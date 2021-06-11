Standings
Team Pts.
Clairmont Financial 37
Deerwood Bank Maroon 35
Dondelinger Ford 33
1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 32
Coldwell Banker Platinum 29
Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 28
Northern Laundry 28
Ping 28
Dolan Law 27
Pokegama Grill 27
Acheson Tire 26
Eagles 26
Deerwood Bank White 24
North Compass Financial 24
S & S Meats 24
Grand Rapids Loan 22
Paul Bunyan 22
Thrivent 22
Coldwell Banker Diamond 19
NBC 19
Greater Insurance 17
Carroll Funeral Home 16
Wells Fargo Home Mort. 16
Coldwell Banker Steel 15
Current Electric 13
1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 8
Low Scores
John Ryan 34
Arie DeGrio 35
Keith Oleheiser 35
Bob Dolan 36
Brandon Kleinendorst 37
Chris McGauley 37
Jeff Ericson 37
Lucas Peters 37
Nate Haskins 37
Shane Skelly 37
Adam Pavik 38
Carl Williams 38
Chris Carlson 38
Chris Johnson 38
Jake Kesanen 38
Pete Greeniger 38
Steve Forneris 38
Stewart Bastian 38
Dan Soular 39
Roger Mischke 39
Tom Stunyo 39
