Pokegama Men’s Club

Standings

Team Pts.

1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 111

Thrivent 105

Clairmont Financial 104

Deerwood Bank Maroon 98

Ping 98

Grand Rapids Loan 96

Coldwell Banker Platinum 93

Pokegama Grill 88

Acheson Tire 86

Coldwell Banker Diamond 86

Paul Bunyan 85

Wells Fargo Home Mort. 83

Dolan Law 79

Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 78

Current Electric 77

Deerwood Bank White 73

Dondelinger Ford 73

North Compass Financial 73

NBC 70

Eagles 67

Northern Laundry 64

Coldwell Banker Steel 63

S & S Meats 62

Greater Insurance 57

1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 50

Carroll Funeral Home 46

Low Scores

John Ryan 35

Matt McClure 35

Jeff Ericson 36

Mike Chandler 36

Jim Carlson 37

Mitch Kellin 37

Brandon Kleinendorst 38

Chris McGauley 38

Luke Sheetz 38

Pete Lagergren 38

Steve Rutt 38

Dale Adams 39

Dan Soular 39

Jim Gabriel 39

Justin Tobeck 39

Lucas Peters 39

Nate Haskins 39

Nick Goligoski 39

Roger Mischke 39

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments