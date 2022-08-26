GRAND RAPIDS — Bob Cahill, director of golf at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids, is looking for help from those who use the golf course.
Cahill said staff at the golf course is seeting a horrendous trend in lack of course care and specifically fairway divot care. He request that teach time out golfers extensively use the seed/oil mix on their cart.
“There are hundreds of divots that need to be repaired,” Cahill said. “If we can increase awareness we can made a dent. Ask those playing with you to please use their seed/soil caddy as well.”
Cahill explained how to fill a divot: Do not fill them to fairway height. Fill with a light layer of mix. If the divot gets filled to the surface level of the grass, the plant will be destroyed by the mower when it shaves the crown of the grass plant. You don’t usually need much mix unless you come across an extremely deep divot.
“For our part, we will do our best to keep the seed/soil boxes full of mix,” Cahill said. “We will also have replacement mix in water cooler jugs placed at the first and 10th tees. We are also beginning a campaign to inform the golfing public that fairway divot care is expected of all of us.
“We have an incredibly beautiful golf course; please help us get the fairways back on track.”
