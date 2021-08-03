ST. CLOUD — The Grand Rapids Post No. 60 American Legion baseball team completed a fine season by winning two of four games in the Minnesota State American Legion Baseball Tournament in St. Cloud during the weekend.
Grand Rapids finished tied for fifth in the state tournament and completes its season with an 18-11 record. Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said it was a tough state tournament with a lot of good teams with college-age players on their rosters.
“The games that we pitched well we won and the games we didn’t pitch well or play defense we got beat,” said Kinnunen. “We didn’t swing the bats as well as we could have in the two games we lost and we left some runners on base.
“But we are not going to complain about tying for fifth in the state tournament, that’s for sure when you are playing with all the big schools. A lot of the teams had a lot of college kids back and we had one college guys playing for us. There were good teams; when you make it to the state tournament, every body’s good.”
Kinnunen said it has been a good year for the Grand Rapids baseball program.
“It was a heck of a year. It went really fast; to go to two state tournaments in five weeks was a good run by the kids,” said Kinnunen. “We are going to miss our upperclassmen, Gideon Beck, Kodi Miller and Andrew Sundberg, and we are going to have to find guys that will step into their leadership roles. We have some really talented kids coming up through the pipeline and we expect continued success in the program/”
Pool Play
Game 1
GR 11
Rosemount 0
Grand Rapids opened the tournament in fine fashion on Thursday with a six-inning 11-0 victory over Rosemount.
Myles Gunderson started on the mound for Post 60 and pitched the first four innings to pick up the win. He allowed two hits and no runs while striking out four and hitting a batter.
Gideon Beck pitched the final two innings and allowed no runs and no hits while striking out four.
Ren Morque had two hits with a double, scored three runs and drove in one while Gunderson had two hits with a run scored and a RBI. Ben Keske had two hits, scored three runs and drove in one.
R 000 000— 0 2 5
GR 000 425 — 11 8 2
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (W), Gideon Beck (5th); 2B-Ren Morque.
Game 2
Tri-City Reds 14
GR 3
Grand Rapids lost to eventual pool-winning Tri-City Reds 14-3 in its second game of pool play on Thursday.
Kyle Henke picked up the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids as he pitched the first 4/23 innings and was charged with 10 runs on nine hits. He struck out three and walked three. David Wohlers and Easton Sjostrand also saw mound duty for Post 60.
Ren Morque had two hits for Grand Rapids while Kodi Miller had a hit and a RBI. Ben Keske drove in the other Post 60 run.
GR 100 020 0— 3 5 1
TCR 111 173 x — 14 11 1
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (L), David Wohlers (5th), Easton Sjostrand (6th).
Game 3
GR 11
St. Cloud 3
Grand Rapids advanced to single-elimination play in the tournament with an 11-3 victory over the St. Cloud Chutes in the last game of pool play.
Ren Morque pitched a complete game to pick up the win on the mound for Post 60. In his seven innings of work he allowed three runs on eight hits while walking two and fanning five.
Grand Rapids had just five hits in accumulating the 11 runs. Myles Gunderson had a hit, scored a run and drove in two and Tyler Norgard ripped a three-run home run. David Wohlers had a hit, scored three runs and drove in one while Ben Keske had a hit and scored three runs. Grand Rapids hitters walked 10 times and one batter was hit by a pitch.
GR 030 202 4— 11 5 2
SC 101 100 0 — 3 8 4
Grand Rapids: Ren Morque (W); HR-Tyler Norgard.
Bracket Play
Hopkins 11
GR 2
Grand Rapids was eliminated from the tournament in bracket play on Saturday as it lost to Hopkins, the eventual tournament runner-up, by the score of 11-2. Hopkins lost in the championship game to Osseo.
Jake Perry led the Hopkins team with three home runs and drove in seven runs. He will play at the University of Minnesota next season.
Myles Gunderson had two hits for Post 60 and scored two runs. Kodi Miller and Gideon Beck had the other Rapids hits.
GR 100 001 0— 2 4 2
H 214 301 x — 11 11 3
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (L).
