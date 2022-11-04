GRAND RAPIDS—Being the defending Section 7AAA champion, the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team faced most opponents’ best performances as it traversed through a season where it finished the regular season with a fine 22-4 record.

The Thunderhawks’ regular season performance earned them the No. 1 seed in the section tournament, which came attached with a bye in the first round. So, Grand Rapids opened defense of its section crown on Wednesday night against North Branch.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments