GRAND RAPIDS — In the upcoming second season of the Trackman Golf Indoor Simulators being used at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids, Bob Cahill, director of golf at the golf course, said things will be bigger and better.
Cahill, who is starting his 35th season as director of golf at Pokegama Golf Course, said that Pokegama Golf Course was mapped last summer for the two simulators located at the golf course. Using current technology and drone equipment, a complete view of the golf course was achieved.
“It came through unbelievably beautiful,” said Cahill. “It’s like you are actually playing Pokegama Golf Course on our simulators now. The golf course is mapped to within two inches of the topography of what the grounds really is. So, when you are pitching or chipping to the green, knowing the way we know the golf course with the slope of the greens and where it is going to break, it’s the way it really is. So, it is really exciting.
“The drones give elevated views of all the holes and those views are spectacular when you take the lake into account.”
Cahill said there are new features available on the simulator to include new practice opportunities that will be better for golfers to hone in their games. He added that the first year with the simulators went well for the golf course.
The simulators were donated to the golf course by an anonymous donor, and Cahill said it was quite the donation as the simulators don’t come cheap.
“The people who donated the simulators to us have a real interest in helping junior golfers,” Cahill explained. “That was the primary reason for the donation of the simulators. So, we have special prices for youth and members of the boys and girls high school golf teams. They have better rates than those of the general public. In the first year last year during spring, the high school and middle school kids used the simulators. With the late spring we had last year, the team was able to use the simulators for all of March and for all of April.
“As for profits from the simulators, the first place that they are going to go is for any needs that the junior golf programs have, and that includes the high school teams, our middle school teams and your youth programs at Pokegama Golf Course.”
Cahill has been teaching golf lessons for decades and he said the use of the simulators is the best opportunity he has ever had to teach the game.
“There are 25 different parameters that are measured, so when you combine the numbers with watching the flight of the golf ball, it is a great way for the student to see themselves swing,” said Cahill. “It is fantastic for the high school kids because they have gotten to understand what these numbers mean so they can kind of work on their own somewhat.”
Cahill said there are 225 golf course that are available on the simulators. Besides Pokegama Golf Course, some well-known courses that can be played on the simulators include Pebble Beach, Spyglass,. St. Andrew’s in Scotland, and the PGA West courses.
“Pokegama Golf Course is one of five Minnesota courses, with Interlachen in Minneapolis probably being the most well-known state course,” Cahill explained.
One feature of the practice facility that Cahill likes is that he can go to any course on the simulator, and then to any spot on the course where he can practice.
“So on Pokegama, I can go to hole No. 18, and say I want to practice from 120 yards in and I can go to that spot and hit shot after shot from that spot,” Cahill said. “There are also games for kids.”
To make a tee time on the simulators, go to Pokegama Golf Course’s web site and the information needed is located on the home page.
“If one person wants to practice, then it takes an hour or so, and if you have a couple people and you want to play 18 holes, then you would want two hours,” Cahill said. “If you have three or four people, you are going to want three hours.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.