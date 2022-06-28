The Grand Rapids American Legion Post 60 baseball team finished up the 46th annual Grand Rapids Invitational with losses vs. Anoka and North St. Paul on Friday and Saturday. Due to heavy rainfall during the overnight hours on Friday, Bob Streetar Field was deemed unplayable because of flooding. The Saturday games were moved to Portage Park in Cohasset and all the teams ended up only playing three games instead of four in the tournament.
After defeating Taconite, 3-2, on Friday morning to kick off the tournament, Grand Rapids battled Anoka that evening and fell, 12-4. Post 60 started the game with four runs in the first inning and that was it for them offensively. After being blanked in the first, Anoka scored in every inning except the fifth, which included three runs in the second, fourth, and seventh innings. Anoka scored their 12 runs on 13 hits, made no errors, and left eight on base. Grand Rapids scored four runs on seven hits, committed one error, and left six on base. Easton Sjostrand was the losing pitcher in the ballgame, going four innings, allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits and one walk, and striking out two. Offensively for Grand Rapids, David Wohlers went two for four with an RBI and a run scored and Tyler Norgard was two for three in the matchup. Post 60 did not have an extra base hit.
In the third and final game of the tournament for Grand Rapids on Saturday night, it was a 10-5 loss to North St. Paul. This game was scheduled to start at about 6 p.m., but first pitch wasn’t thrown until closer to 8:30, due to a four hour and 20 minute game that took place between Anoka and Taconite earlier in the day. Anoka Legion defeated Taconite in that marathon contest, 19-18. North St. Paul scored their 10 runs on nine hits, committed two errors, and left 11 runners on the basepaths. Grand Rapids on the other hand scored five runs on eight hits, made nine errors, and left 14 runners. All 10 runs for North St. Paul were unearned. Nolan Svatos was the losing pitcher in the contest, going six innings, allowing nine hits and two walks, and striking out two.
Head Coach Bill Kinnunen said Svatos pitched a heck of a game, despite giving up the 10 runs that were all unearned. “You need to be locked in and ready to play defense in our Saturday night game,” Kinnunen commented. “We gave them every run that they got and committed every kind of error you could imagine.” On the other side of the baseball, Svatos went two for two with a run, Andy Linder was two for four with a run scored, and Dominic Broberg had a two-run double. After this game, Kinnunen hopes his team will learn from this one and come ready to play in the Lakeview Tournament in Duluth this week. Other results from the invitational on Saturday included Princeton defeating Fridley Gold, 8-4, and Roseau over West Duluth, 11-1. For the semifinals, Princeton topped Anoka, 18-4, while Superior advanced with a 20-0 victory over North St. Paul. Superior won the championship game in a tight 4-3 win over Princeton.
For Grand Rapids Post 60, their first two games of the Lakeview Tournament came vs. Duluth Lakeview and Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Tuesday, with the games ending after this edition went to press. On Wednesday, their third game of the tournament comes against the St. Cloud Chutes, which consists of players from St. Cloud Cathedral. The rest of the tournament schedule this week will depend on how the teams compete within their pool. The other pool has Superior, West Duluth, Chippewa Falls, and Thunder Bay competing. Results from this tournament will be included in Sunday’s edition of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
