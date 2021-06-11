Standings

Team Pts.

Clairmont Financial 37

Deerwood Bank Maroon 35

Dondelinger Ford 33

1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 32

Coldwell Banker Platinum 29

Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 28

Northern Laundry 28

Ping 28

Dolan Law 27

Pokegama Grill 27

Acheson Tire 26

Eagles 26

Deerwood Bank White 24

North Compass Financial 24

S & S Meats 24

Grand Rapids Loan 22

Paul Bunyan 22

Thrivent 22

Coldwell Banker Diamond 19

NBC 19

Greater Insurance 17

Carroll Funeral Home 16

Wells Fargo Home Mort. 16

Coldwell Banker Steel 15

Current Electric 13

1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 8

Low Scores

John Ryan 34

Arie DeGrio 35

Keith Oleheiser 35

Bob Dolan 36

Brandon Kleinendorst 37

Chris McGauley 37

Jeff Ericson 37

Lucas Peters 37

Nate Haskins 37

Shane Skelly 37

Adam Pavik 38

Carl Williams 38

Chris Carlson 38

Chris Johnson 38

Jake Kesanen 38

Pete Greeniger 38

Steve Forneris 38

Stewart Bastian 38

Dan Soular 39

Roger Mischke 39

Tom Stunyo 39

