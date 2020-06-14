If you were “wondering,” our title comes from the famed Greek philosopher Socrates (470-399 BC) who once said, “Wonder is the beginning of wisdom.” This “wonder,” by the way, denotes “awe,” the illusive emotion that seems to be mostly in the dominion of children and those people whose cheery, optimistic attitudes amaze us.
Not to be confused with “musing,” where we question, this “awe-wonder” is a magical sentiment that lights our lives, even if momentarily, with the sway of a shooting star. On the other hand, the “questioning-wonder” is best exemplified in deadpan comedian Stephen Wright’s musings, like his query about sponges in the ocean, where poker-faced he ponders, “Sponges grow in the ocean. That just kills me. I wonder how much deeper the ocean would be if that didn’t happen?”
If you were raised with the all-important “work ethic” ingrained in you, you were taught that “idle hands were the devil’s workshop,” and time spent wondering or wandering, whether emotionally or physically, was time foolishly frittered away. For some, that mantra of hard work equals success worked out. For others, however, it did not, as either societal demands or being raised with overly rigid expectations left many adrift. Fortunately, as of late and probably because of past dire outcomes, J.R.R. Tolkien’s words from his 1954 epic fantasy novel, “The Fellowship of the Ring” - “All that is gold does not glitter and not all those who wander are lost,” have given hope to those who simply do not “fit in.”
Speaking of “awe-wonder,” as of late how many of us have actually discovered or rediscovered things that have been right under our noses, but didn’t see because we were too busy running here and there, watching this sport or that sport, dining out and about or living lives filled with detail after detail, deadline after deadline? Sounds like Bob Seger’s soul-searching 1981 ballad, “Against the Wind,” where he rails about “Deadlines and commitments/What to leave in, what to leave out,” doesn’t it? Maybe now the enigmatic adage, “You can’t see the forest for the trees” might even make some sense.
Regarding discovery, just last weekend, for example, we here at Dimich Outdoors felt the wonderment of seeing and appreciating things that in the natural world are in reality quite common. Take spotted fawns being born, for example. While returning from a very memorable walleye fishing trip on a long bog-lined stretch of highway, we caught a rare glimpse of a minutes old fawn just beginning to stand. With its hind legs extended and kneeling on its not quite strong enough yet front knees, all the while being cleaned and licked by the mother doe, it was a thing of beauty.
If you are now wondering about fascinating fawn facts, the Grand Rapids-based Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) tells us that at birth fawns weigh between 4-8 lbs., have around 300 white spots, nurse 2-4 times daily and within just a few days can run and jump. As for being scentless, that is a woods urban legend. Fawns do, indeed, have scents, an identifying smell by which the does can find them. Interestingly enough, the does actually distance themselves from their offspring and often even decoy predators away from the hidden fawns. Two additional striking facts are that six months later, even though does can have twins and sometimes triplets, surviving fawns per doe average just under one per doe. Like with fish, this growing to a sustainable age is called “recruitment.” Amazingly, new scientific research also shows that approximately 25 percent of twin fawns have different fathers.
To continue the wonderment, once back at our cabin we were met by two darting turkeys – a sight never before seen at the Hawkeye Fish Camp on Big Winnie, but becoming increasingly common here in the northland. This, of course, led to more research where the MN DNR webpage explained that once extirpated from Minnesota, our wild turkey restoration has been a phenomenal success, descending from a successful release of turkeys that occurred between 1971 and 1973 when 29 adult wild turkeys were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County in extreme southeastern Minnesota as we shipped a flock of ruffed grouse in return. Since this modest beginning nearly 50 years ago, Minnesota’s population has grown to more than 70,000 wild turkeys!
As for some basics, turkeys nest on the ground and the young “poults” are able to leave the nest shortly after hatching where they immediately begin foraging for insects, but stay in a brood until their flight feathers have developed. As the turkey population expands in Minnesota, by the way, it is only natural to expect that increasing interactions with humans will occur, some of them negative.
Like with the explosion of our Minnesota Canada goose population, the appearance of turkeys is at first usually novel and welcome. Then, property owners often regrettably feed the birds to encourage them to stay. It is only after the droppings accumulate, property is damaged or residents are chased by aggressive jakes (young males) that they are considered a nuisance. Hence the derogatory names, “sky rats” for geese and “thunder-chicken carp” for turkeys. As for the “turkeys displacing ruffed grouse” theory, do the research and then decide.
Finally, after battling the onslaught of evening mosquito hoards amid the amazing crackle and pop sights and sounds and heady scents we who silhouette in campfire shadows relish, there came a bird song that even though we had never heard it before in real time, knew at once what it was. This clarion call that is as clear as the hallowed military taps which waft solemn cemeteries was the unmistakable mating hail of the male whip-poor-will that is at first much appreciated, but if it drones on incessantly throughout the night, becomes mucho annoying.
To further background, according to the website, “The Times Leader,” the Eastern whip-poor-will belongs to a group of insect-eating birds known as “nightjars” because of their nocturnal habits and the jarring aspect of their vocalizations. They are also called “goatsuckers,” stemming from a false notion that the birds would fly into barns at night and use their expansive maws (jaws) to suckle milk from goats. In folklore, the call of the whip-poor-will was sometimes also considered an omen of ill fortune and that the substantial callings of the birds indicated an impending storm. Some Native American tribes even held the belief that “makiwasug” (magic little people) traveled through the forest at night in the shape of whip-poor-wills.
Physically, the diminutive adult bird weighs around two ounces with a wingspan of 17-19 inches, has a gaping mouth and sports two vertical rows of bristles flared toward the front of the bill to funnel insect prey captured in flight. Rarely seen in the daylight, its plumage is a mix of camouflaging browns and grays. They are also most active on moonlit nights when moths and other nocturnal insects are backlit against the bright night sky.
Just so you know, the whip-poor-will gets its name from the male’s repeated springtime nocturnal calling where the “whip” is sharp, the “poor” falls away, and the “will” is the highest note. As for habitat, Eastern whip-poor-wills require large tracts of forests with a sparse understory and inhabit deciduous and mixed deciduous-coniferous stands with scattered open areas for foraging. Sadly, the whip-poor-will’s main habitat range in the Eastern U.S. is declining. On a positive note, however, their range and populations are increasing in northern Minnesota and adjoining southern Canada.
If you want a classic example of the whip-poor-will referenced in music, check out the great Hank Williams’ legendary (as most of his songs are) 1949 song, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” where he sings, “Hear that lonesome whippoorwill/He sounds too blue to fly.” Then, to truly see how purely American and fascinating country music is, watch Ken Burns’ latest PBS masterpiece series, “Country Music.” It is highly educational and very entertaining.
Finally, may your nights be graced with what Hank Williams described in his last stanza of “I’m So Lonesome…” as “the silence of a falling star that lights up a purple sky” and that your days be filled with the rest of J.R.R. Tolkien’s quote, “all is gold does not glitter” – “The old that is strong does not wither/Deep roots are not reached by the frost/From the ashes a fire shall be woken/A light from the shadows shall spring/Renewed shall be the blade that was broken/The crownless again shall be king.”
Nik and Rod Dimich of Dimich Outdoors are on Mercury Marine's and Ray's Sport & Marine's pro staffs; Rod is also a pro-staffer for L&M Supply.
