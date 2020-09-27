Yessiree, Bob, it’s officially fall!

Even though we here in the great northland are currently enjoying a wonderful spate of extended summer, because the calendar tells us so it is officially fall. We also know this fall-defining autumnal equinox happens every year on either the 22, 23, or even the 24 of September, depending on the year, signaling the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. This year it occurred on September 22, which was a spectacular day - sunny, warm, full of happy colors and highlighted by a cheery musical wind a precious four-year old described as one that “makes the leaves dance.”
If you were wondering, according to most etymologists (those who study word origins), our title’s “Yessiree, Bob” is most likely a variation of the military, “Yes, sir!” The added “ee” is an exclamation of informality, positivity and excitement. Etymologists also suggest during the mid-19th century, “Bob” was used as a euphemism for “God,” as in, “So help me, God!” Still others maintain “Bob” came from a catchphrase used in the long-running American children’s television show called “Howdy Doody,” where one or more characters frequently said that to the host, “Buffalo Bob.”
To background, “Howdy Doody” was created and produced by E. Roger Muir and telecast on the NBC network in the United States from 1947 to 1960. A pioneer in children’s television programming, it set the pattern for many following similar shows. One of the first television series produced at NBC in the Rockefeller Center, the show was also a frontrunner in early color production. NBC (National Broadcast Corporation) and television maker RCA (Radio Corporation of America), who owned NBC at that time, utilized the show in part to sell color television sets in the 1950s. That explained, how many of you remember, “It’s Howdy Doody time”?
Yes, indeed, it is not only officially fall, it is also one of those rare times when we hunting and fishing people can pretty much hunt and fish most of the species our great north country offers. We can, in fact, essentially run the gamut from all fish species to ducks and geese to upland game (not pheasants yet, however) to big game like deer and bear. The only thing we can’t do right now is spear and ice fish, but we probably can wait for those.
Regarding bear hunting, we have heard from bear hunters and local meat processors that so far 2020’s harvest has been nothing short of incredible, with one bear outfitter/guide saying, “The hunt was fantastic, it couldn’t have been better.” For grouse and deer, as to be expected because of the heavy leaf smother, hunters’ reports have been mixed. Interestingly enough, however, there have been many reports indicating lots of trees over trails. Therefore, for you firearms deer hunters, as the old timers would say, don’t walk, run to get your chain saws and ATVs shipshape, mister, as there are many spots that look like “Pick-Up Sticks” piles.
Concerning the wonderful world of the long-beaked and finely camoed “Timberdoodle” (American woodcock), upland hunters with dogs have been pleasantly surprised this year by their numbers. Also on the plus side as per the MN DNR is that Minnesota is the only state where woodcock numbers have actually increased since 1968. Like ruffed grouse, the woodcock season opened on September 19.
Again, aside from the fact the calendar tells us so, we northerners know it is officially fall when the maples daub the aspen, birch and conifers with their glowing red and yellow leaves, which stand out like dark-eyed, white under-winged juncos darting in flocks on a cold gray November day. We also know it is fall when crappies begin staging in deeper water and the walleyes that have lived in those deeps move to the shallows in pursuit of young of the year perch that were born and raised there.
The DNR also reminds us that when we fish crappies and sunfish in the “long” water, between 17’ and 25’, releasing them is pretty safe. When they go beyond the 25’ range, however, due to what biologists call “barotrauma,” many released fish are essentially dead fish swimming. Barotrauma is defined as “when a fish is brought up from those basins, the rapid change in pressure causes the gases in the fish’s body to expand, resulting in a range of injuries that will most likely be fatal to the fish.” Even though there are some “rural legends” regarding slapping the crappies on the water as you release them or holding their lips together for a few seconds might be a magical antidote to barotrauma, fisheries biologists tell us these do not work. Even though the fish might seem swim away in good health, they won’t usually survive, so you might as well keep them. If you don’t want to keep or kill those little crappies, just don’t fish deep.
In the walleye-fishing world, even though caught by running spinners and cranks over and near the weeds just a few weeks ago, walleyes have now pretty much gone to the minnow-covered sand and rock shallows. To understand this, consider the “mirror” migration concept, where walleyes replicate their spring moves and can be found in the same haunts as in their post-spawn habitat. Therefore, go back to the jig and minnow, using larger chubs or smaller shiners if you can find them. Walleyes, like other fish, are now putting on the “feed bag” to bulk up for winter when forage is much more scarce. And, don’t think the colors and weights of jigs don’t matter, they do. One day it is this color and the next it is that. Switch them up often and go with what works. If windy, go to a heavier jig or when using a rig, a heavier sinker or walking sinker. As of late, where crayfish (crawdads) are thick, using a parrot or watermelon-colored jig has been very effective. The orange in them looks like a delectable morsel.
Just a couple more tips, remember while grouse or woodcock hunting in the early season’s thick leaves, it’s pretty easy to get turned around and even get big time lost. To prevent this, always carry a compass or get a GPS app for your phone. Also, keep in mind MN regulations require that no person may hunt small game unless the visible portion of at least one article of clothing above the waist is blaze orange or blaze pink and that although camouflage patterns in these bright colors are allowed, they must be at least 50 percent blaze orange or pink within each square foot. When bowhunting, bring orange flagging tape for marking the blood trail (and remember to pick it up). Moreover, always use a bow towrope to raise and lower your bow and gear and be sure to connect that safety harness!
For the duck hunters, always take the safe boat ride and shot, identify your duck before firing and, as per regulation, clean your decoys, lines and weights of vegetation as you would your boat, motor and trailer and drain any water from your motor and watercraft, including canoes, kayaks, etc. You also need to know for duck hunting life jackets and a throwable floatation device are required. As always, check the MN DNR’s regulations.
Because we mentioned “Howdy Doody,” as a concluding point of interest, its final episode, “Clarabell’s Big Surprise,” was broadcast on September 24, 1960. The hour-long episode highlighted past shows, the first television show to do so. In the midst of it all, the loveable clown Clarabell has what he calls a “big surprise.” The rest of the cast attempts to find out what it is throughout the entire show, but in the closing moments, the surprise was disclosed through a pantomime to Buffalo Bob and Howdy Doody: Clarabell could actually talk! Amazed, Bob frantically told Clarabell to prove it. Then an ominous drum roll began when Clarabell faced the camera as it came in for an extreme close-up. His lips quivered as the drumroll continued. When it stopped, Clarabell simply said softly, “Goodbye, kids.” A tear could be seen in Clarabell’s right eye as the picture faded to black. The show ended quietly with a roll of credits over an empty, darkened set as the song “Auld Lang Syne” played. Google it, it’s nostalgic and heartwarming.
Even though Howdy Doody often said, “Man, there ain’t nothin’ better than cupcakes!” we think maybe, just maybe a Minnesota fall just might be. Be safe, enjoy the great colors and if you feel a bit of melancholy as the leaves fall, remember what American author and zoologist Delia Owens once said, “Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar.”
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine’s and Ray’s Sport & Marine’s pro staffs. Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply. To contact Dimich Outdoors, please email: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes to this column.
