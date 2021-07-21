GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held a regular night of Thursday Night Thunder racing. This week the WISSOTA Late Models were hosted, along with the regular classes.
Derek Vesel stole a win in his WISSOTA Late Model and Darrin Lawler took home a win in his WISSOTA Midwest Modified. Chad Finckbone, Chaston Finckbone, Burdick, and Bob Broking also took home victories.
Fifteen WISSOTA Pure Stocks started the features out for the night with Michael MacAdams and Margo Butcher on the poll positions. When the green flag dropped, MacAdams was able to take the lead until Josh Berg went low and stole it. Samuel Blevins and Austin Carlson raced up for the second spot but S. Blevins was able to keep it. Chad Finkbone made his way up from starting in eighth and then challenged Carlson for third low and was able to get around. Scott Smith hung on in fifth. S. Blevins was then able to catch Josh Berg who was in the lead and wasted no minute to get around to take the lead. Finkbone then was able to push through and challenge him until a caution flag was thrown for a stalled car. S. Blevins was able to stick out front on green, while Finkbone and Berg battled for second. Once Finkbone got around Berg he went on to challenge S. Blevins low, and they battled for the lead. Berg then raced in third, Michael Roth raced into fourth and Butcher raced in fifth. Another caution caused the drivers to line back up, but S. Blevins still kept out front with Finkbone very close in second they battled for the lead until another caution flag came out when S. Blevins spun so he went to the back of the pack. When the drivers got going again Finkbone was able to take the lead but another caution was thrown for more spun drivers. Finkbone was still able to stay in the lead while Berg and Roth battled for second, Berg kept Roth behind and was able to secure second. Butcher moved into fourth and Carlson raced in fifth until another caution was thrown and caused a green, white, checkered start. Finkbone was able to take the checkered flags Berg took second, Carlson was able to make quick passes into third, Butcher finished in fourth and Roth rounded off the top five.
Darrin Lawler and Charlie Castle led the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds onto the track next. When the green flag dropped, Lawler was able to race into the lead, Castle raced into second until Michael Blevins challenged him side by side for the spot. Jaden Varnson raced in fourth, Mervin Castle was able to get into fifth. Blevins was eventually able to get by Castle quickly, while Tyler Kintner raced up to race Castle and Varnson for third and was successful in a quick lap. Lawler, Blevins, Castle. Kintner, and Varnson raced in the top five positions. Kintner then challenged Castle for second and wasted no time to get around on his low side and he went on to close the space on Lawler. Justin Jones was able to go from starting in seventh to securing third over Varnson and Castle. The drivers had a good and caution-less race with a good show with Lawler taking the checkered flags.
Matthew Hammitt and Kevin Salin led ten WISSOTA Super Stocks onto the track for their feature. Salin was able to take the initial lead on green while Hammitt and Tristan LaBarge battled for second. LaBarge was able to steal it and secure it for the race. Doug Koski was able to secure third. LaBarge raced close to Salin and challenged him when he could. Kevin Burdick made his way through the pack after starting eighth and moved into Koski raced in fourth and Dalton Carlson rounded off fifth. Burdick was able to challenge both Lawler and Salin for the lead and made a smooth pass around both to get into the lead. Koski, Smith, and Carlson then quickly got around Salin and Salin was able to secure sixth.
Michael Procopio and Josh Beaulieu led the WISSOTA Modifieds onto the track for their race. The Modifieds only had one caution but almost a no stop feature. Beaulieu was able to take the lead when the green flag dropped, and Johnny Broking followed close behind him. The caution flag was thrown almost right away when Beaulieu spun. When they grouped back together again, Bob Broking was able to steal the lead, Procopio followed in second while John Farrington and Johnny Broking battled each other for third. J. Broking was able to sneak through and stole second from Farrington. B. Broking took the checkered flags, J. Broking, Farrington, Procopio, and Beaulieu followed behind.
The WISSOTA Late Models then came onto the track for their feature of the night with Jay Kintner and Kyle Peterlin on the poll positions. Kintner was able to take the lead right away but then got too high on the track and let Derek Vesel sneak by to secure the lead. Peterlin and Kintner then battled for second side by side while sticking close to Vesel. When Kintner got around Peterlin and Zach Wohlers battled for third while Dave Mass raced in fifth. Wohlers got too high on the track and let Peterlin and Mass around so he ended up finishing in the fifth spot. Vesel took the checkered flags, Kintner, Peterlin, Mass, and Wohlers followed.
Tristen McLynn and Jesse Feltus led the WISSOTA Hornets onto the track to close out the night. On the green flag, McLynn was able to take the lead but then Feltus stole it back. Chaston Finkbone then raced up to steal the lead with Travis Olafson following right behind. Feltus then raced in third, Justin Barsness raced in fourth and Ethan Newman raced into fifth. Finkbone secured the lead from Olafson, Barsness secured third, Newman and Feltus all rounded off the top five drivers for the night.
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[4]; 2. 00-Travis Olafson[8]; 3. 47J-Justin Barsness[6]; 4. 9E-Eathan Newman[5]; 5. 15-Jesse Feltus[2]; 6. 20-Zachary Rusich[7]; 7. 40-Tristen Mclynn[1]; 8. 83-Dominic Provinzino[9]; 9. 11-Jordan Thayer[10]; 10. 5X-Peyton Edelman[3]
Heat 1: 1. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[4]; 2. 9E-Eathan Newman[5]; 3. 40-Tristen Mclynn[2]; 4. 20-Zachary Rusich[1]; 5. (DNF) 83-Dominic Provinzino[3]
Heat 2: 1. 00-Travis Olafson[2]; 2. 47J-Justin Barsness[1]; 3. 15-Jesse Feltus[5]; 4. 5X-Peyton Edelman[4]; 5. (DNS) 11-Jordan Thayer
14 entries
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
A Feature 1: 1. 19-Darrin Lawler[1]; 2. 22T-Tyler Kintner[8]; 3. 69-Justin Jones[7]; 4. 12-Jaden Varnson[6]; 5. 10M-Mervin Castle III[3]; 6. 19J-Jack Rivord[5]; 7. 10-Michael Blevins Sr[4]; 8. 2-Charlie Castle[2]; 9. 22-Chad VanDuker[9]; 10. 18-Justin Feltus[14]; 11. 28-Paul Ripley[11]; 12. 33-Travis Tupa[13]; 13. 8E8-Jessy Krause[12]; 14. (DNF) F7-Jeff Forseen[10]
Heat 1: 1. 22T-Tyler Kintner[5]; 2. 69-Justin Jones[6]; 3. 2-Charlie Castle[7]; 4. 12-Jaden Varnson[3]; 5. 22-Chad VanDuker[1]; 6. 28-Paul Ripley[2]; 7. (DNF) 18-Justin Feltus[4]
Heat 2: 1. 19J-Jack Rivord[1]; 2. 10M-Mervin Castle III[2]; 3. 19-Darrin Lawler[4]; 4. 10-Michael Blevins Sr[6]; 5. F7-Jeff Forseen[3]; 6. 8E8-Jessy Krause[7]; 7. 33-Travis Tupa[5]
5 entries
BOTTLES & BREWS LIQUOR WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 45-Bob Broking[3]; 2. 45J-Johnny Broking[4]; 3. 40F-John Farrington[5]; 4. 17-Michael Procopio[1]; 5. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[2]
Heat 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[1]; 2. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[4]; 3. 40F-John Farrington[2]; 4. 45-Bob Broking[5]; 5. 17-Michael Procopio[3]
15 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[8]; 2. 35B-Josh Berg[3]; 3. 57-Austin Carlson[6]; 4. 32-Margo Butcher[2]; 5. 66-Michael Roth[5]; 6. 24M-Michael MacAdams[1]; 7. 10-Samuel Blevins[7]; 8. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[11]; 9. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[14]; 10. 88-Joseph Krause[12]; 11. 86J-Jake Smith[10]; 12. 23MF-Michael Finckbone[15]; 13. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[13]; 14. (DNF) 12-Scott Smith[9]; 15. (DNF) 10JR-Mikey Blevins[4]
Heat 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[8]; 2. 32-Margo Butcher[3]; 3. 10-Samuel Blevins[4]; 4. 57-Austin Carlson[5]; 5. 12-Scott Smith[1]; 6. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[6]; 7. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[7]; 8. 23MF-Michael Finckbone[2]
Heat 2: 1. 66-Michael Roth[2]; 2. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[5]; 3. 24M-Michael MacAdams[3]; 4. 35B-Josh Berg[6]; 5. 86J-Jake Smith[1]; 6. 88-Joseph Krause[7]; 7. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[4]
10 entries
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[8]; 2. 19-Tristan LaBarge[7]; 3. 76-Doug Koski[4]; 4. 86-Don Smith[6]; 5. 57-Dalton Carlson[5]; 6. 11-Kevin Salin[2]; 7. 81X-Matt Sparby[3]; 8. 30S-Dan Severson[9]; 9. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[1]; 10. 63RX-Gene Roth[10]
Heat 1: 1. 11-Kevin Salin[3]; 2. 30-Kevin Burdick[2]; 3. 81X-Matt Sparby[5]; 4. 19-Tristan LaBarge[4]; 5. (DNF) 30S-Dan Severson[1]
Heat 2: 1. 86-Don Smith[1]; 2. 57-Dalton Carlson[3]; 3. 76-Doug Koski[4]; 4. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[2]; 5. (DNS) 63RX-Gene Roth
10 entries
KME WISSOTA LATE MODELS
A Feature 1: 1. 16-Derek Vesel[3]; 2. 24J-Jay Kintner[1]; 3. 23-Kyle Peterlin[2]; 4. 2-Dave Mass[4]; 5. 71-Zach Wohlers[6]; 6. 28-Jeff Provinzino[8]; 7. 17-Deven VanHouse[7]; 8. 35-George Ledin Jr[10]; 9. 13-Roger Paolo[9]; 10. (DNF) 12-Mark Heinle[5]
Heat 1: 1. 28-Jeff Provinzino[1]; 2. 24J-Jay Kintner[4]; 3. 23-Kyle Peterlin[5]; 4. 12-Mark Heinle[3]; 5. 13-Roger Paolo[2]
Heat 2: 1. 16-Derek Vesel[2]; 2. 2-Dave Mass[3]; 3. 17-Deven VanHouse[1]; 4. 71-Zach Wohlers[4]; 5. 35-George Ledin Jr[5]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.