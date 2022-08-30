GRAND RAPIDS — On Aug, 25, Grand Rapids Speedway finally got to race after Mother Nature didn’t cooperate during the fair specials.
The Race of Champions qualifier was supposed to be during the Itasca County Fair, but was rained out and rescheduled. This week also, was the Track Champions Night. The track champions at Grand Rapids for 2022 are Bob Broking in his WISSOTA Modified, Don Smith in his WISSOTA Super Stock, Tyler Kintner in the WISSOTA Midwest Modified class, Chad Finckbone in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, Justin Barsness in his WISSOTA Hornet and Nick DaRonco in his Northern Renegade Non-Winged Sprint Car.
The other drivers that took track championships but did not race this week were Rick Niemi in his WISSOTA Late Model and Skyler Smith in his WISSOTA Mod Four.
The drivers that raced for the ROC night and took a feature win were Josh Beaulieu in his WISSOTA Modified, Dustin Nelson in his WISSOTA Super Stock, Kennedy Swam made a trip up to Grand Rapids for the first time this year and was able to go home with a win in her WISSOTA Midwest Modified, Josh Berg won in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, A.J. House took a win in his WISSOTA Hornet and Adam Sobolik took home a win in his Northern Renegade Sprint Car.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks were first up on the track with Jake Smith and Josh Berg out front of the pack. When the green flag dropped, Berg wasted no time to steal the lead while Smith drove in second. Austin Carlson then raced up to challenge Smith for second and quickly stole it. Chad Finkbone then raced up and was able to drive up and around Smith to steal third. Smith kept looking for a low pass and showing his nose. Chad Finkbone inched up on Calrson and kept close especially in the corners of the track. Chaston Finkbone followed behind Chad when he was able to get a quick pass on Smith. Berg kept out front going strong and inched away from the pack, Berg was able to steal a Feature Win, Carlson. Chad, Chaston and Smith rounded off the top five for the night.
Bonnie McLynn and Brant Gruba led the WISSOTA Hornets onto the track for their last feature at Grand Rapids for the 2022 season. Gruba was able to take the initial lead when the green flag dropped, while McLynn didn’t let him have it easy in second. A.J. House raced into third while Justin Barsness raced in fourth. Ellen Lange then was able to make a quick move into fourth but a caution flag was dropped when Marty Serbus spun out. House and Gruba then lined up out front and battled side by side for the lead when they got going again. Barness raced behind the two,
McLynn raced in fourth with Mark Gangl now up in fifth. House was then able to make a quick pass and moved out into the lead where he stayed. Gruba raced in second while Barsness and McLynn raced side by side for third place. Mclynn then was able to race high but Barness then snuck in and stole second. Gangl then challenged and was able to race low in corner four to slide into third. Carter Matthews and McLynn then raced for fourth. Matthews quickly made some passes in the last few laps and was able to move into third behind Barsness, Gangl raced in fourth and McLynn rounded off the top five for the night.
Kennedy Swan and Aaron Blacklance led the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds onto the track for their feature. Swan was able to steal the lead right away when the green flag dropped and was able to sick out front. Blacklance raced in second with Sam Kolar up in third while William Moelter raced up in fourth with Dylan Miller close in fifth. Zach Benson raced low on Miller and stole fourth quick, then went on to challenge Kolar and was able to steal third. Moelter and Kolar raced side by side for fourth but Moelter was able to steal it and while Kolar and Miller then battled. Kolar fell back in the pack so Miller stole fourth. One of the racers pitted which then changed the top five a bit and as well as a quick pass by Benson on the last lap, for second. Swan took the win, Benson, Blacklance, Miller, and Sam Blevins took top five wins for the evening.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks then rolled onto the track for their feature for the night with Andy LaBarge and Dustin Nelson in the poll positions. They both battled for the lead on green, while Dylan Nelson raced in third and Don Smith battled with Matt Sparby for fourth. Dustin Nelson was able to pull out ahead of LaBarge but then a caution flag was thrown for a racer that spun on the track. Dustin Nelson still kept out front, with LaBarge right behind, Dylan Nelson raced into third, with Don Smith racing low in fourth. LaBarge and Sparby then started to battle for fourth, a Dylan Nelson, after a lap snuck into third while Smith, Sparby and Doug Koski raced 3-wide for fourth. A caution flag was quickly thrown and halted the race for debris. Six laps completed and Dustin Nelson kept out front. Dylan Nelson and LaBarge battled for second but Koski split them and drove into second. Smith then raced in third but another caution flag was quickly thrown with a spun racer. They got going for the last time, Dustin Nelson kept out front of the pack Koski secured second, while Dylan Nelson and Smith battle for third but Smith was able to race to secure third. Dalton Carlson then made his way up in the pack and raced Dylan Nelson foe fourth, he drove low and quickly stole it. Dustin Nelson took the feature win for the night, Koski, Smith, Carlson, and Dylan Nelson rounded off the top five for the night.
Mike Klippenstein and Jeff Tardy led the WISSOTA Modifieds onto the track for their feature, the drivers had a challenging start to their feature with three caution flags almost right away with some banged up cars and DNF’s. When the racers finally got going again, Klippenstein and Jeff Tardy kept out front with Michael Procopio and Parker Anderson lined up right behind. Tardy was able to steal the lead, Klippenstein raced in second, with Josh Beaulieu challenged low, with Anderson in fourth and Procopio in fifth. Johnny Broking then went to the infield when he got a flat tire. Bob Broking made a few passes and into fifth after a few laps. Anderson looked for a low pass with his nose on Klippenstein for third while Beaulieu raced around Tardy after just a few laps to steal the lead. Bob Broking then raced quickly around Klippenstein with two laps left and Mark Kangas was also able to race around and secure fifth. Beaulieu stole the win, Tardy, Anderson, Bob Broking and Mark Kangas took top five finishes for the night.
The Northern Renegade Sprint Cars were last on the track for their feature. Chris Lewis and Jake Barsness led the drivers onto the track right away on green Josh Braford rolled his sprint car in corner one of the track, he was okay but his car wasn’t. When they got going again, Lewis stole the lead with Adam Sobolik following in second. Sobolik was able to get around Lewis and steal the lead and secure it. Ken Hron raced up from starting in ninth making seven position changes and securing second. Zach Olson had good race as well, making four position changes to secure third. Barsness raced in fourth while Jori Hughes started eighth and made a pass on three drivers and secured fifth.
BOTTLES & BREWS LIQUOR WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[7]; 2. 67-Jeff Tardy[2]; 3. 27P-Parker Anderson[6]; 4. 45-Bob Broking[13]; 5. 99-Mark Kangas[11]; 6. 23-Ryan Jensen[9]; 7. 212-Mike Klippenstein[1]; 8. 17-Michael Procopio[5]; 9. 29X-Kevin Bahr[10]; 10. (DNF) 4JR-Cameron Brown[12]; 11. (DNF) 45J-Johnny Broking[8]; 12. (DNF) 4A-Hunter Anderson[3]; 13. (DNF) 5K-Tyler Kaeter[4]
Heat 1: 1. 4A-Hunter Anderson[4]; 2. 45J-Johnny Broking[6]; 3. 27P-Parker Anderson[1]; 4. 5K-Tyler Kaeter[5]; 5. 23-Ryan Jensen[2]; 6. 29X-Kevin Bahr[7]; 7. (DNF) 45-Bob Broking[3]
Heat 2: 1. 67-Jeff Tardy[3]; 2. 212-Mike Klippenstein[6]; 3. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[5]; 4. 17-Michael Procopio[1]; 5. (DNF) 99-Mark Kangas[4]; 6. (DNF) 4JR-Cameron Brown[2]
12 entries
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 46-Dustin Nelson[2]; 2. 76-Doug Koski[7]; 3. 86-Don Smith[4]; 4. 57-Dalton Carlson[8]; 5. 25-Dylan Nelson[3]; 6. 81X-Matt Sparby[5]; 7. 79A-Andy LaBarge[1]; 8. 11-Kevin Salin[6]; 9. 5F-Fritz Myers[10]; 10. 6-Gene Roth[12]; 11. (DNF) PBC-Trevor Voss[9]; 12. (DNF) 05V-Gavin Voss[11]
Heat 1: 1. 81X-Matt Sparby[2]; 2. 57-Dalton Carlson[1]; 3. 25-Dylan Nelson[3]; 4. 11-Kevin Salin[4]; 5. PBC-Trevor Voss[5]; 6. (DNS) 6-Gene Roth
Heat 2: 1. 76-Doug Koski[2]; 2. 46-Dustin Nelson[5]; 3. 86-Don Smith[1]; 4. 79A-Andy LaBarge[3]; 5. 5F-Fritz Myers[4]; 6. 05V-Gavin Voss[6]
16 entries
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
A Feature 1: 1. 18S-Kennedy Swan[1]; 2. 17B-Zach Benson[8]; 3. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[2]; 4. 18X-Dylan Miller[7]; 5. 10X-Sam Blevins[10]; 6. 2-Charlie Castle[12]; 7. 26K-Sam Kolar[3]; 8. 22-Tyler Kintner[6]; 9. 14C-Cody Ossachuk[9]; 10. 4AL-Dane Olson[11]; 11. 13X-Frank Paolo[13]; 12. 21-Bret Masters[4]; 13. BAN1-Wyatt Reberg[14]; 14. (DNF) 19-Darrin Lawler[15]; 15. (DNF) 87-William Moelter[5]; 16. (DNS) 10-Mervin Castle III
Heat 1: 1. 22-Tyler Kintner[3]; 2. 18S-Kennedy Swan[5]; 3. 18X-Dylan Miller[4]; 4. 26K-Sam Kolar[8]; 5. 14C-Cody Ossachuk[6]; 6. 4AL-Dane Olson[7]; 7. 13X-Frank Paolo[2]; 8. (DNF) 19-Darrin Lawler[1]
Heat 2: 1. 17B-Zach Benson[4]; 2. 87-William Moelter[2]; 3. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[7]; 4. 21-Bret Masters[3]; 5. 10X-Sam Blevins[5]; 6. 2-Charlie Castle[6]; 7. BAN1-Wyatt Reberg[8]; 8. (DNF) 10-Mervin Castle III[1]
9 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 35B-Josh Berg[2]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[4]; 3. 40-Chad Finckbone[5]; 4. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[3]; 5. 86J-Jake Smith[1]; 6. 12-Scott Smith[7]; 7. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[8]; 8. (DNF) 22E-Ethan Elhardt[6]; 9. (DNS) 88H-Michael Hawkins
Heat 1: 1. 57-Austin Carlson[6]; 2. 35B-Josh Berg[3]; 3. 40-Chad Finckbone[5]; 4. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[4]; 5. 86J-Jake Smith[2]; 6. 22E-Ethan Elhardt[7]; 7. 12-Scott Smith[8]; 8. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[9]; 9. (DNF) 88H-Michael Hawkins[1]
11 entries
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 14A-AJ House[4]; 2. 47J-Justin Barsness[8]; 3. 07-Carter Matthews[5]; 4. 34-Mark Gangl[6]; 5. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[1]; 6. 40-Ellen Lange[3]; 7. 14G-Brant Gruba[2]; 8. 7S-Marty Serbus[10]; 9. 28-Josh Rowe[9]; 10. 24JR-Jada Lore[11]; 11. (DNF) 40R-Tristen McLynn[7]
Heat 1: 1. 14G-Brant Gruba[1]; 2. 47J-Justin Barsness[3]; 3. 14A-AJ House[2]; 4. 40R-Tristen McLynn[4]; 5. 28-Josh Rowe[5]; 6. 24JR-Jada Lore[6]
Heat 2: 1. 40-Ellen Lange[2]; 2. 34-Mark Gangl[3]; 3. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[1]; 4. 07-Carter Matthews[4]; 5. 7S-Marty Serbus[5]
14 entries
BLUE MOON APPLIANCE NORTHERN RENEGADES
A Feature 1: 1. 52-Adam Sobolik[3]; 2. 46H-Ken Hron[9]; 3. Z15-Zach Olson[7]; 4. 47-Jake Barsness[2]; 5. 19-Jori Hughes[8]; 6. 30M-Chris Lewis[1]; 7. 46-KC Hawkinson[5]; 8. 10C-Travis Case[11]; 9. 250-Brad Larson[10]; 10. 92-Danny Wait Jr[14]; 11. 17K-Mackenzie Bjorklund[4]; 12. 29-Chris Sirucek[12]; 13. (DNF) 101-Paul Schultz[6]; 14. (DNF) 56-Josh Braford[13]
Heat 1: 1. 101-Paul Schultz[3]; 2. 19-Jori Hughes[1]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[4]; 4. Z15-Zach Olson[2]; 5. 30M-Chris Lewis[6]; 6. 10C-Travis Case[5]; 7. 56-Josh Braford[7]
Heat 2: 1. 52-Adam Sobolik[5]; 2. 46-KC Hawkinson[2]; 3. 250-Brad Larson[1]; 4. 92-Danny Wait Jr[3]; 5. 47-Jake Barsness[4]; 6. 17K-Mackenzie Bjorklund[7]; 7. 29-Chris Sirucek[6]
