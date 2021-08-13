1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 137

Thrivent 126

Deerwood Bank Maroon 119

Pokegama Grill 117

Clairmont Financial 115

Coldwell Banker Platinum 113

Ping 112

Paul Bunyan 110

Coldwell Banker Diamond 107

Grand Rapids Loan 106

Dolan Law 98

Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 93

Wells Fargo Home Mort. 93

Current Electric 92

Deerwood Bank White 90

Dondelinger Ford 90

Acheson Tire 88

Coldwell Banker Steel 87

Eagles 86

North Compass Financial 86

Northern Laundry 79

S & S Meats 77

NBC 74

Greater Insurance 62

1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 54

Carroll Funeral Home 54

Low Scores

Adam Pavek 34

Chris McGauley 35

Matt McClure 35

Nate Haskins 35

Chris Carlson 36

Jake Kesanen 36

John Ryan 36

Luke Sheetz 36

Matt Schroeder 36

Jeff Ericson 37

Joe Benik 37

Steve Forneris 37

Lucas Peters 38

Mitch Kellin 38

Tom Lagergren 38

Brad Pollard 39

Derek Stanley 39

Greg Cornell 39

Jason Jorgenson 39

Steve Rutt 39

Tim Pehrson 39

Todd Cournoyer 39

Tony Csmarich 39

