GRAND RAPIDS — In the upcoming second season of the Trackman Golf Indoor Simulators being used at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids, Bob Cahill, director of golf at the golf course, said things will be bigger and better.

Cahill, who is starting his 35th season as director of golf at Pokegama Golf Course, said that Pokegama Golf Course was mapped last summer for the two simulators located at the golf course. Using current technology and drone equipment, a complete view of the golf course was achieved.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments