1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 137
Thrivent 126
Deerwood Bank Maroon 119
Pokegama Grill 117
Clairmont Financial 115
Coldwell Banker Platinum 113
Ping 112
Paul Bunyan 110
Coldwell Banker Diamond 107
Grand Rapids Loan 106
Dolan Law 98
Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 93
Wells Fargo Home Mort. 93
Current Electric 92
Deerwood Bank White 90
Dondelinger Ford 90
Acheson Tire 88
Coldwell Banker Steel 87
Eagles 86
North Compass Financial 86
Northern Laundry 79
S & S Meats 77
NBC 74
Greater Insurance 62
1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 54
Carroll Funeral Home 54
Low Scores
Adam Pavek 34
Chris McGauley 35
Matt McClure 35
Nate Haskins 35
Chris Carlson 36
Jake Kesanen 36
John Ryan 36
Luke Sheetz 36
Matt Schroeder 36
Jeff Ericson 37
Joe Benik 37
Steve Forneris 37
Lucas Peters 38
Mitch Kellin 38
Tom Lagergren 38
Brad Pollard 39
Derek Stanley 39
Greg Cornell 39
Jason Jorgenson 39
Steve Rutt 39
Tim Pehrson 39
Todd Cournoyer 39
Tony Csmarich 39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.