GRAND RAPIDS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport and you don’t want to be left out of the fun!
The Itasca County Pickleball Association (ICPA) is offering beginner pickleball lessons to anyone interested in learning how to play the game. Lessons will be offered at the outdoor courts at the YMCA. All ages are welcome and there is no charge.
The next classes will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 11:30 a.m., and Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Wear tennis shoes. We have paddles for you to use if needed. Call the YMCA at 218-327-1161 to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.