Standings
Team Pts.
Pokegama Grill 8
Mallard Club Wild Rice 6
Eye Care Clinic 4
Thrivent Financial 2
Hawk Construction 0
Low Gross
Jan Maki 84
Sue Wolfe 86
Terri Fjosne 87
Low Net
Marilyn Caron 66
Cindy Gilbertson 71
Karen Kooda 72
