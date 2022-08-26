g

Pokegama Golf Course is asking users to fix their divots.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — Bob Cahill, director of golf at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids, is looking for help from those who use the golf course.

Cahill said staff at the golf course is seeting a horrendous trend in lack of course care and specifically fairway divot care. He request that teach time out golfers extensively use the seed/oil mix on their cart.

