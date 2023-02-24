GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 59
Esko 47
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team kept with its winning ways as it downed Esko 59-47 in home action on Feb. 21.
The game was close at the half as the Thunderhawks led by two. However, Grand Rapids outscored Esko by 10 in the second half to get the win.
Taryn Hamling again had a big game for Grand Rapids as she shot 6-of-10 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 29 points while adding six steals. Braya LaPlant had nine points and five rebounds, Jessika Lofstrom finished with eight points and seven rebounds, Amanda Scherping scored six, and Kyra Giffen added five points.
Results were not available for Esko.
With the win, Grand Rapids’ 23rd in a row, the Thunderhawks are 23-2 on the season. They completed their regular season on Feb. 24, against Duluth Denfeld.
With the loss, Esko falls to 14-10.
E 24 23—47
GR 26 33—59
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 2, Kyra Giffen 5, Jessika Lofstrom 8, Taryn Hamling 29, Braya LaPlant 9, Amanda Scherping 6.
Total fouls: GR 8; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: GR, Giffen, Hamling 6, LaPlant, Scherping; Free throws: GR 10-of-13.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 89
Duluth Marshall 71
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team ran past Duluth Marshall 89-71 in play on the road on Feb. 21.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 7-16 on the season while Duluth Marshall falls to 3-19.
Girls Basketball
WHA 73
Deer River 40
WALKER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team fell on the road against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) by a 73-40 score on Feb. 21.
Aubrey Morrison nailed three 3-pointers and scored 22 points for WHA. Avery Morrison scored 16, Alexa Johannsen, nine,, Makenna Oelschlager, seven, and Britta Rand and Adyson Kurtz both added six points.
Results were not available for Deer River.
With the loss, Deer River is 8-17 on the season while WHA improves to 19-7.
Girls Basketball
Northome 91
HCN 41
NORTHOME — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost to a good Northome-Kelliher squad by a 91-41 score on the road on Feb. 21.
Kate Thayer scored 28 points to pace Northome-Kelliher. Kylee Binkley nailed three 3-pointers and scored 21, Allison Lundin had 13, Ella Thayer, 11, and Charlie Hallstrom added eight.
Scoring was not available for Hill City/Northland.
With the loss, HCN is now 7-17 on the season while Northome-Kelliher improves to 23-2.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 71
Greenway 55
COLERAINE — Jhace Pearson nailed eight 3-pointers and scorched the nets for 49 points on Feb. 21, as the Bigfork High School boys basketball team won a road game over Greenway by the score of 71-55.
Bigfork led 42-28 at the and went on to take the win.
While Pearson finished with 49 points, Caden Rahier hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.
Stephen McGee led Greenway with 17 points. Colin Robertshaw tallied 14, Jeremy Huff-Metso, 12, and Gage Olson added eight.
With the win, Bigfork is now 11-11 for the season. It played Mt. Iron-Buhl on Feb. 24, and will complete its regular season on Friday, March 3, with a 7:15 p.m. road game at Chisholm.
With the loss, Greenway is now 3-21 for the season. It played Two Harbors on Feb. 24, and it will complete the regular season with a 7:15 p.m. road game against Mesabi East on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
B 42 29—71
G 28 27—55
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 2, Caden Rahier 15, Chase Jacobson 4, Bradley Haley 1, Jhace Pearson 49.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 4, Colin Robertshaw 14, Jeremy Huff-Metso 12, Gage Olson 8, Stephen McGee 17.
Total fouls: B 9; G 16; Fouled out: Hess; Three pointers: B, Rahier 3, Pearson 8; G, Hess, Swedeen, Olson 2; Free throws: B 6-of-18; G 2-of-7.
Boys Hockey
Section 7A
Duluth Denfeld 7
Greenway 0
DULUTH — The Greenway High School boys hockey team saw its season come to an end with a 7-0 loss to Duluth Denfeld in quarterfinal action in the Section 7A Boys Hockey Tournament.
The Hunters led 3-0 after the first period on the strength of a pair of goals from Kaden Postal and another from Andy Larson.
Duluth Denfeld scored four unanswered goals in the second period to lead 7-0. Larson scored twice to complete his hat trick while Braeden Erickson and John Scott also turned on the red light.
There was no scoring in the third period.
Connor Doyle needed to stop just 11 shots in recording the shutout in the nets for the Hunters. Derek Gibeau and Ethan Ambuehl combined for 36 saves for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway ends the season with an 8-18 record while Duluth Denfeld improves to 14-11-1.
G 0 0 0 — 0
DD 3 4 0 — 7
First Period: 1. DD, Andy Larson (Kaden Postal, Nick McGillivray), 5:01; 2. DD, Postal (Larson, Nolan Udd), 6:58; 3. DD, Postal (Larson, Jacob Feiro), 15:57.
Second period: 4. DD, Larson (Braeden Erickson, Brady McGinn), 3:14; 5. DD, Larson (Arttu Mollberg, Connor Doyle), 8:06 (pp); 6. DD, Erickson (Postal), 11:00; 7. DD, John Scott (McGinn, Nolan Harju), 14:38.
Third Period: No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: G 2-for-4 minutes; DD 1-for-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Derek Gibeau, 13-7-0—20; Ethan Ambuehl, G, 0-4-12-16; Connor Doyle, DD, 2-4-5—11.
LSC Boys All-
Conference Nordic Ski Team
GRAND RAPIDS — The Lake Superior Conference recently selected the following athletes to the Boys All-Conference Nordic Ski Team.
Named from Duluth Marshall were senior Riley Hutchinson and senior Zach Marshak. Selected from Cloquet are senior Miles Fischer, sophomore William Bauer and senior Hunter Williams.
Picked from Proctor-Hermantown are junior Elijah Wozniak and senior Braden Mehle. Named from Duluth Denfeld are senior Derek Mayne, junior William Foldesi and senior Charles Juntunen.
LSC Girls All-Conference Nordic Ski Team
GRAND RAPIDS — The Lake Superior Conference recently selected the following athletes to the Girls All-Conference Nordic Ski Team.
Three Grand Rapids High School girls were named to the team. They are senior Sanny Gangi, junior Ella Downing and junior Chloe Petersen.
Named from Proctor-Hermantown are sophomore Della Bettendorf, sophomore Lizzy Harnell and eighth grader Rachel Bettendorf. Picked from Duluth Marshall are sophomore Naida Hutchinson and sophomore Stella Lozano.
Selected from Cloquet are senior Charlotte Ripp and senior Jazlyn Gunderson.
LSC All-Conference Girls Hockey Team
GRAND RAPIDS — Three members of the Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning girls hockey team have been selected to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Girls Hockey First Team.
The Grand Rapids players selected include sophomore Mercury Bischoff, senior Kalle Reed and junior Allie LeClaire.
Also named to the First Team are junior Ilsa Lindaman, Duluth Marshall, senior Ava Anick, Proctor-Hermantown, and senior Ararya Kiminski, goalie, Cloquet.
Named to the Second Team are junior Grace Karakas, Duluth, senior Reese Heitzman, Proctor-Hermantown, senior Izy Fairchild, Proctor-Hermantown, senior Sophie Parendo, Proctor-Hermantown, senior Abigail Sullivan, Hibbing, sophomore goalie Ray Anderson, Duluth Marshall, and junior goalie Ella Brisbois, Duluth.
Receiving honorable mention were Autumn Cooper of Superior, Nina Thorson of Duluth Marshall, and Nya Sieger of Proctor-Hermantown.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 66
N-K 39
NASHWAUK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin 66-39 in play on the road on Feb. 21.
Memphys Tendrup had a big game for Bigfork as she scored 32 points. Kambry Pearson tallied 12, Emmalee Wiskow, 10, and Shea Hennessy added seven.
Katie Kinkel and Claire Clusiau both scored 15 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. Jacie Rebrovich added seven points.
With the win, Bigfork improves to
Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 4-18 on the season while Bigfork improves to 16-5.
B —66
N-K—39
Bigfork: Memphys Tendrup 32, Kambry Pearson 12, Emmalee Wiskow 10, Shea Hennessy 7, Eleanor Prato 3, Josie Kim 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 15, Katie Kinkel 15, Jacie Rebrovich 7, Taylor Covier 2.
Boys Basketball
South Ridge 89
N-K 55
SOUTH RIDGE — The Nashwauk-Keewatin boys basketball team fell on the road to South Ridge by a 89-55 score on Feb. 21.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 7-16 for the season while South Ridge is 14-9 with the win.
John Sutherland honored
BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University men’s basketball junior John Sutherland and fifth-year senior Mohamed Kone were each named to the All-Norther Sun Intercollegiate Conference Team after the Beavers finished 18-10 in the regular season and earned a first-round home playoff game in the NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Sutherland was named to the All-NSIC First Team to become the first First-Team recipient since 2013.
In Sutherland’s second season at BSU he led the Beavers in points (530), rebounds (233) and blocks (14). He shot 59.2% from the field this season to lead the NSIC and rank 33rd in DII. Sutherland ranks sixth in the conference by averaging 19.6 points per game and is 10th for most points scored in a single season at BSU with 530. He scored a career-high 28 points against Augustana University on Feb. 22, in the first round of the NSIC Tournament and grabbed more than 10 rebounds in nine games to earn nine double-doubles. His 233 rebounds this season rank him seventh in program history and three times this season the Grand Rapids, Minn., native was named NSIC North Division Player of the Week to become the first three-time athlete of the week in a season at BSU since Brock Lutes in 2013-14.
Sutherland is the first All-NSIC First Team selection at BSU since Brock Lutes and Zach Noreen in 2013 and 14th overall.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 62
N-K 56
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 62-56 in home action on Feb. 23.
Chloe Hansen had a big game for Greenway as she finished with 26 points. Kiara Finke scored 13, Talia Saville, seven, and Frankie Cuellar added six.
Claire Clusiau led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 25 points. Katie Kinkel had 19 while Jaci Rebrovich scored 10.
With the win, Greenway completes its regular season with an 8-17 record while Nashwauk-Keewatin is 4-19 with the loss. The Spartans completed their regular season with a game against Littlefork-Big Falls on Feb .24.
NK—56
G —62
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 25, Katie Kinkel 19, Jaci Rebrovich 10, Gracie Ranta 2.
Greenway: Chloe Hansen 26, Kiara Finke 13, Talia Saville 7, Frankie Cuellar 6, Alyzzia Roy 4, Layla Miskovich 2, Lydia Johannsen 2.
Girls Basketball
Intl. Falls 64
Deer River 47
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost at home to International Falls by a score of 64-47 in action on Feb. 23.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River completes its regular season with an 8-18 record. International Falls improves to 11-13 with the win.
Girls Basketball
HCN 62
LFBF 47
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team defeated Littlefork-Big Falls 62-47 in home action on Feb. 23.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN finishes its regular season with an 8-17 record while LFBF falls to 2-18.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 72
Proctor 38
PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team ran past Proctor 72-38 in action on the road on Feb. 23.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 8-16 on the season. It played Cloquet on Feb. 24, and it will close out the regular season with a 7 p.m. game on the road versus Duluth Denfeld on Thursday, March 2.
Proctor falls to 5-19 with the loss.
Boys Basketball
N-K 73
Duluth Marshall 65
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team defeated Duluth Marshall at home on Feb. 23, by the score of 73-65.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin improves to 8-16 on the season. It will be on the road to play Fond du Lac in a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 27.
With the loss, Duluth Marshall falls to 3-20 on the season.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Feb. 19
2-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 62.09
2. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 60.32
3. Max Williams, Rock Ridge, 58.75
4. Cooper Sickel, Mesabi East, 58.62
4. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 58.62
8. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 56.65
3-pt. FG Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 45.83
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 44.25
3. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 43.21
4. Jalen Miskowitz, Rock Ridge, 36.00
5. Ethan Lauzen, Chisholm, 34.78
6. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 34.65
7. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 34.41
9. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 33.33
Free Throw Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 90.48
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 88.00
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 77.42
4. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 77.27
5. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 71.79
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 14.67
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 14.50
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 14.42
4. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 14.29
5. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 13.73
8. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.17
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 10.79
2. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 10.27
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 9.26
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 8.00
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 7.87
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 7.68
7. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 7.14
8. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 5.64
10. Gage Olson, Greenway, 5.35
Assists
3 or more games
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 5.89
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 4.50
3. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.78
4. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.77
5. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.33
Steals
3 or more games
1. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 3.36
2. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 3.13
3. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.87
4. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 2.73
4. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 2.73
Blocks
3 or More Games
1. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 2.30
2. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 2.00
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.74
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 1.09
5. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 1.08
Girls Basketball
Through Feb. 19
2-pt. FG Percentage
25 or more attempts
1. Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge, 56.25
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 55.16
3. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 54.67
4. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 54.22
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 51.25
6. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 48.98
9. Hannah Fawcett, Greenway, 45.16
10. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 44.17
3-pt. FG Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 47.17
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 36.36
3. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 34.25
4. Talia Saville, Greenway, 33.33
4. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 33.33
Free Throw Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 75.95
2. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 72.97
3. Hannah Anderson, Intl. Falls, 72.41
4. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 67.44
5. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 65.97
6. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 64.29
10. Talia Saville, Greenway, 58.82
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 23.61
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 21.35
3. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 16.83
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 15.74
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 15.11
10. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 9.46
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 16.96
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 11.36
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 10.43
4. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 9.89
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 9.26
7. Paige Nason, Deer River, 7.91
8. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 6.75
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 4.48
2. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 4.35
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.30
4. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.23
5. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.00
Steals
1. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.30
2. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 3.05
3. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 2.85
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 2.79
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.70
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.57
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 2.17
3. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 1.91
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.58
5. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 1.00
Boys Hockey
Final
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 17-20-37
2. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 9-26-35
3. Jake Stadler, North Shore, 15-14-29
3. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 12-17-29
5. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 12-16-28
5. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 6-22-28
7. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 12-12-24
8. Kasey Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 9-13-22
9. Julius Maish, Intl. Falls, 6-15-21
10. Brant Tiedeman, Rock Ridge, 15-5-20
10. Matt Wherley, Intl. Falls, 8-12-20
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 92.67
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 91.15
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 88.37
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 87.90
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.87
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.97
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 2.26
3. Keaton Maish, Intl. Falls, 3.38
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 4.13
5. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 4.14
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of Feb. 26
200-yard medley relay
1. Rock Ridge, 1:42.63
2. Duluth, 1:42.96
3. Hibbing, 1:44.63
4. Grand Rapids, 1:50.05
5. Mesabi East, 1:50.62
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:41.09
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:51.30
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:55.01
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 1:56.69
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.83
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
3. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:10.12
4. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:11.73
5. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 2:13.78
50-yard freestyle
1. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.27
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
3. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 22.43
4. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 22.65
5. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 22.78
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 231
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 219
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 196
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 399
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 373
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 368
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 332
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 320
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 256
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 53.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 55.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 55.0
5. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 57.0
6. William Skaudis, Grand Rapids, 58.0
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.0
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 49.0
3. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.0
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 51.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:38.16
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:08.43
3. Alex Leete, Mesabi East, 5:27.55
4. Leif Wyland, Grand Rapids, 5:28.81
5. Gunnar George, 5:30.92
9. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:33.85
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:30.91
2. Mesabi East, 1:32.62
3. Hibbing, 1:33.04
4. Rock Ridge, 1:34.21
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.41
100-yard backstroke
1. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 56.0
2. Grant Wodny. Duluth, 57.0
3. Landon West, Duluth, 57.0
4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 59.0
5. Bodi George, Rock Ridge, 1:00
6. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.02
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:02.75
2. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:05.35
3. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:05.69
4. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 1:05.81
5. Aiden Bird, Rock Ridge, 1:06.66
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:22.17
2. Rock Ridge, 3:26.32
3. Mesabi East, 3:30.10
4. Grand Rapids, 3:39.42
5. Hibbing, 3:43.41
