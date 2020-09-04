GRAND RAPIDS — After spending the majority of his life the ground running with his shoes, Chisholm alumni Adam Stainiger is now hitting the pavement with the tires of his bicycle.
Stainiger is participating in the Great Cycle Challenge this September with thousands of others across the country. The challenge benefits the Children’s Cancer Research fund.
Stainiger found out about the cause on Facebook after just recently picking up cycling in the Washington, D.C. area and immediately went to work setting up a fund-raising page and reached out to some area families to ask if he could ride in their childrens’ name. Those children are Aiden, Madi, and Luke whom are all from the Iron Range.
In less than a month, Stainiger has been able to raise more than $1,000 towards the cause, and he isn’t stopping there. With the whole month of September to continue raising funds, Stainiger is aiming to also ride 300-plus miles.
Having lost his mother to cancer back in 2016, this cause means a lot to him. He wants to help ensure that children are getting the best and most advanced treatments possible, and that would not be possible without organizations like the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
If are willing and able to help towards this cause, donations can be made on his Great Cycle Challenge page at www.greatcyclechallenge.com/riders/adamstainiger.
