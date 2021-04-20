GRAND RAPIDS — The Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League begins Tuesday, May 18, with a 10 a.m. social followed by the annual brunch and meeting at the Pokegama Grill.
A nine-hole scramble will follow at noon.
The brunch cost is $12 and nine holes of golf for non-season Pokegama Golf Course pass holders is $16.
This handicap league is open to women of all abilities with some knowledge of the game who enjoy the camaraderie of golf. Golfers choose to play either 18 holes or nine holes. Everyone participates in the game of the day; playing on a team is a choice made at the beginning of the season.
Weekly play begins Tuesday, May 25, at 8 a.m. for a brief meeting and an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Those who play nine holes arrive in time to tee off at 10:30 a.m. Six golf clinics are offered to Morning League members.
New league members are always welcome. The registration form with more details is posted on the Pokegama Golf Course Web site.
For more information, contact Marilynn Hrouda at 218-326-6810 or Barbara Klabough at 218-999-7258.
