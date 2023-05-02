GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Pokegama Golf Course to open
GRAND RAPIDS — The opening day of the Pokegama Golf Course for the 2023 season has been set for Thursday, May 4, with carts available.
Visit the golf course’s web site at www.pokegamagolf.com to book a tee time.
Pokegama Golf Course will play host to a Titleist Fitting Event on Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 4 p.m.
Men’s league starts next week for fun night. Get your men’s league and handicap registration submitted ASAP!
Jerrod Stark is back for another season at Pokegama Golf Course!
Boys Tennis
VIRGINIA— Seeing Grand Rapids less than a week ago, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team mixed things up on Monday, shifting the lineup around to keep its players sharp.
The mixing and matching of players across the top 10 paid off for the Wolverines as they blanked the Thunderhawks 7-0 at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.
In singles, the Wolverines made quick work of the Thunderhawks at all four spots. Starting at fourth singles, Aidan Rabideaux cruised 6-0, 6-2 in his match against Grady Giffen. At the No. 3 spot, Peyton Marks was on and off the court in the shortest time with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cooper Lonson.
At second singles, Will Peterson dispatched his Grand Rapids foe Ben Schroeder 6-0, 6-1 while Kasey Lamppa completed the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Dylan Henrichsen.
In doubles, Ryan Manninen and AJ Roen teamed up at the No. 3 spot and took care of business, downing Anders Morque and Nate Langlois 6-1, 6-1. At the No. 2 spot, Peyton Bialke and Grady Dimberio made short work of their Thunderhawk foes, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Matt Olson and Elliot Spann.
Finally at the No. 1 spot, senior captains Jared Delich and Jake Bradach cruised in their 6-2, 6-2 win over Grand Rapids’ Luc Dulong and Ryan Kerr.
Rock Ridge 7, Grand Rapids 0
Singles: No. 1 Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Dylan Henrichsen 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Will Peterson, RR, def. Ben Schroeder 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Peyton Marks, RR, def. Cooper Lonson 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Aidan Rabideaux, RR, def. Grady Giffen 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Jared Delich/Jake Bradach, RR, def. Luc Dulong/Ryan Kerr 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Peyton Bialke/Grady Dimberio, RR, def. Matt Olson/Elliot Spann 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Ryan Manninen/AJ Roen, RR, def. Anders Morque/Nate Langlois 6-1, 6-1.
IRC Softball
Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS — The Iron Range Conference Fastpitch Softball Tournament was conducted April 29, at Grand Rapids and Bovey.
Following are results of the tournament:
Grand Rapids 6
International Falls 5
The Rapids fastpitch softball team won its lone game of the tournament, downing International Falls 6-5 in a day where there was light rain for most of it.
Alex Klous picked up the win on the mound for the Thunderhawks, pitching a complete game seven-hitter while walking four, hitting two batters and striking out six.
The Thunderhawks’ second game against Cherry was called in the bottom of the third inning because of the weather. Rapids had bases loaded with no outs and led 4 to 1 when the game was called because of rain and wet fields.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 2-1 on the season.
The Thunderhawks played Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin on May 2, and will be home versus Duluth East for a 4:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, May 3. They will travel to Rock Ridge for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday, May 4.
Softball
GNK 12
Mesabi East 0
BOVEY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team ripped Mesabi East 12-0 on April 28, in Bovey.
Miranda Gernander turned in a dominant performance on the mound, hurling a two-hitter while not issuing a walk and striking out seven.
Gernander also had a huge game at the plate as she was 4-for-4 with a double and a home run, three runs scored and six RBIs. Hannah Anderson was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, four runs scored and three RBIs. Makenna Sobtzak was 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
With the win, GNK improves to 1-1 for the season Mesabi East falls to 1-2.
Softball
Hibbing 6
GNK 5
BOVEY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team lost a close game to Hibbing on April 28, by the score of 6-5.
Hibbing scored a run in the first inning to lead 1-0, but GNK tallied two in the second inning to take the lead. The Bluejackets scored two in the fourth inning to lead 3-2, but the Titans tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth. GNK added two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead but Hibbing tallied two in the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5 and the Bluejackets scored the eventual winning run in the top of the seventh inning.
Hibbing knocked out 14 hits in the game. Maddie St. George had three hits and Aune Boben, Monroe Rewertz, Sacco, and Grace McDowell all had two hits.
Hannah Anderson, Miranda Gernander, Cecelia Vekich, and Karley Sokoloski all had two hits for GNK.
Aune Boben was winning pitcher for the Bluejackets while Gernander took the loss on the mound for the Titans.
With the loss, GNK is 1-2 for the season while Hibbing improves to 2-2 for the season.
Softball
K-M 6
GNK 2
KASSON — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team lost a 6-2 road decision in the first game of a doubleheader to Kasson-Mantorville on April 29.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK falls to 1-3 for the season.
Softball
K-M 3
GNK 0
KASSON — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team lost the second game of a doubleheader to Kasson-Mantorville by a 3-0 margin in road action on April 29.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK falls to 1-4 for the season while Kasson-Mantorville improves to 6-3.
College Baseball
Itasca 13
Hibbing 4
HIBBING — The Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team defeated Hibbing Community College 13-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on the road April 28.
Hibbing led 2-0 after one inning, but the Vikings scored four runs in the second inning and added five more in the third for a 9-2 lead. Itasca scored four more in the sixth inning while Hibbing scored twice in the bottom of the sixth.
Kyle Rutherford started on the mound to get the win for the Vikings and pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, three of which were earned, while walking three and striking out five.
Tanner Hills pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on no hits while walking one.
Jose Figueroa pitched all seven innings in taking the loss for Hibbing.
Geremy Mattis had a home run, scored two runs and drove in four for Itasca while Jackson Bonneville also hit a home run. Spencer Oxton had two hits scored a run and drove in two, Kodi Miller had a hit and scored two runs, Joshua Grimmer scored a pair of runs, and Jake Eltiste had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one.
Conor Gilreath and Devon Schwieso both had two RBIs for Hibbing.
College Baseball
Itasca 10
Hibbing 2
HIBBING — The Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team completed a sweep of a doubleheader over Hibbing with a 10-2 victory in the second game on April 28, at Hibbing.
Joshua Grimmer pitched the first six innings for the Vikings to pick up the win, allowing two unearned runs and three hits while walking three and fanning five. Tanner Hills pitched the seventh inning and allowed no runs on one hit while striking out one.
Juna Bess took the loss on the mound for Hibbing.
Jackson Bonneville had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two for Itasca while Gage Lund also had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two. Geremy Mattis, Kodi Miller and Dezmon LaTexier each had two hits, scored a run and drove in one.
Diego Escamilla and Jacob Madril each drove in a run for the Cardinals.
College Baseball
Hibbing 16
Itasca 9
BEMIDJI — The Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team lost to Hibbing 16-9 in play on April 29, at Bemidji State University.
Itasca led 6-3 after two innings and 6-5 after three, but Hibbing scored four in the top of the fourth to lead 9-6. Itasca tied the game at 9-9 with three runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning, but Hibbing rebounded to score three more times in the fifth to lead 12-9. Hibbing added a single run in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh.
Ceasar Dominguez pitched the first five innings for Hibbing to get the win, allowing nine runs – eight of which were earned – while giving up nine hits, walking 11 and striking out two. Deaunte Ford pitched the final two innings and yielded no runs on one hit while fanning two.
Avery Liestman started on the mound for Itasca and was charged with the loss. Tanner Hills and Thor Dunham also saw mound duty for the Vikings.
Diego Escamilla had a double and a home run, scored two runs and drove in four for Hibbing, Ariel Gonzalez had two hits with a home run, scored two runs and drove in three, Kristopher Rivera had a double and a home run, scored one run and drove in three. Conor Gilreath had a hit and two RBIs, Carter Pickard was 4-for-4 with two runs scored, Jacob Madril had two hits and a run scored, Misael Santiago scored three runs and drove in one, and Michael Hodson had three hits and drove in two.
Kole Paulsen had three hits with a double and two home runs, scored twice and drove in four for Itasca. Geremy Mattis had three hits with two doubles and a home run, scored twice and drove in two, and Kodi Miller had two hits and a run scored. Dezmon LeTexier added a home run.
College Baseball
Itasca 12
Hibbing 4
BEMIDJI — The Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team defeated Hibbing 12-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on April 29.
Logan Jackson pitched six innings to pick up the win for the Vikings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out six.
Kole Paulsen pitched the seventh inning for Itasca, allowing a hit.
Diego Escamilla was losing pitcher for Hibbing while Jhonny Saez and Ariel Gonzalez also pitched for the Cardinals.
Kodi Miller had two hits with a home run, scored two runs and drove in three for Itasca, Spencer Oxton had three hits with a home run, scored one and drove in three, Joshua Grimmer had a double, scored two runs and drove in two, Jackson Bonneville had a hit, a RBI scored two runs, Paulsen had three hits with two doubles, scored two runs and drove in one, Samuel Candelario had two hits and scored a run, and Brett Lucko hit a home run.
Carter Pickard had a home run and three RBIs for Hibbing while Devon Schwieso had three hits with a home run, scored one and drove in one. Diego Escamilla had three hits with a double and a triple and Michael Hodson added two hits.
Itasca is now 22-14 overall and has captured the North Conference title with a 12-2 record. Rainy River is 7-7 while Northland is 6-6.
Hibbing is 8-24 overall and 6-8 in conference play.
Softball
Bemidji 7
GNK 1
BEMIDJI — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team fell to Bemidji on the road by a 7-1 score on May 1.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK is now 1-5 for the season. It played Grand Rapids on May 2, and it travels to Aitkin for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Friday, May 5. The Titans play two games at Virginia on Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. versus Rock Ridge and at 1 p.m. against International Falls.
With the win, Bemidji is 2-5 on the season.
College Softball
Itasca 11
Northland 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North-Itasca fastpitch softball team defeated Northland CTC 11-3 in five innings in home action on April 28.
The Vikings scored one in the first, but Northland tallied one in the top of the second to tie the game. Itasca scored two more in the bottom of the second, but Northland tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the third.
From that point, it was all Itasca as the Vikings scored three in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth to lead 11-3.
Taylor Shepard hurled the distance for the Vikings, allowing three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five.
Kennedy Wallace took the loss on the mound for Northland.
Abby Gustason had a home run, scored one and drove in two while Brooke Meyer had two hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in two. Maddi Taylor had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in two, Hannah Reiplinger had a hit and scored two runs, Lexie Tatro had two hits with a double and a RBI, and Shepard and Haylie Webster each had two hits with a home run, scored two runs and drove in one.
Shavonda Bender and Wallace had RBIs for Northland.
College Softball
Itasca 18
Northland 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team completed a sweep of Northland CTC on April 28, with an 18-4 five-inning victory.
Northland took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning but Itasca tallied four in the first, three in the second, 10 in the third and added single runs in the fourth and fifth to win again by the 10-run rule.
Taylor Shepard started on the mound for Itasca and pitched the first two innings to get the win, allowing three runs – two of which were earned – while yielding five hits, walking one and striking out three.
Mia Brandt pitched the final three innings to get the save, giving up one earned run on four hits while walking one and fanning two.
Justine Pratcshler took the loss for Northland on the mound while Lynelle Charnoski also saw mound action.
Mariah Graves had a home run, scored two runs and drove in five for Itasca and Shepard had a double, scored two runs and drove in three. Lexie Tatro had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two, Brooke Meyer had three hits with two doubles, scored a run and drove in two, Abby Gustason had two hits with a double, scored four runs and drove in one, Haylie Webster had three hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in one, and Courtney Bullie had two hits and scored two runs.
Pratcshler had a double and two RBIs for Northland while Shavonda Bender and Reese Rustad each drove in one run.
College Softball
Itasca 9
Dakota County 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team defeated Dakota County Technical 9-2 in play April 29.
The Vikings tallied four runs in the first inning and Dakota County scored its two runs in the top of the fifth inning to the Itasca lead to 4-2. However, the Vikings put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Taylor Shepard pitched the distance for Itasca to pick up the win, allowing no earned runs on five hits while walking three and fanning four.
Haylie Webster had two hits with a home run, scored a run and drove in three for Itasca while Lexie Tatro had three hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in two. Shepard had two hits, scored a run and drove in two, Abby Gustason had two doubles, scored two runs and drove in one, Brooke Meyer had two hits and a run scored, Maddi Taylor had two hits and Courtney Bullie had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in one.
College Softball
Itasca 6
Dakota County 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team completed a doubleheader sweep of Dakota County with a 6-4 win on April 29.
Dakota County scored one in the top of the first inning but Itasca countered with two runs in each of the first and second innings to lead 4-1. Dakota County added another run in the top of the third inning to cut the lead to 4-2, and it added another run in the fifth inning to cut the Viking lead to 4-3. However, Itasca scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 6-3, and Dakota County managed to scored a single run in the seventh but it wasn’t enough.
Mia Brandt pitched the distance on the mound for Itasca to get the win, allowing four runs – three of which were earned – while yielding 14 hits, walking one and striking out two.
Lexie Tatro had three hits with a pair of doubles, scored a run and drove in three for Itasca. Hannah Reiplinger had two hits, scored a run and drove in one, Mariah Graves had three hits, scored a run and drove in one, Courtney Bullie had a hit and a RBI, Taylor Shepard Brooke Meyer each had two hits, and Haylie Webster had two hits and scored a run.
College Softball
Itasca 26
Hibbing 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team ripped Hibbing 26-4 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader on May 1.
The Vikings scored multiple runs in all four innings it was able to hit. Abby Gustason had a huge game for Itasca as she had four hits with a double and two home runs, scored three runs and drove in a whopping nine. Lexie Tatro was 5-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs, Brooke Meyer had three hits with a double, scored three runs and drove in three, Taylor Shepard had three hits, a run scored and two RBIs, Maddi Taylor had two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs, Courtney Bullie had a hit, scored three runs and drove in two, Hannah Reiplinger had a hit, scored four runs and drove in one, Haylie Webster had three hits with a double and scored three runs, and Mariah Graves had two hits, three runs scored and a RBI.
Graves pitched the distance for Itasca to get the win, allowing four runs on 10 hits while walking just one and fanning two.
College Softball
Itasca 11
Hibbing 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team completed a doubleheader sweep of Hibbing, winning the second game 11-0 in five innings on May 1.
Taylor Shepard and Mia Brandt of the Vikings combined to pitch a no-hitter for the Vikings. Shepard pitched the first three innings to pick up the win, allowing no runs while striking out two. Brant hurled the final two innings and walked one while fanning two.
Abby Gustason continued her torrid hitting as she was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and four RBIs. Maddi Taylor had two RBIs, Hannah Reiplinger had a hit, scored two runs and drove in one, Mariah Graves recorded two hits, scored two runs and drove in one, and Ellen Brandt scored two runs.
Itasca is 14-18 overall but on a six-game winning streak which puts it atop the North Conference standings with a 9-1 mark. It was in action on May 2, with a doubleheader versus North Dakota State College of Science. The Vikings’ scheduled games against Vermilion Community College and Hibbing Community College on May 3, have been cancelled. On May 4, the game against Vermilion also has been cancelled. Doubleheaders versus Northland and Central Lakes on May 6 and 7, respectively, also have been cancelled.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.