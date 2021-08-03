Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Team Pts.
1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 111
Thrivent 105
Clairmont Financial 104
Deerwood Bank Maroon 98
Ping 98
Grand Rapids Loan 96
Coldwell Banker Platinum 93
Pokegama Grill 88
Acheson Tire 86
Coldwell Banker Diamond 86
Paul Bunyan 85
Wells Fargo Home Mort. 83
Dolan Law 79
Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 78
Current Electric 77
Deerwood Bank White 73
Dondelinger Ford 73
North Compass Financial 73
NBC 70
Eagles 67
Northern Laundry 64
Coldwell Banker Steel 63
S & S Meats 62
Greater Insurance 57
1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 50
Carroll Funeral Home 46
Low Scores
John Ryan 35
Matt McClure 35
Jeff Ericson 36
Mike Chandler 36
Jim Carlson 37
Mitch Kellin 37
Brandon Kleinendorst 38
Chris McGauley 38
Luke Sheetz 38
Pete Lagergren 38
Steve Rutt 38
Dale Adams 39
Dan Soular 39
Jim Gabriel 39
Justin Tobeck 39
Lucas Peters 39
Nate Haskins 39
Nick Goligoski 39
Roger Mischke 39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.