You can only understand people if…

There is an old Minnesota saying that goes, “The last day you wear “long john” underwear here in the northland is the first day of summer and the first day you put them back on is the next day.” That, for sure, is a bit of hyperbole, but if we take a gander at the cold front that swept through last weekend, what with frost warnings and stout, frigid winds, it becomes all too real.
Officially, 2020’s first day of summer was Saturday, June 20, with the “summer solstice.” Although many of us assume this astrological event only occurs on June 21, its range actually is from June 20-21. As an FYI, depending where you live in Minnesota, 2020’s summer solstice occurred Saturday around 4:42 p.m. and in terms of daylight, this day is 6 hours, 51 minutes longer than our December solstice will be. Saturday’s daylight, in fact, lasted for 15 hours, 36 minutes and around 58 seconds and is, as you well know, our longest day of the year.
If you are now wondering where you have heard the “longest day” before, it was probably regarding the 1962 classic WWII film, “The Longest Day,” which commemorated the Normandy, France landing/invasion called “Operation Overlord” (code-named “Operation Neptune”) that is now reverently referred to as “D-Day,” the largest seaborne invasion in history. Based on Cornelius Ryan’s 1959 non-fiction book of the same name, producer Darryl F. Zanuck’s cast was a veritable group of Hollywood A-listers. Paid $175,000 for the novel’s rights, Ryan also wrote the screenplay.
Was the film historically accurate? Although not as precise as the 1996 Tom Hanks film, “Saving Private Ryan,” most historians say it was. It even included various German commanders such as Erwin Rommel (the “Desert Fox who later in the war conspired to kill Hitler) and carefully depicted the concerns and anxieties of the allied planners and commanders about the invasion. The movie also shows the gigantic armada and the huge number of troops that were involved in the incredibly harrowing and horrific amphibious assault. As a side note, although John Wayne is an icon for the true-blue American patriot, he actually declined to participate in WWII, opting to stay in the USA and make movies. In his later years, Wayne’s decision not to serve plagued him personally.
Although D-Day is not a national holiday, but an “observance” day, it is still celebrated on June 6, the commemorative date of the invasion. If you were wondering what the “D” stands for, it simply means, “Day.” According to the National WWII Museum, that designation was traditionally used for the date of any important military operation or invasion. Thus, the day before June 6, 1944, was known as D-1 and the days after were D+1, D+2 and so on. To find out more, including the numbers of men, equipment and casualties, please do the research. When you do, you will find out the scope, tragedy, horror and inhumanity of not only this invasion, but WWII itself, is almost beyond belief!
To partially understand what war is, consider what the Allied Supreme Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower (and later our 34th President from 1953-1961) “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron.” Later President Eisenhower said about war, “I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.”
As far as the “soldier who has lived it can” aspect, it is a sad truism that those who truly know what war is are those who were there or their families/friends who suffered from its consequences, immediate or in its aftermath. Not surprisingly, this sad maxim not only dwells in the arena of war, but of any ills that might befall us. To wit, the enduring adage of “walking a mile in someone else’s shoes” comes to mind.
According to the website, “Grammarist,” “The admonition ‘to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes’ means before judging people, you must understand their experiences, challenges, thought processes, etc.” The full idiom is: “Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes,” which, in effect, is a reminder to practice empathy. The website goes on to explain that, “While long credited as a Native American aphorism, replacing the word shoes with moccasins, the saying almost certainly is derived from a Mary T. Lathrap poem published in 1895 whose original title was ‘Judge Softly,’ later retitled, ‘Walk a Mile in His Moccasins.’”
Although it is probably true in the literal sense in that Lathrap’s use was essentially the first “documented” (written down) usage, it is almost certain she did not coin the usage and its origin was from the Native American culture that took pride in its oral history. To show how sources change according to usage, one of the more popular literary allusions to this aphorism appears in chapter three of Harper Lee’s timeless 1960 novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” where Lee’s unforgettable protagonist, Atticus Finch, says to his six-year old daughter, “Scout,” who was having trouble with someone in school, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view… until you climb in his skin and walk around in it.”
Interestingly enough, if you do a search for “moccasins,” the first things that will pop up are the commercial sales thereof, styles, prices, where to buy and the like. Only after more scrolling will you find a cursory history of the foot-covering where Wikipedia explains that “a moccasin is a ‘shoe’ made generally of deerskin or other soft leather.”
As for moccasins in Ojibwe lore, although there are several excellent variations of the Ojibwe story about moccasins and lady slippers, for children, GoodMinds.com recommends a book version by Lise Lunge-Larson and Margi Preus titled “The Legend of the Lady Slipper: An Ojibwe Tale,” as a well-researched book that retells the traditional Ojibwe legend about the creation of the lady slipper.
Set long ago in a north woods Minnesota Ojibwe village, the narrative is about a young girl who lived with her extended family when one winter the people slowly came down with a terrible illness. One by one they fell ill until only the young girl remained healthy. Fortunately, they knew of a neighboring village that had a healing herb, but everyone was too ill to travel.
Unselfishly, she tells her family she would go. So, in the heart of winter the girl set out and finally made it through a blizzard to the neighboring village. There the community assisted her and provided the needed medicine. When the girl immediately set out for home, the snowstorm intensified and she found herself in deep snow drifts. Her knowledge of forest travel, however, made her think of how animals freed themselves from drifts. Although successful, in the process she lost her warm rabbit fur-lined moccasins in the snow. Nevertheless, thinking only of her people, the girl plunged on through the night. Cold and exhausted, she stumbled over the icy snow crystals barefoot. Finally, despite the pain, the girl reached her village, leaving behind a blood-stained trail of her footprints.
Once home, her family and the other villagers greatly welcomed the girl and the medicine. In the spring, after all had recovered, the girl and her brother went out to the forest to find the girl’s lost moccasins. Much to their surprise and delight, in the spot where she lost the moccasins and along her trail, wondrous and beautiful flowers had grown. The dainty yellow flowers looked exactly like the moccasins she had worn and the pink flowers represented the girl’s blood-stained footprints. From that day on, it was then called the “moccasin” flower by the Ojibwe people. Known today as the “lady slipper,” these delicate spring flowers remind us of the courage and strength of a young Ojibwe girl who brought healing to her village.
We will leave you with the soul-searching words of American author John Steinbeck who in his 1952 novel, “East of Eden,” wrote: “You can only understand people if you feel them in yourself.”
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs; Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.