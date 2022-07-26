GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Pokegama Golf Course
GRAND RAPIDS — The Drive, Chip & Putt event will be conducted on Tuesday Aug. 2. Juniors ages 7-15 are able to register. Visit the website below to register.
On Aug. 3 and 4, the Star of the North Junior Tournament will be conducted. There is something for all ages! Call the pro shop to sign up 218-326-3444.
On Sunday Aug. 14, the Thunderhawk Summer Scramble Fundraiser will be conducted.
On Aug. 19, 20, & 21, Pokegama and Eagle Ridge host the 2022 Grand Slam Amateur presented by Woodland Bank.
If you would like to register for any of the events listed, please call the golf shop at 218-328-3444.
Lastly, an announcement to all Pokegama golfers: Any golf shop credit needs to be used by Sept. 30, 2022.
Star of the North Lions Club Youth Golf
Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS — The 41st annual Star of the North Lions Club Youth Golf Tournament will be conducted Aug. 3 and 4, at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
In the 18-Hole Divison, qualifying will be on Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m. Call the golf shop for starting times. Make up your own group or you will be put in a group. All flights on Thursday will play match platy starting at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $30.
There will be a Mite Flight for those 10 and under. It will be nine holes of medal play on Thursday only with play beginning at 8:45 a.m. Entry fee is $10.
In the Nine-Hole Division, for ages 11-18, it will be stroke play with nine holes played on Wednesday and nine holes played on Thursday. Entry fee is $20.
Lunch will be served Thursday for players.
There will be merchandise prizes for all flights.
Bring the family and stay in Grand Rapids. All youth 18 and under and their families are welcome. Age 19 is OK if current year high school graduate. This is the only youth event in northern Minnesota that combines stroke play and match play formats.
Send entry and age to: Bob Cahill, Pokegama Golf Course, 3910 Golf Course Road, Grand Rapids, MN 55744; go to the website www.PokegamaGolf.com, or call Bob Cahill, director of golf, at 218-326-3444.
Buck Lake Softball
Tournament
BUCK LAKE — The Buck Lake Improvement Club is looking for teams for the 43rd Labor Day weekend men’s softball tournament on Sept, 3 and 4.
This fun, family-focused tournament is known for the great games, concessions, and raffles. Got a team? We need you! Contact tourney organizer Amy Schmidt today! Call her at 612-598-5894.
The Buck Lake Community Center is located 12 miles north of Nashwauk on Highway 65.
Scheels Top 20 Rankings
Rankings for Div. I teams in Minnesota American Legion Baseball are released every Thursday during baseball season. This is the rankings for July 21.
(in parentheses is last week’s rank)
1. Hopkins (1)
2. Stillwater (2)
3. Forest Lake (4)
4. Woodbury Blue (8)
5. Farmington (5)
6. Willmar (10)
7. Bemidji (12)
8. St. Michael (3)
9. Rosetown (7)
10. Sartell (12)
11. Moorhead Blues (11)
12. Excelsior (17)
13. Edina (14)
14. Maple Grove (13)
15. Mankato National (9)
16. Grand Rapids (16)
17. Tri-City Red
18. Shakopee (18)
19. Osseo
20. White Bear Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.