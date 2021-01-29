GRAND RAPIDS — I was talking with a salesman at a sporting goods store the other day and in our conversation he had mentioned that a visitor from the state of Virginia was in the store earlier with his two sons, ages 7 and 10.
The father bought two baseball bats for his boys. Price? Over $700. Seven hundred bucks for bats for a couple of young kids. Travel ball was about to start and last year’s bats weren’t cutting it, I guess.
Now I don’t want to sound like one of those grandpas who always says “back when I was a kid…” but… back when I was a kid, we had a couple of old wooden bats in the garage. We probably had them for years. And if the bat got a crack in the handle, we’d tape it up with electrical tape.
Some of my friends had bats that were glued and nailed together. One of my neighbor’s fathers was pretty handy with stuff and fixed cracked bats with fiberglass. The first time I ever saw a new bat was when I played Little League. We had a bag of bats, maybe three or four of them were new.
The kids I grew up with seemed to do okay in athletics without their parents spending a fortune on equipment or special camps or travel ball. We brought our cracked bats and a couple of scuffed up water logged baseballs to a local field and played ball all day. We used our gloves as bases; there were no umpires, no parents around. Arguments over close plays were settled the old-fashioned way.
The two oldest or biggest kids were the captains and they chose sides. I don’t know what it is called, but we did that thing with the bat to determine who would bat first, who would take the field. You know, someone would toss the bat vertically; one of the captains would catch the bat with one hand. The other captain would put his hand up the bat handle next to the first guy’s hand and so on, until you got to the knob of the bat. There’s got to be a name for that!
I was reading about the late, great Hank Aaron the other day. He came from a life of poverty; his family had absolutely no money to spend on baseball equipment. Aaron learned to hit by hitting bottle caps with a stick. Henry did all right for himself developing his swing and hand eye coordination hitting bottle caps.
The professional sports world is filled with stories of athletes who had absolutely nothing in their early years but went on to have unbelievable careers.
Mike Tyson lived in the toughest part of Brooklyn, New York and grew up in extreme poverty. Tyson had an unbelievable childhood, if you want to call it that. He was arrested over 30 times by the time he was 13; a couple of the arrests involved weapons.
Tennis great Novak Djokovic was born in and grew up in Serbia when it was a war-torn nation. His family couldn’t afford milk or bread, let alone a $300 tennis racket.
Boxer Manny Pacquaio’s father would climb 70 trees a day to find coconuts to sell and feed his family.
Olympic runner Usain Bolt lived in a shack with no running water, no indoor plumbing.
The Twins’ Miguel Sano lived in a run-down shack in the Dominican Republic, a house he shared with eight family members. “We didn’t have a baseball. We’d make a ball out of a sponge inside of a sock. We’d use what we could find for a bat – a stick, a broom handle, anything.”
Back when I was a kid, we played basketball in our driveway on a hoop attached to the garage. In the winter, we kept one ball in the kitchen. When the ball we were playing with wouldn’t bounce anymore because of the cold, we’d grab the one in the kitchen. We would do this for hours. Only when my dad pounded on the kitchen window and yelled at us to stop playing because he was trying to get to sleep did we call it a night.
We didn’t need to be in the gym; we definitely didn’t need expensive shoes – warm choppers maybe, but no fancy footwear.
Even in high school, we played outside. In the spring and summer, we’d play at the outdoor courts at the Assumption Hall School. We’d play all day. No way would we get to play inside in the gym. I believe in that era, summer ball or practice was against the State High School League rules. The only time I saw the inside of a gym other than practice was at a local elementary school. I knew the janitors there. At night, I’d walk down to the Jefferson school; knock on the janitors’ door. Custodians Ed Monacelli and John Perpich would greet me “So Tintor I suppose you’re here to shoot baskets.” I’d say “yup.” They let me in the gym. I’d shoot for an hour and go home.
Larry Bird grew up in a little town in Indiana. West Baden was a small town outside the larger town of French Lick, which had a population of two thousand.
The Bird family always struggled to make ends meet. The Birds had enough coal to stay warm, but many nights the furnace would break down; the house would fill with black smoke and the family would have to stand outside, freezing, while dad fixed the furnace.
As a kid Larry practiced shooting hoops using a coffee can nailed above a porch doorway. Space was tight at the Bird house. Larry slept on the front porch, which had windows but no heat. In the winter he slept with a big quilt. No travel ball for Larry. When the family moved to the big metropolis of French Lick, a basketball rim was nailed to the garage. This is where Bird would shoot hundreds and hundreds of shots per day.
When I was a kid, I wasn’t much of a hockey player at all; but I did play. We would either play at the local Jefferson School outdoor rink or someone’s backyard that was flooded or on a pond somewhere. Couple guys I knew had all the equipment. Others, including me, used magazines tied with rubber bands as shin pads, a baseball glove as a goalie glove. Helmets? Nope. I quickly realized my future wasn’t in hockey when I played a game in Bobby Collyard’s back yard. Bobby was pretty good – good enough to eventually play for Colorado College and the St Louis Blues.
There are far too many hockey players to list who grew up playing the game outside in the freezing cold on a pond somewhere. Wayne Gretzky remembers those days well. His recollection is the same as hundreds of others. “As a seven-year-old, we’d play all day out in the freezing cold. When I got home my fingertips were frozen, my ears would burn, and my toes hurt terribly. I remember so many nights that I would come home and heat up my hands over the fireplace. My dad would rub my feet as I had tears in my eyes from the pain. But…the next day, we’d lace up our skates and do it all over again.”
If you love the game, you’ll find a way, no matter what your situation. But, as the popular meme goes, “A $500 bat won’t fix a one-dollar swing.”
