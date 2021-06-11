GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held a regular night of racing on June 3.
This week the WISSOTA Late Models were scheduled to race instead of the Northern Renegade Sprint Cars. There was some very good and fast racing from each class and the hot weather did not keep the racers or fans from staying inside in the cool.
Kinter took a win in his WISSOTA Midwest Modified, Kevin Burdick won in his WISSOTA Super Stock, Johnny Broking took the checkered flags in his WISSOTA Modified, Jeff Provinzino won in his WISSOTA Late Model, Chad Finkbone took another win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock and Colton Trembath was able to keep Olafson behind him for a win in his WISSOTA Hornet.
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds drove onto the track to start their feature first. Jimmy Latvala and Mervin Castle were lined up out front of the pack. On the green flag Latvala took the lead and Tyler Kintner wasted no time to get around Leo Schweiss and Castle to follow closely to Latvala. Schweiss fell back and Michael Blevins was able to race up there as well but with Darrin Lawler challenging him low in the corners. Latvala did not let Kitner have it easy as he closed the gap throughout the race. A caution did cause the cars to group back together, but that did not stop Kintner. Blevins and Schweiss battled for second again, Blevins was still able to keep out in front of Schweiss and keep close to Kintner.
A total of 11 WISSOTA Super Stocks were up next, Robert Lore and Don Smith were on the poll positions. They only had two cautions in their race, and had some very good racing. Smith was able to take the initial lead but Kevin Burdick made It difficult for him to keep it. He challenged him until early in the race, he was able to take the lead and keep it. Dalton Carlson and Lore were battling side by side for third when Nicholas Jacobson raced up and made a high pass on both of them and moved into third. Carlson was able to race in fourth and Lore close to him in fifth. Jordan Grimm closed the gap on Lore and challenged for fifth and quickly moved around before the yellow flag was thrown. After 2 cautions back-to-back, Burdick was able to keep out, Smith still raced in second, with Jacobson still keeping close in third. Jordan Grimm and Carlson battled for fourth back and forth but by the time the checkered flag was thrown Grimm was able to keep Carlson behind.
Jeff Wood and Ryan Jensen led the WISSOTA Modifieds onto the track next. Johnny Broking had a good race from starting in fourth to taking the win. They only had 4 cautions for spun cars, but they put on a great show and raced fast. Jensen took the lead for a lap and J. Broking right behind in second until a caution happened right away for a jump. Wood was able to take the lead the second start Broking and Jensen kept right behind. J. Broking and Jensen try to split between Woods, on top and one on the bottom, they keep challenging each one taking turns with the lead until J. Broking was able to move out front. Wood in second, Bob Broking raced in third, and Jensen raced in fourth. Tardy looked for a pass on Jensen for fourth but then three back-to-back cautions were called for spun cars. J. Broking still kept out front, Wood is second, Jensen raced into third, B. Broking raced into fourth but Josh Beaulieu was able to take the fourth spot at the checkered flags.
A total of 11 WISSOTA Late Models went up next. Zach Wohlers and Jeff Provinzino were out front for the night. The WISSOTA Late Models had no cautions for the night, just fast racing. Wohlers was in the lead for a little bit but pulled off the track during the race which caused Provinzino to take the lead Derek Vessel raced in second, Deven VanHouse raced in third Kyle Peterlin raced in fourth while Aaron Lillo rounded off the top five. Jay Kintner was able to pass high on Lillo in the corner for fifth while Vesel and VanHouse battled for second. They battled for a good portion of the race each getting in front of the other. By the checkered flags, VanHouse was able to take the second position and Peterlin raced around Vesel for third, while Kintner who started the race in eighth was able to finish in fourth.
Josh Berg and Scott Smith were out front in the WISSOTA Pure Stock Feature. The Pure Stocks had a few cautions but, on the start, Jared Akervik was able to steal the lead, Tim Carlson raced into second while Berg, Blevins, and Finkbone raced for third but Finkbone was able to get around wasting no time. After three caution flags for spun cars almost back-to-back. Akervik was still able to keep out front Mikey Blevins and T. Carlson battled for second. Finkbone raced in third Chris Miller in fifth. Finkbone closed the gap on Blevins and T. Carlson while they raced side by side T. Carlson got too high on the track and Finkbone was able to sneak into second and followed Akervik and closed the gap. After two more cautions, one caution was between the two leaders, Finkbone was able to take the checkered flags, Miller, Berg, and Austin Carlson followed in the top five.
WISSOTA Hornets closed out the night of racing with Justin Barsness and Colton Trembath in the front of the pack. The Hornets raced with no cautions and very quick. Trembath was able to take the lead on the green flag while Barsness raced close in second. Travis Olafson raced low on Barsness to pass into second then raced Trembath for the lead. Alex Aderman raced from sixth into third after completing a pass on Barsness and Tyler Schramm rounded out the top five. After Trembath and Olafson racing back and forth with each other, at the checkered flags Trembath was able to sneak by for the win.
Results
KME WISSOTA LATE MODELS
A Feature 1: 1. 28-Jeff Provinzino[2]; 2. 50-Deven VanHouse[3]; 3. 23-Kyle Peterlin[6]; 4. 16-Derek Vesel[4]; 5. 24J-Jay Kintner[8]; 6. 63-Aaron Lillo[5]; 7. 35-George Ledin Jr[9]; 8. 79-Kevin Carlson[7]; 9. 13-Roger Paolo[10]; 10. 42-Tim Lillo[11]; 11. (DNF) 71-Zach Wohlers[1]
Heat 1: 1. 28-Jeff Provinzino[2]; 2. 23-Kyle Peterlin[3]; 3. 71-Zach Wohlers[1]; 4. 50-Deven VanHouse[4]; 5. 35-George Ledin Jr[5]
Heat 2: 1. 24J-Jay Kintner[3]; 2. 16-Derek Vesel[1]; 3. 63-Aaron Lillo[2]; 4. 79-Kevin Carlson[6]; 5. 13-Roger Paolo[4]; 6. 42-Tim Lillo[5]
16 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[7]; 2. 25M-Chris Miller[12]; 3. 31-Tim Carlson[5]; 4. 35B-Josh Berg[1]; 5. 57-Austin Carlson[14]; 6. 16-Cory Jorgensen[8]; 7. 32-Margo Butcher[11]; 8. 12-Scott Smith[2]; 9. 19J-Jared Akervik[3]; 10. 88-Joseph Krause[13]; 11. (DNF) 10-Mikey Blevins[6]; 12. (DNF) 86J-Jake Smith[10]; 13. (DNF) 10B-Samuel Blevins[9]; 14. (DNF) 8E8J-Jennie Krause[15]; 15. (DNF) 66-Michael Roth[4]
Heat 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[4]; 2. 66-Michael Roth[2]; 3. 10-Mikey Blevins[3]; 4. 16-Cory Jorgensen[1]; 5. 10B-Samuel Blevins[6]; 6. 32-Margo Butcher[5]; 7. 25M-Chris Miller[7]; 8. 88-Joseph Krause[8]
Heat 2: 1. 35B-Josh Berg[2]; 2. 19J-Jared Akervik[4]; 3. 31-Tim Carlson[3]; 4. 12-Scott Smith[5]; 5. 86J-Jake Smith[6]; 6. (DNF) 57-Austin Carlson[1]
14 entries
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 37C-Colton Trembath[2]; 2. 00-Travis Olafson[3]; 3. 37A-Alex Aderman[6]; 4. 47J-Justin Barsness[1]; 5. 16-Tyler Schramm[4]; 6. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[7]; 7. 5X-Peyton Edelman[5]; 8. 9E-Eathan Newman[9]; 9. 20-Jerod Thompson[13]; 10. 25-Jordan Thayer[10]; 11. 15-Jesse Feltus[11]; 12. 40-Tristen Mclynn[12]; 13. 6X-Logan Sathre[14]; 14. (DNF) X00-Derek Ament[8]
Heat 1: 1. 00-Travis Olafson[7]; 2. 5X-Peyton Edelman[2]; 3. 37C-Colton Trembath[4]; 4. 47J-Justin Barsness[5]; 5. 9E-Eathan Newman[6]; 6. 15-Jesse Feltus[1]; 7. (DNF) 6X-Logan Sathre[3]
Heat 2: 1. 16-Tyler Schramm[2]; 2. 37A-Alex Aderman[3]; 3. X00-Derek Ament[1]; 4. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[7]; 5. 25-Jordan Thayer[6]; 6. 40-Tristen Mclynn[5]; 7. 20-Jerod Thompson[4]
16 entries
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
A Feature 1: 1. 22-Tyler Kintner[4]; 2. 10-Michael Blevins Sr[7]; 3. 21-Jimmy Latvala[1]; 4. 19-Darrin Lawler[8]; 5. 2-Charlie Castle[9]; 6. 10M-Mervin Castle III[2]; 7. 14-Travis Krumrei[6]; 8. 18J-Justin Feltus[5]; 9. 11L-Joseph LaValley[11]; 10. 33-Travis Tupa[10]; 11. 13X-Frank Paolo[13]; 12. 8E8-Jessy Krause[16]; 13. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[15]; 14. 17L-Jason LaValley[12]; 15. (DNF) 29-Leo Schweiss[3]; 16. (DNS) 24-Casey Kintner
Heat 1: 1. 22-Tyler Kintner[4]; 2. 14-Travis Krumrei[2]; 3. 10M-Mervin Castle III[7]; 4. 18J-Justin Feltus[6]; 5. 2-Charlie Castle[5]; 6. 11L-Joseph LaValley[1]; 7. 13X-Frank Paolo[3]
Heat 2: 1. 19-Darrin Lawler[4]; 2. 21-Jimmy Latvala[7]; 3. 10-Michael Blevins Sr[5]; 4. 29-Leo Schweiss[2]; 5. 33-Travis Tupa[6]; 6. 17L-Jason LaValley[1]; 7. 24-Casey Kintner[3]
9 entries
BOTTLES & BREWS LIQUOR WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[4]; 2. 55W-Jeff Wood[1]; 3. 23-Ryan Jensen[2]; 4. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[9]; 5. 45-Bob Broking[5]; 6. 72-Adam Johnson[8]; 7. 67-Jeff Tardy[3]; 8. 4S-Steve Stavenger[6]; 9. (DNF) 22-Alan Bohlman[7]
Heat 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[3]; 2. 45-Bob Broking[8]; 3. 55W-Jeff Wood[5]; 4. 23-Ryan Jensen[4]; 5. 67-Jeff Tardy[1]; 6. 4S-Steve Stavenger[2]; 7. 22-Alan Bohlman[6]; 8. 72-Adam Johnson[9]; 9. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[7]
11 entries
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[5]; 2. 86-Don Smith[2]; 3. 3-Nicholas Jacobson[6]; 4. 45-Jordan Grimm[8]; 5. 57-Dalton Carlson[4]; 6. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[3]; 7. 24R-Robert Lore[1]; 8. 11-Kevin Salin[11]; 9. (DNF) PBC-Trevor Voss[9]; 10. (DNF) 24-Jase Lien[7]; 11. (DNF) 7-Tim Carlson[10]
Heat 1: 1. 45-Jordan Grimm[1]; 2. 24R-Robert Lore[2]; 3. 24-Jase Lien[4]; 4. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[3]; 5. PBC-Trevor Voss[6]; 6. 11-Kevin Salin[5]
Heat 2: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[2]; 2. 3-Nicholas Jacobson[1]; 3. 57-Dalton Carlson[4]; 4. 86-Don Smith[5]; 5. 7-Tim Carlson[3]
