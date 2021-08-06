Standings
Team Pts.
Pokegama Grill 43
Hawk Construction 40
Thrivent Financial 34
Mallard Club Wild Rice 29
Eye Care Clinic 10
Low Gross
Terri Fjosne 81
Joan Richardson 81
Maggie Klatt 83
Jan Maki 87
Sue Wolfe 87
Ann Will 88
Max Moe 89
Low Net
Bonnie Johnson 63
Karen Kooda 68
Barb Klabough 71
Barb Hanson 72
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.