Standings

Team Pts.

Acheson Tire 15

Paul Bunyan 13

Cetera 12

Coldwell Banker Diamond 12

Clairmont Financial 10

Eagles 10

Pokegama Grill 10

Deerwood Bank Maroon 9

Coldwell Banker Steel 8

Dondelinger Ford 8

Dolan Law 8

Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 8

Grand Rapids Loan 8

NBC 8

North Compass Financial 8

Northern Laundry 8

Ping 8

S & S Meats 8

Coldwell Banker Platinum 7

Deerwood Bank White 6

Greater Insurance 6

Thrivent 6

Carroll Funeral Home 4

Wells Fargo Home Mort. 4

Current Electric 3

1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 1

Low Scores

Keith Oleheiser 35

Chris Carlson 37

Mike Chandler 37

Nate Haskins 37

Ryan Dekich 37

Chris Payne 38

Joe Benik 38

Pete Greeninger 38

Steve Forneris 38

Steve Rutt 38

Adam Pavek 39

Chris Johnson 39

Chris McGauley 39

Dan Soular 39

Mitch Kellin 39

Pete Lagergren 39

Scott Sarkela 39

Shane Skelly 39

