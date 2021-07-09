GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information involving sporting events in this area:

Pokegama Women’s Morning League

Invitational

GRAND RAPIDS — After having to cancel their 2020 invitational due to Covid-19, the Women’s Morning Golf League at Pokegama Golf Course was able to hold a successful invitational this year on Tuesday, June 29.

Area sponsors Grand Rapids State Bank, First National Bank of Coleraine, Paul Bunyan Communications, Members Co-op Credit Union and Acheson Tire help support the annual tournament, whose theme this year was the Summer Olympics - “Go For The Gold.”

A field of 82 women competed in the 18-hole two-person scramble tournament. Golfers from 19 different courses in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas and Florida joined 21 players from Pokegama and Eagle Ridge golf courses to make up the field of competitors.

The Pokegama Grill at the golf course provided a continental breakfast prior to the tournament and a box lunch following play. The day was completed with drawings for raffle prizes and golf packages for area golf courses, and the awarding of proximity prizes and flight winners.

First place winners in their flights were as follows:

1st Flight – Deb Showalter and Kathy Erickson, Enger Park/Two Harbors

Tied with Kellie Lentz and Cathy Larson, Cuyuna Rolling Hills

2nd Flight – Joan Haaskamp and Sandy Arcand, Cuyuna Rolling Hills

3rd Flight – Nancy Saxhaug and Sue Wolfe, Pokegama/Sugar Hills

Tied with Linda Noland and Kris Teberg, Texas/Florida

4th Flight – Tanya LaFrenier and Diane Kobal, Eagle Ridge

5th Flight – Sara Lagergren and Linda Larson, Pokegama

6th Flight – Sue Harney and Lin Busker, Enger Park

7th Flight – Dianne

Larson and Chris Bednarski, Longbow

Pokegama Women’s

Morning Golf

League

Standings

Team Pts.

Mallard Club Wild Rice 22

Thrivent Financial 21

Pokegama Grill 19

Hawk Construction 12

Eye Care Clinic 6

Low Gross

Jan Maki 81

Magie Klatt 87

Terri Fjosne 88

Low Net

Karen Kooda 68

Marilyn Caron 70

Debbie Vergin 72

Barb Klabough 72

Bonnie Johnson 72

Carol Perrott 73

Pickleball beginner lessons

GRAND RAPIDS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport and you don’t want to be left out of the fun!

The Itasca County Pickleball Association (ICPA) is offering beginner pickleball lessons to anyone interested in learning how to play the game. Lessons will be offered at various times during the summer at the outdoor courts at the YMCA.

All ages are welcome and there is no charge.

In July, classes will be held on Thursday, July 15, at 11:30 a.m., and Monday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. Wear tennis shoes. Paddles are available to use if needed.

Call the YMCA at 218-327-1161 to register.

Legion Baseball

Virginia 12

Taconite 1

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Senior American Legion baseball team extended its unbeaten streak Thursday night at Stock Field, downing visiting Taconite 12-1 in five innings to move to 12-0 on the season.

Post 239 got a standout performance from starting pitcher Tom Nemanich as well as closer Daniel Moore. Nemanich surrendered one run on four hits and one walk in four innings of work. He struck out three along the way. Moore pitched the fifth and final inning, throwing just a dozen pitches to wrap things up.

