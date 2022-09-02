GRAND RAPIDS — The Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League recently conducted its annual Fun Day and Awards.
A “Fun” 18-hole scramble event was played, including “Closest to the Gin!”
Winners of the Fun Scramble were: First Place: Barb Hanson, Deb Godfrey and Jan Maki
Second Place: Paula Mackey, Marilynn Hrouda, Karen Kooda and Bonnie Johnson
Third Place: Dianne Sergot, Terri Fjosne, Jeanne Doepke and Judy MacAlpine
“Closest to the Gin” winner – Jan Maki
The annual awards luncheon and meeting followed.
The following teams and players earned awards this year:
Team Awards – First place - EYE CARE CLINIC; Second place – THRIVENT FINANCIAL,; Third place – POKEGAMA GRILL; Fourth place – MALLARD WILD RICE
League Challenge Award – Diane Skelly, Debbie Vergin and Karen Kooda
Ringer Board most improved golfers: Group 1-Paula Mackey, Jan Maki; Group 2-Mary Elmeer, Diane Skelly
The league has completed its schedule for the year and will begin its 2023 season next May. All area women are cordially invited to join in the fun next year. Both social and team play is offered. Golfers may choose to play nine or 18 holes and may play from their choice of either the red or the green tees. Go to www.pokegamagolf.com, “Leagues”/”Tuesday Morning Ladies League” for more information.
