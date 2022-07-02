Provinzino wins NLRA WISSOTA Late Model Series

Grand Rapids Speedway held the NLRA WISSOTA Late Model Series Thursday night with 24 late models that showed up to participate. Provinzino started out front in third for line up in the feature and was able to race his way up to take the big win. There were also WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Tyler Kintner took home a win. Chad Finkbone took home another win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, Sklyer Smith won in his WISSOTA Mod 4, and Mark Gangl took home a win in his WISSOTA Hornet.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds were first up on the track to kick off features. Doyle Erickson and Sam Kolar were out front of the pack. When the green flag dropped Erickson was able to take the initial lead, while Charlie Castle raced into second to challenge him for the lead. Mervin Castle raced into third, Kolar then raced in fourth while Tyler Kintner challenged low and completed a successful pass into fourth. A caution flag was thrown when a driver spun out. When they got back going again, Ericson kept out front until Kintner raced quickly around his high side to steal the lead. Charlie Castle was able to stick in second and Mervin Castle raced in third with his left front tire hanging. Another caution flag was thrown for debris. Erickson then lined up back out front when the lineup had to go back a lap, Kintner then challenged high on him until he was successfully in the lead. A fourth caution was quickly thrown for Mervin Castle when he spun and had to pit. Erickson lined up back out front again, and Kintner did not give up until he stole the lead back again. Darrin Lawler also raced up into the pack and was able to secure third behind Charlie Castle who secured second. Erickson was able to finish fourth and Christ Magistad rounded off the top five for the night. Scott Smith and Landon Gross led the WISSOTA Pure Stocks onto the track for their feature. Scott Smith was able to get out front while Jake Smith followed in second but then a caution flag was thrown when Scott Smith spun and was sent to the back. Landon Gross and Jake Smith then lined up together out front of the pack, Jake Smith was able to get out front of the pack while Chaston Finkbone and Austin Carlson raced Gross for second. Chaston Finkbone then was able to race into second, with his dad Chad Finkbone right behind him. Chad wasted no time to complete a low pass on his son Chaston to steal second from him. Carlson followed right behind into third, Chaston in fourth and Josh Berg raced in fifth. Chad was able to get around Smith to steal the lead and Smith fell back into the pack and was able to stay in front of Chaston to take fourth. Chaston was able to place fifth for the night.
After doing the four-wide salute to the race fans, it was time for the 24 NLRA WISSOTA Late Models to put on a great 25 lap show. Rick Niemi and Dave Flynn were out front of the pack to start. On green, Flynn was able to steal the lead and Niemi raced in second, Kevin Burick raced quickly in third with Jeff Provinzino in fourth and Brody Troftgruben raced in fifth. A caution was quickly thrown when a car stalled on the front stretch. The drivers got lined back up quickly and were back ready to go when the green flag dropped. Flynn was still able to steal the lead, Niemi raced in third behind with Provinzino now racing in third, Burdick raced high in fourth with Troftgruben in fifth. Shane Edginton was able to quickly race around Troftgruben for fifth but they stuck close. After a few quick laps of Late Model action, Burdick challenged Provinzino low for third but was unsuccessful. Niemi then inched closer to Flynn in the lead and battled with him for the lead and wasted no valuable time and got out front. Flynn then fell back to seventh in the pack, so Niemi and Provinzino raced for the lead. Burdick raced close to them in third, Troftgruben secured third and Edington secured fifth. When the race got to the last lap, after a long battle between Provinzino and Niemi, Provinzino was able to quickly move around to steal the lead with Burdick following and he moved into second to push Niemi to third. Provinzino stole the win, Burdick, Niemi, Troftgruben, and Edginton took top five positions for the night. A small group of WISSOTA Mod Fours then rolled onto the track with Blake Erickson and Skyler Smith out front of the pack to start. Erickson was able to steal the lead on green, while Smith challenged low. Landyn Randt and Levi Randt both battled for third, Gerrald Nohner raced in fifth. Smith pulled out front of the pack Erickson followed in second Landyn Randt raced in third, Gerrald Nohner then secured fourth when Levi Randt DNF.
The racers had a quick and short race with no cautions and great racing. Last out onto the track were the WISSOTA Hornet class. Zachary Rusich and Ellen Lange were on the poll positions to start. Rusich was able to steal the lead when the green flag dropped, with Carter Matthews and Lange behind. Matthews then snuck to the front of the pack for the lead, Mark Gangl raced in second, Lange raced in third, Kyle House raced into third from starting in sixth, and Justin Barsness raced in fifth. Gangl then raced up quickly and was then challenging
Matthews low for the lead, Lange held on in third, Kyle House raced in fourth with Barsness still racing in fifth. Gangl was then able to steal the lead, while Barsness started to move up the pack and was then able to challenge Lange for third. A caution flag grouped the racers together again when a racer spun out. And another caution almost right away after for more spun cars. Gangl kept out front after it was green to go again, Lange and Barsness lined up right behind. Barsness then challenged Gangl for the lead and did steal it but they kept racing back and forth for the win. House then was able to race into third, with Matthews right behind in fourth. With two laps left Gangl and Barsness battled for the lead but on the last lap Barsness got loose on the back stretch which then let Gangl pull away a bit and take the win, Barsness followed in second, House finished third, Matthews finished in fourth while Ellen Lange rounded off fifth.
