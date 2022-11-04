GRAND RAPIDS—Being the defending Section 7AAA champion, the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team faced most opponents’ best performances as it traversed through a season where it finished the regular season with a fine 22-4 record.
The Thunderhawks’ regular season performance earned them the No. 1 seed in the section tournament, which came attached with a bye in the first round. So, Grand Rapids opened defense of its section crown on Wednesday night against North Branch.
Grand Rapids won the first two games of the match handily, but then North Branch shifted gears to win the third game in overtime. Facing North Branch’s best in the fourth game, the Thunderhawks pulled away late to take the game and the match 3-1, 25-13, 25-18, 29-31, 25-21.
Still, with the win, Grand Rapids coach Bekah Sutherland said things could have gone better for the Thunderhawks.
“I think North Branch passed better than us and they were in system a lot so for them that was really good,” Sutherland said. “In the third set, I was just happy with our girls that we came to fight because they were ahead 24-20. We fought but we just couldn’t quite get that set.
“So, North Branch played really well. I was impressed.”
In the first game, the Thunderhawks led 9-6 before going on a 10-5 run to lead 19-11. Grand Rapids then ran off the final six points to take a first game 25-13 victory.
The second game was different in that the Thunderhawks had to come back from a deficit to win handily. North Branch led 14-11 at one point pulled to within 21-18. But a kill from Kate Jamtgaard and two consecutive ace serves by Olivia Mustar put Grand Rapids ahead 24-18. Grand Rapids scored the next point thanks to a North Branch unforced error and the Thunderhawks won 25-18, giving them a 2-0 advantage in the match.
The third game went back-and-forth throughout with the game tied at 20-20. However, North Branch put itself in the driver’s seat to take a 24-20 lead.
But Grand Rapids fought back, using kills by Haylee Finckbone and Josie Hanttula, a block from Jamtgaard and a North Branch hitting error to tie the game at 24-24. Exciting play then highlighted the rest of the game as both teams had chances to win it. But a block by North Branch’s Rylee Ramberg notched the winning point as North Branch took the 31-29 win to cut the Thunderhawk lead to 2-1.
While the final score appeared close, Grand Rapids cruised in game No. 4, jumping out to a 13-7 advantage and then increasing that lead to 24-17 on a Finckbone kill. North Branch made a small run at Grand Rapids, scoring the next four points but it wasn’t nearly enough as Grand Rapids clinched the game and the match 25-21 with Kyra Giffen supplying the game-winning kill.
Junior setter Braya LaPlant—who recently dished out her 2,000th career assist—finished with nine kills, one ace serve, nine digs, five blocks and 33 set assists for Grand Rapids while Giffen had 12 kills, one ace serve, 23 digs and one block. Jamtgaard recorded fie kills, two ace serves, four digs and seven blocks, Lindsey Racine had one kill, two ace serves, 20 digs and four set assists, Finckbone compiled four kills, four digs and two blocks, Hanttula had 10 kills, two ace serves, 12 digs and two set assists, Peyton Skelly finished with five kills, three digs and three blocks, and Mustar had two ace serves, four digs and one set assist.
Sutherland said she liked how the Thunderhawks started out the match strong and she said the block was “fantastic.” She said Grand Rapids amassed 18 blocks in the match which really helps the defense.
“It tends to give the other team a sense of frustration when we are getting kill blocks, so that was really good. We have been working on that.”
The coach said the offense needs to become more effective as the playoffs continue, citing that the team needs to be more aggressive.
“We don’t want t be timid on offense, and we need to continue to stay aggressive,” Sutherland said.
Grand Rapids will play Cloquet at Hermantown on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. in its attempt to repeat as section champions.
“Cloquet going to want to beat them more than we want to beat them,” Sutherland explained. “They don’t want to lose to us twice the second year to go to state. But I always reiterate that we have to control our side of the court, keep up the energy, pass the ball and go back to our
fundamentals to have success.”
The Thunderhawks defeated Cloquet 3-1 on Oct. 13, in the team’s lone matchup of the season. Sutherland said the Lumberjacks have strong outside hitters and a fairly tough serve. The majority of the Thunderhawk players have participated in big games so, the coach said, they know what is ahead.
“I definitely think that it is not going to be easy and that our girls are going to have to play hard,” Sutherland explained. “I think they are ready. I think we played a little timid (against North Branch) because we had that two-week break without a game. But it was nice to see them come out ready to play.
“The girls definitely want this. It will be a fun game.”
