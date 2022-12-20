p

Grand Rapids native Jack Peart is shown celebrating as a member of the St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team.

 SCSU Photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – St. Cloud State men’s hockey sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Grand Rapids, Minn.) has been selected for the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team preliminary roster, as announced by USA Hockey recently.

The group of 32 players, including eight members of the 2022 U.S. National Junior team, will gather for a training camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., from Dec. 12-17.


