player for the first out. Next, an infield fly to Gunderson got the second out. In a tense moment, the Thunderhawks came out on top as they found the third and final out of the inning with a fly out to center field.
Grand Rapids outhit Mahtomedi 8-4 in their 2-0 victory. Each team had a single error in the field. Morque led the Thunderhawks in hits with two singles and an RBI double. Gunderson pitched a complete seven inning shutout giving up four hits, walking two batters, and striking out nine.
After the game, when asked how it felt to defeat Mahtomedi after last year’s state championship, Gunderson said, “It feels good knowing that they got us last year, and I wasn’t able to pitch in that game because I was over my pitch count. This year felt really good to go all seven and not let in one run and take it to them.” When asked about the tense last inning, Gunderson said, “I just knew I needed to bear down and do what I do and just hope that I can get all three outs with guys at second and third.”
Head Coach Bill Kinnunen said, “We have tried to preach that this is the first step of the goal that we need to achieve, that we want to achieve, that we have worked for all year. We had to win this game.” He continued, “We knew it was going to be a heck of a ball game if the Grand Rapids team that we know can play showed up.” On what went well for the team, Kinnunen said, “What worked was our guts and Myles’ guts.”
Grand Rapids plays against Benilde St. Margaret’s in the AAA state semifinals on Wednesday at 2:30pm at Chaska Athletic Park.
