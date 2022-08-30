r

Kennedy Swan holds the checkered flag after winning the feature race in the WISSOTA Modified class.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — On Aug, 25, Grand Rapids Speedway finally got to race after Mother Nature didn’t cooperate during the fair specials.

The Race of Champions qualifier was supposed to be during the Itasca County Fair, but was rained out and rescheduled. This week also, was the Track Champions Night. The track champions at Grand Rapids for 2022 are Bob Broking in his WISSOTA Modified, Don Smith in his WISSOTA Super Stock, Tyler Kintner in the WISSOTA Midwest Modified class, Chad Finckbone in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, Justin Barsness in his WISSOTA Hornet and Nick DaRonco in his Northern Renegade Non-Winged Sprint Car.

