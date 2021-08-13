Standings

Team Pts.

Pokegama Grill 47

Hawk Construction 44

Thrivent Financial 35

Mallard Club Wild Rice 33

Eye Care Clinic 21

Low Gross

Jan Maki 80

Terri Fjosne 81

Lori Lauber 84

Sue Wolfe 86

Debbie Vergin 86

Low Net

Kathy Lothrop 67

Bonnie Johnson 68

Marilyn Caron 68

Darla Peterson 69

Barb Klabough 69

Barb Hanson 71

