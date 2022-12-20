COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – St. Cloud State men’s hockey sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Grand Rapids, Minn.) has been selected for the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team preliminary roster, as announced by USA Hockey recently.
The group of 32 players, including eight members of the 2022 U.S. National Junior team, will gather for a training camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., from Dec. 12-17.
After the training camp, the roster will be finalized to 23 players that will represent the United States in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 5, 2023 in Moncton, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Last year, Peart became the 11th player in program history to make the U.S. national junior team roster, and the first since Ryan Poehling in 2019. The Husky defenseman was one of seven skaters from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) to make the roster, the most in the conference’s history.
This season, Peart has produced 14 points (two goals / 12 assists) with a +11 mark while playing in all 16 games for the Huskies. Among team leaders, he ranks second in assists (14), fourth in plus-minus (+11) and sixth in points (16). Among NCHC blue liners, Peart ranks fifth in points with 16. He is coming off one of his best weekends of the season, as he produces five points (2-3-5) with a plus 5 mark on the ice in a series sweep against North Dakota.
In his first year with the Huskies, Peart scored 17 points (two goals / 15 assists) with a plus5 mark in 32 games. He led all Husky freshman in assists (15) and points (17), while his 15 assists ranked fourth on the team overall. He was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Rookie of the Week on Oct. 18 after scoring his first career goal and adding an assist in a split against No. 4 Minnesota (Oct. 15-16). Peart scored his second goal of the season against Omaha (Nov. 13), and had four assists against North Dakota (Dec. 3-4), including three in an 8-1 rout on Dec. 3.
Peart was named the 2021 Minnesota Mr. Hockey and Reed Larson Award winner, awards given annually to the most outstanding high school boys hockey player and top defenseman, respectively, in the state of Minnesota. He split time between Grand Rapids High School and the Fargo Force of the USHL during the 2020-21 season, where he recorded one goal and 14 assists with the Force while helping the team win the Western Conference playoff title. With Grand Rapids, he led the team in assists (24), points (35) and game-winning goals (three) in his senior season while totaling 32 goals, 88 points and seven game-winning goals in three varsity seasons.
The Minnesota Wild selected Peart in the second round (54th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
