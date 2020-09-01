GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway conducted the final points night of the racing season with 74 racers race ready to secure their points positions.
Tristan LaBarge took a points championship in his WISSOTA Super Stock, and Kevin Burdick took home a feature win in his WISSOTA Super Stock. Chaston Finkbone was able to be a points champion in his WISSOTA Hornet, and Derek Ament was able to take home a feature win in his WISSOTA Hornet. Johnny Broking was able to take a feature win and points championship in his WISSOTA Modified. Chad Finckbone did the same thing and took a feature win and points champion in his WISSOTA Pure Stock. Charlie Castle took home the points championship with his WISSOTA Midwest Modified, and Skyler Smith took the feature win with his WISSOTA Midwest Modified.
Eleven WISSOTA Super Stocks started off the night of features with Matt Sparby and Tristan LaBarge out front. A caution was thrown with 13 laps complete. The racers lined up single file and Sparby still never let anyone by in the lead, LaBarge kept behind closely in second. Burdick was finally able to give LaBarge a good challenge and challenged him for second. Lore raced into fourth and Kevin Salin raced into fifth. With three laps to go, Burdick challenged LaBarge side by side for second and quickly got around to make his last move and raced in second. Sparby took the checkered flags, Burdick, LaBarge, Lore, and Smith took top five.
Eathan Newman and Reese Mostad led the WISSOTA Hornets onto the track, when the green flag dropped. Barsness raced side by side with Newman and cut in front to secure second. Finkbone then got close enough to Newman to challenge high for third but Newman did not let him by. Olafson was able to get around Finkbone quickly for fourth which then made Finkbone race in fifth. The Hornets had a really competitive and clean race, Ament was able to take the feature win, Barsness, Newman, Olafson, and Finkbone behind for the top five.
The WISSOTA Modifieds then rolled onto the track, with not many cars that showed up to race. Josh Beaulieu and Michael Procopio started on the pole positions. Johnny Broking and Ken Hron raced out for third, Broking was able to slide up into second to then quickly challenge Beaulieu low for the lead and he wasted no time at all to inch ahead of him and steal the lead. Beaulieu, Jensen, Hron, and Procopio secured the top five. The racers went from green to checkered and had very fast racing for the night. Johnny Broking was able to take the feature win and points champion all in one night.
Twelve WISSOTA Pure Stocks then drove onto the track, Dusty Caspers and Mikey Blevins were out on the poll positions. Blevins held onto the lead, while Finkbone raced around Roth and inched up to Blevins to challenge him for first. Blevins kept Finkbone behind as long as he could but Finkbone was able to get around and steal the lead. Jon Burt was able to secure fifth from Miller. Finkbone took the feature win and points championship, Blevins, Roth, Caspers, Burt rounded off the top five.
The Northern Renegades Non-Winged Sprint Cars then were push started onto the track, Caley Emerson and Jake Barness lined up into the poll positions. Jori Hughes and Emerson raced side by side for second. Emerson raced high and Hughes raced low. Emerson was able to inch forward to race up and catch Hron who was in the lead and Emerson challenged whenever he could. With two laps to go Emerson was able to move ahead of Hron to take the lead. Lance Solem started in sixth and was able to race into fourth, and Paul Schultz kept close and secured fifth after he raced up from seventh.
The 17 WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds closed out the racing features for the night, Butch Butcher and Skyler Smith were on the poll positions to start. A caution flag was thrown for three cars that spun. When the green flag dropped again, Smith still was able to hold his own out front. Schweiss and Castle raced out for second, but Jimmy Latvala was able to race high on both racers and quickly raced into second and inched closer to Smith. Schweiss and Krumrei then battled for third. A caution flag was then thrown when a car spun. Smith still kept his spot out front on green, Krumrei and Latvala raced out for second, but Latvala was able to keep his spot in second and showed his nose to Smith when he could. Michael Blevins was able to race from tenth all the way up to third when he passed around Krumrei, and Alan Olafson started in 11th and was able to secure fifth. Skyler Smith was able to take the feature win, Latvala, Blevins, Krumrei, and Olafson finished in the top five.
