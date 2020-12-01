GRAND RAPIDS — As always, my annual trip up to deer camp was a memorable event.
When you have been to as many camps as I have – I started attending camp in 1967 – there are many, many memories that have been stored in my noggin throughout the years.
I was 10 years old when I attended my first camp, and the memories started from there. The camp – which at one time numbered near 30 hunters – was once sequestered in a one-room log cabin with a porch. Some of the hunters slept in their motor homes while most slept on bunks and cots within the cabin, located on May Lake in Bigfork Township which was owned by my uncle and aunt, Butch and Gloria Harris of Coleraine.
Being a youngster –despite the dish-washing and hauling of heavy water pails from a pump about 50 yards from the cabin in the dark with the fear of bears having your eyes darting around in terror – it was great just to experience camp. Observe the members of the “Greatest Generation” and listen to their conversations, saturating the wisdom that they provided.
It was devastating to lose the old log cabin to a new one in about 1980, but the memories started during the first camp and they never stop.
It’s strange that I enjoy deer camp so much because I am probably the most futile hunter in the history of this state. Like I said, I attended my first camp in 1967, started hunting a few years later and never harvested a deer.
Ahhh.....I can say that it is something that people can never take away from me. Uhhh....it is surprising that a number of hunters who have read previous columns of my futility as an outdoorsman have come up to me and confided that they, too, have never harvested a deer.
YES! Two brothers in arms, proud deer shack hunters who enjoyed the warmth rather than the cold, dreary woods. Still, although it never happens, it can leave you open to some ribbing from fellow hunters.
As the years have gone by, the camp through attrition has been pared to about 10 members, all family. The cabin has been purchased by Gary Sigfrinius and wife Gail while my cousin, Jim Harris, has a beautiful new cabin on the lake which was used this year as an emergency substitute.
I was daydreaming at camp about the days gone by, and the reality struck me that as a camp member, I have transitioned from a mere kid to one who just turned 64 years old. I have gone from the green kid to a camp elder in the snap of the fingers, but yes, those precious recollections remain etched in my memory forever.
