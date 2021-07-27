GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Post No. 60 American Legion baseball team took a scenic tour, but the final destination resulted in a Sub-State 10 championship and a berth in the state tournament in weekend action.
Hermantown entered the championship round on Saturday at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids needing to beat Post 60 twice to secure a state berth. Hermantown achieved half of its goal by beating Grand Rapids in the first game to force a second game for all the marbles. In that game, Post 60 dug down deep to take a 6-4 win and secure a state berth.
“We pitched well and got key hits this week and that was the key thing,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “We drove in runners when we had chances and that propelled us to the title. Now we get to go down to St. Cloud and see how we stack up against the rest of the sub-state champions.
“We are going to try to shore up our defense, and we are going to try and throw more strikes and get the other team to put the ball in play more instead of giving them the free passes that we did in the game that we lost.”
Grand Rapids enters the tournament with a less-than-gaudy 16-9 record which may have some teams looking past Post 60. However, Kinnunen feels that the tough schedule his team played will help his team against tough opponents.
“Our schedule is going to help us tremendously because those big tournaments we go to on the weekends, we get to see a lot of teams in the state tournament now,” the manager said. “The kids aren’t going to be overwhelmed or worry about who we are going to play because the teams we played during the year have beaten a lot of the state tournament teams. So the reason we play that tough schedule is to get ready for tournament time.”
Grand Rapids will play in St. Cloud in pool play with its first opponent being Rosemount. Games will follow against the Tri-City Reds and the St. Cloud team. The top two teams from the four-team pool will advance to Saturday’s play where the single-elimination portion of the tournament starts. The semifinal is on Saturday afternoon with the championship game set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“I think the tournament is pretty wide open because there were a lot of upsets in the sub-state tournaments,” Kinnunen said. “It is going to be interesting when you throw everybody in there. In pool play, everybody gets three games now and in the old days it was double-elimination. So we are going to get deep in the pitching staff and after the first three games you have to play three more to win it.
“So, you have to pitch, play defense and really hit the ball when you get deeper into pitching staffs if you want to advance in this tournament.”
Following are results of games that led to Grand Rapids’ title. Post 60 had won three games earlier in the tournament with results of those games included in the Sunday edition of the Herald-Review:
GR 23
Lakeview 5
In action Friday, after a hour-and-a-half rain delay, Grand Rapids erupted for 17 runs in the fourth inning to pull away for a 23-5 five-inning victory.
Easton Sjostrand picked up the win on the mound in relief, hurling 2 1/3 innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out two. Andy Linder started on the mound and pitched the first 2 2/3 innings allowing four earned runs on four hits. He walked one, struck out one but hit four batters.
Ben Keske had a double, scored two runs and drove in four while Kodi Miller had two hits including a home run with four runs scored and four RBIs. Sjostrand had a hit and a walk and drove in two runs and Kyle Henke had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.
LV 022 10— 5 5 3
GR 024 17 x — 23 10 4
Grand Rapids: Andy Linder, Easton Sjostrand (3rd) (W); 2B-Ben Keske; HR-Kodi Miller.
Hermantown 10
GR 6
Hermantown entered this game after falling behind Brainerd 6-0, but then rebounding for a 12-6 win. It put it all together in the first game on Saturday, handing Grand Rapids its first loss of the tournament and setting up a true championship game.
Kyle Henke suffered the loss on the mound for Post 60, allowing seven runs – only two of which were earned – while giving up six hits. He walked three and struck out six. Easton Sjostrand pitched the final two innings and allowed three earned runs, one hit and hit two batters.
Ren Morque had two hits with a home run and drove in three for Post 60 while Kodi Miller hit his fourth home run of the tournament. Andrew Sundberg had two hits and a RBI and Tyler Norgard had two hits and scored a run.
H 060 013 0— 10 7 1
GR 032 001 0 — 6 9 3
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (L), Easton Sjostrand (6th); HR-Kodi Miller, Ren Morque.
GR 6
Hermantown 4
Grand Rapids clinched a state berth with a 6-4 win over Hermantown in the second game on Saturday. The game was tied at 4-4 entering the top of the seventh inning when Ben Keske led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then scored on a RBI single from Ren Morque to plate the eventual winning run. Post 60 added an insurance run when Kyle Henke doubled home Morque.
Myles Gunderson hurled the distance to pick up the win on the mound for Grand Rapids. In his seven innings of work, he allowed three earned runs on six hits. He struck out four and hit one batter.
Kodi Miller had two hits with a double and drove in two runs for Grand Rapids while Henke finished with a double and a RBI. Morque finished with two RBIs.
GR 010 200 0— 6 6 2
H 331 041 x — 4 6 1
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (S); 2B-Kyle Henke, Kodi Miller.
