Pts.
Pokegama Grill 15
Mallard Club Wild Rice 10
Thrivent Financial 6
Hawk Construction 5
Eye Care Clinic 4
Low Gross
Terri Fjosne 82
Jan Maki 87
Low Net
Barb Klabough 70
Karen Kooda 71
Deb Perreault 73
Darla Peterson 73
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Includes 24 hour digital access to all of GrandRapidsMN.com
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ HeraldReview E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Pts.
Pokegama Grill 15
Mallard Club Wild Rice 10
Thrivent Financial 6
Hawk Construction 5
Eye Care Clinic 4
Low Gross
Terri Fjosne 82
Jan Maki 87
Low Net
Barb Klabough 70
Karen Kooda 71
Deb Perreault 73
Darla Peterson 73
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.