Standings

Team Pts.

Pokegama Grill 8

Mallard Club Wild Rice 6

Eye Care Clinic 4

Thrivent Financial 2

Hawk Construction 0

Low Gross

Jan Maki 84

Sue Wolfe 86

Terri Fjosne 87

Low Net

Marilyn Caron 66

Cindy Gilbertson 71

Karen Kooda 72

