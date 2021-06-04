Standings
Team Pts.
Acheson Tire 15
Paul Bunyan 13
Cetera 12
Coldwell Banker Diamond 12
Clairmont Financial 10
Eagles 10
Pokegama Grill 10
Deerwood Bank Maroon 9
Coldwell Banker Steel 8
Dondelinger Ford 8
Dolan Law 8
Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 8
Grand Rapids Loan 8
NBC 8
North Compass Financial 8
Northern Laundry 8
Ping 8
S & S Meats 8
Coldwell Banker Platinum 7
Deerwood Bank White 6
Greater Insurance 6
Thrivent 6
Carroll Funeral Home 4
Wells Fargo Home Mort. 4
Current Electric 3
1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 1
Low Scores
Keith Oleheiser 35
Chris Carlson 37
Mike Chandler 37
Nate Haskins 37
Ryan Dekich 37
Chris Payne 38
Joe Benik 38
Pete Greeninger 38
Steve Forneris 38
Steve Rutt 38
Adam Pavek 39
Chris Johnson 39
Chris McGauley 39
Dan Soular 39
Mitch Kellin 39
Pete Lagergren 39
Scott Sarkela 39
Shane Skelly 39
