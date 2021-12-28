25 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 1996-The Rapids wrestling team defeated Deer River 39-22.
Dec. 15, 1996-The Rapids girls gymnastics team beat Hibbing 128.25 to 118.03. The Thunderhawks’ Andrea Hassel was first in all-around with a score of 34.05 while Missy Hughes was second.
Dec. 15, 1996-The Rapids Alpine girls and boys ski teams both placed third in a meet at Giants Ridge. Monica Casper was the top T’Hawk girls skier while Andy Haarklau led the boys team.
Dec. 15, 1996-The Rapids boys swimming and diving team beat Hibbing 96-90 in a battle of two good teams. Taking first in individual events for the Thunderhawks were Jeremy Bundermann, Jeremy Olson and Marty Lantinen.
Dec. 15, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 69-49 win over Cloquet. Kim Toewe scored 16 points to lead the Thunderhawks.
Dec. 15, 1996-History was made at Midway Bowl on Dec. when Rayno Lillo bowled an 803 series, the first 800 series ever at Midway Bowl. The old record was791 by Randy Esler more than 20 years ago.
Dec. 18, 1996-The Rapids hockey team beat Chisholm-Cook 9-3 as Reed Larson and Joe Melquist both scored two goals while Aaron Miskovich, Marcus Peters, Nick Brown, Jeff Wigfield and Lucas Peters all had one. The T’Hawks downed Hibbing 4-3 as Miskovich, Josh Edwards, Wigfield and Melquist scored. Rapids lost to top-ranked Duluth East 5-1 as Nick Brown scored the lone T’Hawk goal.
Dec. 18, 1996-The Rapids boys basketball team defeated Duluth East 63-59 as Dusty Rychart scored 19 points and Ryan Burke added 15. The T’Hawks also beat Bemidji 70-53 as Rychart scored 34 points and Eric Engesser added 22.
Dec. 18, 1996-The Greenway hockey team ripped Thief River Falls 6-2 as Chris Olson recorded the hat trick and Paul Koski, Beau Geisler and Brian Schuster all scored once. The Raiders lost to top-ranked Warroad 2-1 with Geisler scoring the lone goal and Adam Hauser recording 16 saves.
Dec. 18, 1996-A team of young Grand Rapids curlers placed first in the Eveleth Junior Bonspiel. The team, coached by Bill Dotlich, consists of Joe Dotlich, Jeremiah Dotlich, Matt Carlson and Josh Eckert.
Dec. 18, 1996-The ICC hockey team split a pair of games with Rainy River.
Dec. 18, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team ran past Proctor 70-45 as Jackie Blair scored 18 points.
Dec. 18, 1996-Aitkin defeated the Rapids wrestling team 35-23. Recording wins for the T’Hawks were Nathan Benson, Tom Nelson, Phil Hendrickson and Ben Dixon.
Dec. 18, 1996-The Rapids wrestling team won the Prowler Invitational at Thief River Falls. Jeremy Hanson, Josh Goeden, Jason Lachowitzer, Chad Lachowitzer, Luke Johnson and Ben Dixon were all undefeated in the tourney.
Dec. 18, 1996-The Rapids Nordic ski team competed in the Duluth East Invite. Top skiers for the T’Hawks were Josh Bobich for the boys and Deb Ralston.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1971-More than $5,000 in prize money will go to the winners, WCCO Radio crewmen will be on hand to describe the action for people all over the Upper Midwest and hundreds of fans will be in the stands for the third annual Minnesota State Championship Snowmobile Races swing into action in Grand Rapids.
Dec. 16, 1971-The Rapids hockey team battered Bemidji 5-2. Doug Christy scored two goals while Jim Stacklie, Don Madson and Mike Newton each had one.
Dec. 16, 1971-Stars of the week in Grand Rapids youth basketball were Richard Aune, Lyle Shuey, Larry Goodrie, Jim Peterson, Dennis Hron, Mike Dowling, Neal Murchler, Mike Portugue, Roger Bishop, David Stanelle, David Gibeau, Fred Johnson and Mark Portugue.
Dec. 16, 1971-Top bowlers in area leagues were Jean Hall, Ilene Dimich, Kathy Holum, Bruce Reid, Curt Johnson, Carol Thomas, Bob Bowman, and Judy Lange.
Dec. 20, 1971-The rugged Rapids basketball team dumped Ely 81-51. Dale Heffron scored 24 points for the Indians while Chip Wagner had 18 and Ross Peterson added 15.
Dec. 20, 1971-Aitkin ended the Rapids wrestling team’s hopes for an undefeated dual meet season with a 28-22 win. Winning matches for the Indians were Ken Whitted, Pat Wiswell, Doug Johnson, Jim Columbus and Dan Jinks.
Dec. 20, 1971-Deer River downed Bigfork 67-55 in basketball action. Doug Peterson had 25 points for the Warriors while Dale Hedquist added 22. Ed Olson had 16 points for the Huskies while Ron Dauenbaugh had 15. Bigfork also lost to Tower-Soudan 83-62 as Dale Schall scored 23 points.
Dec. 20, 1971-Grand Rapids skiers won slalom and giant slalom events in a 12-team ski meet at Sugar Hills. Glen Erickson of the Indians was the top individual performer for his team with a first, second and best overall time of the day. Other Rapids skiers who stood out were Peder Gaalaas, Mark Yelle and Jeff Carter.
Dec. 20, 1971-The Rapids hockey team ripped Greenway 7-2. Tim McDonald, Don Madson, Jim Stacklie, Mike Newton, Rick Christy, Doug Christy and Dennis Doyle scored for the Indians. Both Greenway goals were by John Elioff.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1961-Grand Rapids sports fans will be watching closely for the University of Minnesota float in the Tournament of Roses Parade at Pasadena, Calif. Riding in the place of honor on the colorful float will be Minnesota homecoming queen Kathleen Murphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Murphy of Grand Rapids.
Dec. 14, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Ruth Polovina, B. Broderson, C. Barker, Jalmer Lindgren, N. Harms, Ralph Hinnenkamp, Charlie Francisco and Kittie Acheson.
Dec. 14, 1961-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team beat Hibbing 10-5 and tied Eveleth 9-9. Briski scored six goals for the Bruins against Eveleth.
Dec. 18, 1961-Coleraine’s West Range Arena was officially opened when the rugged Taconite Hornets defeated the St. John’s University hockey team 9-0. Jim “Pecky” Guyer had two goals and two assists for Taconite while Bjorkman, Hess, Sturk and the Troumblys, Jim, Bob and Don, all added a goal.
Dec. 18, 1961-The Rapids basketball team defeated Deer River 62-47 as Ray Tomberlin scored 27 points and Paul Schendel added 19. Mike DeWitt had 21 points for the Warriors. Rapids also downed Eveleth 75-52 as Tomberlin scored 30 points.
Dec. 18, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team downed Crosby-Ironton 30-16 for its 26th straight victory. Winning matches for the Indians were Gary Gooch, Duane Hoard, Jim Kamman, Frank Anderson, John Johnson, John Nelson, Jerry Beier, and Jim Beier. Rapids also beat Hibbing 23-20 as Hoard, Anderson, Gary Luoma, Jerry Beier and Jim Beier.
Dec. 18, 1961-The Itasca Junior College basketball team beat Hibbing 56-47 ad Dave Nelson scored 13 points and Norm Card added 12.
Dec. 18, 1961-The Rapids hockey team lost to Eveleth 6-1. Ken Maki had the lone goal for the Indians.
