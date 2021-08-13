Standings
Team Pts.
Pokegama Grill 47
Hawk Construction 44
Thrivent Financial 35
Mallard Club Wild Rice 33
Eye Care Clinic 21
Low Gross
Jan Maki 80
Terri Fjosne 81
Lori Lauber 84
Sue Wolfe 86
Debbie Vergin 86
Low Net
Kathy Lothrop 67
Bonnie Johnson 68
Marilyn Caron 68
Darla Peterson 69
Barb Klabough 69
Barb Hanson 71
