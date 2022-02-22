GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Section 7A Boys Hockey Tournament
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team has received the No. 5 seed in the Section 7A Boys Hockey Tournament and will open play on Wednesday, Feb. 23, on the road versus No. 4 seed Proctor. The game is set for 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Sports Center.
Other quarterfinal games will have No. 1 seed Hermantown facing No. 8 seed North Shore, No. 2 seed Duluth Denfeld will take on NO. 7 seed International Falls, and No. 3 seed Rock Ridge will face No. 6 seed Hibbing-Chisholm.
Semifinal action is slated for Friday, Feb. 25, with games at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
The championship game is set for Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.
Boys Basketball
Superior 66
Grand Rapids 47
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to Superior 66-47 in action on Feb. 18, at home.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are now 6-15 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Detroit Lakes 62
Grand Rapids 57
DETROIT LAKES — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Detroit Lakes by a 62-57 score on Feb. 19.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 6-16 for the season. Its game on Feb. 22, versus Duluth Marshall was postponed due to weather. It will play Duluth East at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and will play host to Cloquet on Friday, Feb. 25, in a 7:15 p.m. game.
With the win, Detroit Lakes improves to 8-11 on the season.
Boys Basketball
MIB 100
N-K 54
MT. IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys basketball team ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 100-54 in action Feb. 18, at Mt. Iron.
MIB led 63-35 at the half and it outscored the Spartans 37-19 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Asher Zubich nailed five 3-pointers and led MIB with 36 points. Nik Jesch sank three 3-pointers and scored 23 while Josh Holmes had 14, and Mason Clines, 12.
Gaige Waldvogel and Marcus Moore both had 14 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. Justice Rebrovich scored 10, Brody Erickson, eight, and Daylan White had six.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 11-11 on the season. It played South Ridge on Tuesday and will be on the road against Duluth Marshall for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 24.
With the win, MIB is 15-7 for the season.
NK 35 19 — 54
MIB 63 37 — 100
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 14, Marcus Moore 14, Justice Rebrovich 10, Daniel Olson 2, Daylan White 6, Brody Erickson 8; Three pointers: Waldvogel 2, Moore 2, White 2; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 36, Cooper Salinas 2, Mason Clines 12, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Riley Busch 3, Josh Holmes 14, Nik Jesch 23, Carlos Hernandez 4, MiCaden Clines 2, Rylen Niska 1; Three pointers: Zubich 5, Kayfes 1, Holmes 2, Jesch 3; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
LCA 65
Bigfork 55
COTTON — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost to Lakeview Christian Academy 65-55 in play on Feb. 18, at Cotton.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 5-17 on the season. Its game versus Cromwell-Wright on Feb. 22, was postponed due to weather. It will be on the road against Mt. Iron-Buhl in a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Feb.25.
With the win, Lakeview Christian Academy is now 7-11 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Blackduck 66
Deer River 60
BLACKDUCK— The Deer River High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Blackduck on Feb. 21, by the score of 66-60.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 18-4 on the season. It will travel to International Falls for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 25.
With the win, Blackduck improves to 16-7 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 75,
N-K 37
NASHWAUK — The Cherry girls’ basketball team rebounded from Thursday’s loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley with a 75-37 win over Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Anna Serna led the way for the Tigers with 20 points. Lauren Staples added 14. Rylee Mancina finished with 13.
The Spartans were led by Claire Clusiau’s 17 points.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 1-19 for the season. It will be at Northeast Range for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 17.
With the win, Cherry is 13-8.
CHS 46 29 — 75
NK 14 23 — 37
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 9, Lauren Staples 14, Anna Serna 20, Kaylynn Cappo 2, Faith Zganjer 4, Rylee Mancina 13; Three pointers: Ridge 1, Serna 2; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazz Svaleson 7, Katie Kinkel 9, Claire Clusiau 17, Emma Jensen 4; Three pointers: Kinkel 2, Clusiau 1; Free throws: 14-21; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
MIB 95
Bigfork 36
BIGFORK — he Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team blitzed out to a 62-15 halftime lead on their way to a 95-36 win over Bigfork.
Jordan Zubich led all scorers in the contest with 33 points. Sage Ganyo added 19. Brooke Niska and Hali Savela each finished with 12. Ava Butler chipped in with 10.
Memphys Tendrup paced the Huskies in the loss with 16 points.
With the loss, Bigfork is 5-11 on the season. MIB improves to 21-3 with the win.
MIB 62 33 — 95
BHS 15 21 — 36
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 12, Jordan Zubich 33, Brooke Niska 12, Sage Ganyo 19, Ava Luukkonen 1, Ava Butler 10, Lauren Maki 6; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, Niska 2, Ganyo 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 4, Memphys Tendrup 16, Kam Pearson 5, Josie Kinn 4, Eleanor Prato 5, Emmalee Wiskow 2; Three pointers: Me. Tendrup 4, Pearson 1, Prato 1; Free throws: 0-2; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 58
Deer River 17
HIBBING — The Deer River High School girls basketball team fell on the road at Hibbing 58-17 on Feb. 18.
Hibbing led 24-2 at the half and then outscored the Warriors 34-13 in the second half to take the victory.
Reese Aune nailed four 3-pointers and led Hibbing with 18 points. Kate Toewe scored nine, Deetra Davis and Miriam Milani both scored eight, and Emma Kivela added five.
Constance Bowstring had seven points to lead Deer River. Arionna Doerr added five.
With the loss, Deer River is now 8-15 on the season. The game versus Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Feb. 22, was cancelled and it will be at International Falls for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 24. It will conclude its regular season with a 2:45 p.m. contest versus Virginia on the road on Saturday, Feb. 26.
With the win, Hibbing is 5-18 for the season.
DR 4 13 — 17
HHS 24 34 — 58
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 1, Arionna Doerr 5, Caitlynn Hemphill 2, Constance Bowstring 7, Paula Jones 2.
Hibbing: Talia Carlson 4, Miriam Milani 8, Jorie Anderson 4, Emma Kivela 5, Rylie Forbord 2, Deetra Davis 8, Reese Aune 18, Kate Toewe 9.
Total Fouls: Deer River 10; Hibbing 4; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 1-3; Hibbing 7-14; 3-pointers: Doerr, Bowstring, Milani 2, Aune 4.
Girls Basketball
Northome 63
Bigfork 40
NORTHOME — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team fell to Northome-Kelliher 63-40 in action on Feb. 19.
Kate Thayer led Northome-Kelliher with 18 points while Mony Johnson had 12, Bailey Lindley and Ella Thayer both scored nine, and Lynelle Charnoski and Kylee Binkley both added six.
Scoring for Bigfork was not available.
With the loss, Bigfork is now 5-11 on the season.
With the win, Northome-Kelliher is now 15-5 for the season.
Men’s Basketball
Mesabi Range 79
Itasca 72 OT
VIRGINIA — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team lost to Mesabi Range 79-72 in overtime on Feb. 19, at Virginia.
Itasca had a 43-35 lead at the half but couldn’t get anything going in the second half as Mesabi Range outscored it by 31-23 as the score was tied at 66-66 after regulation. Mesabi Range held a 13-6 scoring advantage in overtime to get the win.
Mark Campbell II had 26 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Mesabi Range while Glentrel Carter scored 14 points and dished out five assists. Nataj Sanders had 11 points and seven rebounds, Ziaire Davis had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and Arius Spearman scored nine.
Jerome Washington nailed five 3-pointers and scored 27 points while recording 13 rebounds for Itasca. Deidrich Kemp connected on four 3-pointers and scored 14 points while adding seven rebounds and Jimsley Sineus hit three 3-pointers for 13 points. Tyler Pederson had eight points and 12 rebounds while Nick Grant had five points.
With the loss, Itasca finishes the regular season with a 13-14 record overall and it is 7-7 in conference play.
With the win, Mesabi Range improves to 9-16 overall and it also is 7-7 in conference action.
I 43 23 6 — 72
MR 35 31 13 — 79
Itasca: Nick Grant 5, Jack Tong 2, Deidrich Kemp 14, Jerome Washington 27, Tyler Pederson 8, Zion Brown 3, Jimsley Sineus 13.
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 14, Mark Campbell II 26, Mayan White 3, Ziaire Davis 10, Taquarius Wair 1, Lyric Radford 3, Nataj Sanders 11, Arius Spearman 9, Artenquis King 2.
Total Fouls: I 20; MR 14; Fouled Out: Grant; Free Throws: I 6-of-9; H 11-of-18; 3-pointers: I, Kemp 4, Washington 5, Sineus 3; MR, Carter, Campbell II, White, Davis, Radford, Spearman.
Women’s Basketball
Mesabi Range 63
Itasca 48
VIRGINIA — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell to Mesabi Range 63-48 in play Feb. 19, at Virginia.
Mesabi Range took a 25-15 lead into halftime and then it outscored the Vikings 38-33 in the second half to take the win.
Sophia Christofferson hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Mesabi Range while also pulling down a dozen rebounds and recording three steals. Sakhia Howard-Reynolds also had 18 points and she added five rebounds while Alani Pettis had nine points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and five steals. Bonnie Taylor scored seven, and Amelia Fritz added six. Christianna Monger had six rebounds.
With the loss, Itasca is 2-17 overall and 2-6 in conference play.
With the win, Mesabi Range is 5-12 overall and 3-5 in conference action.
I 15 33 — 48
MR 25 38 — 63
Itasca: Lily Gidley 9, Maddi Taylor 8, Haley Murray 6, Tiora Ferguson 3, Mya Roberts 20, Caroline Cheney 2.
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 7, Alani Pettis 9, Sophia Christofferson 18, Christianna Monger 1, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 18, Amelia Fritz 6, Winter Sainio 4.
Total Fouls: I 16; MR 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: I 6-of-14; H 11-of-18; 3-pointers: I, Gidley, Roberts 3; MR, Christofferson 3, Fritz 2.
IRC Stats
Boys Hockey
Final
Scoring
1. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 12-17-29
2. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 12-16-28
3. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 10-16-26
4. Nate Bilben, North Shore, 13-11-24
4. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 5-19-24
6. Isaac Flatley, RRMC, 8-15-23
7. Nick Troutwine, RRMC, 14-8-22
7. Aden Springer, Greenway, 11-11-22
9. Kasey Lamppa, RRMC, 7-14-21
10. Brant Tiedeman, RRMC, 11-9-20
10. Brennan Peterson, RRMC, 10-10-20
10. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 8-12-20
Save Percentage
1. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 91.10
2. Tyrel Shoberg, Intl. Falls, 90.71
3. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 89.05
4. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 88.08
5. Carter McBride, Intl. Falls,84.05
Goals Against Average
1. Tyrel Shoberg, Intl. Falls, 2.44
2. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 2.69
3. Nathan Jurganson, 3.70
4. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 4.64
5. Carter McBride, Intl. Falls, 5.10
Girls Basketball
Feb. 20
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 61.54
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 58.73
3. Lexi Lamppa, Virginia, 55.00
4. Morgan Marks, E-G, 54.26
5. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 52.46
9. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 47.03
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 40.31
2. Anna Westby, E-G, 34.88
3. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 34.09
4. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 33.87
5. Abby Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 31.25
9. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 28.57
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 83.33
2. Morgan Marks, E-G, 80.43
3. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 79.31
4. Rian Aune, Virginia, 77.22
5. Anna Fink, Virginia, 75.86
7. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 68.75
9. Jaden Saville, Greenway, 68.00
Points per Game
1. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 20.91
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 18.40
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 17.83
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 17.78
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 17.52
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 11.40
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 15.20
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 13.04
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 11.39
4. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 9.33
5. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 8.86
6. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 8.38
8. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 7.62
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 6.07
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 5.62
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.74
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.41
4. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 3.13
5. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.94
6. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 2.48
8. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 2.31
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 5.23
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 3.96
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.81
4. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.57
5. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 3.37
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.09
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.67
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 1.04
4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 0.77
5. Anna Westby, E-G, 0.73
7. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.56
9. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 0.43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.