GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information involving sporting events in this area:
Pokegama Women’s Morning League
Invitational
GRAND RAPIDS — After having to cancel their 2020 invitational due to Covid-19, the Women’s Morning Golf League at Pokegama Golf Course was able to hold a successful invitational this year on Tuesday, June 29.
Area sponsors Grand Rapids State Bank, First National Bank of Coleraine, Paul Bunyan Communications, Members Co-op Credit Union and Acheson Tire help support the annual tournament, whose theme this year was the Summer Olympics - “Go For The Gold.”
A field of 82 women competed in the 18-hole two-person scramble tournament. Golfers from 19 different courses in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas and Florida joined 21 players from Pokegama and Eagle Ridge golf courses to make up the field of competitors.
The Pokegama Grill at the golf course provided a continental breakfast prior to the tournament and a box lunch following play. The day was completed with drawings for raffle prizes and golf packages for area golf courses, and the awarding of proximity prizes and flight winners.
First place winners in their flights were as follows:
1st Flight – Deb Showalter and Kathy Erickson, Enger Park/Two Harbors
Tied with Kellie Lentz and Cathy Larson, Cuyuna Rolling Hills
2nd Flight – Joan Haaskamp and Sandy Arcand, Cuyuna Rolling Hills
3rd Flight – Nancy Saxhaug and Sue Wolfe, Pokegama/Sugar Hills
Tied with Linda Noland and Kris Teberg, Texas/Florida
4th Flight – Tanya LaFrenier and Diane Kobal, Eagle Ridge
5th Flight – Sara Lagergren and Linda Larson, Pokegama
6th Flight – Sue Harney and Lin Busker, Enger Park
7th Flight – Dianne
Larson and Chris Bednarski, Longbow
Pokegama Women’s
Morning Golf
League
Standings
Team Pts.
Mallard Club Wild Rice 22
Thrivent Financial 21
Pokegama Grill 19
Hawk Construction 12
Eye Care Clinic 6
Low Gross
Jan Maki 81
Magie Klatt 87
Terri Fjosne 88
Low Net
Karen Kooda 68
Marilyn Caron 70
Debbie Vergin 72
Barb Klabough 72
Bonnie Johnson 72
Carol Perrott 73
Pickleball beginner lessons
GRAND RAPIDS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport and you don’t want to be left out of the fun!
The Itasca County Pickleball Association (ICPA) is offering beginner pickleball lessons to anyone interested in learning how to play the game. Lessons will be offered at various times during the summer at the outdoor courts at the YMCA.
All ages are welcome and there is no charge.
In July, classes will be held on Thursday, July 15, at 11:30 a.m., and Monday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. Wear tennis shoes. Paddles are available to use if needed.
Call the YMCA at 218-327-1161 to register.
Legion Baseball
Virginia 12
Taconite 1
VIRGINIA — The Virginia Senior American Legion baseball team extended its unbeaten streak Thursday night at Stock Field, downing visiting Taconite 12-1 in five innings to move to 12-0 on the season.
Post 239 got a standout performance from starting pitcher Tom Nemanich as well as closer Daniel Moore. Nemanich surrendered one run on four hits and one walk in four innings of work. He struck out three along the way. Moore pitched the fifth and final inning, throwing just a dozen pitches to wrap things up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.